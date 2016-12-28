-
Strange Days 2016 in ReviewBy Joe Piasecki 2016 was a hot mess — surreal, painful and incredibly loud. The Trump-Clinton-Sanders circus brought America’s angry, obnoxious and even hateful undercurrents to the fore, fueled by a proliferation of “fak...
Fresh on the Beat at 60Movie theater operator Arthur Krieger had an unorthodox retirement plan: joining the LAPD By Martin L. Jacobs Arthur Krieger became an LAPD Pacific Division reserve officer after he retired from running a movie theaterPhoto by...
Pin-up BoysThe Right Side of 40 social group turns regular Joes into hunks for its charity calendar By Andy Vasoyan Right Side of 40’s Jason Humphreys is Mr. JulyPhotos by Dale Ellis Naked from the waist up, Jason Humphreys sits in&he...
In Death, He Gave LifeRose Parade float will honor a Marina del Rey organ donor and his widow, now an ambassador for the cause By Andy Vasoyan Rachel and Glenn Greenberg in 2012, six months beforea massive brain hemorrhage ended Glenn’s life at a...
Jan. 4 is ‘Day of The Doors’Celebrate with Densmore and Krieger under the Venice sign For many Angelenos, The Doors are already hometown heroes. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will make that official on Wednesday, when he declares Jan. 4 “Day of The D...
No Dice for Venice Ice RinkCity approved the boardwalk attraction, but they couldn’t find anyone to build it By Gary Walker Skaters frolic on Santa Monica’s public ice rink, an idea L.A. tried to pinch for Venice BeachImage courtesy of Downtown Sant...
Robert Vargas immortalizes Z-boy Tony Alva“Warrior Odyssey” is a mural-in-progress at the Kinney Hotel Photos 1, 2, 3 and 5 taken by Ted Soqui (Instagram:@ tedsoquiphotography) on Nov. 30.Photo 4 taken by Robert Vargas (Instagram: @therobertvargas) on Dec. 20.Find...
Vandal Strikes Santa Monica SynagogueDesecration during Hanukkah comes a month after a man shouted ‘Heil Hitler’ during a religious service A particularly vulgar act of vandalism against the Living Torah Center Chabad on Wilshire Boulevard this weekend became ...
Lawsuit Accuses City of Rigging Venice BID ApprovalBy gerrymandering boundaries to include public property, officials created enough “automatic ‘yes’ votes” to stack the deck against opponents By Gary Walker Even before it officially launches on New Year’s Day, seven ...
‘No Right Answer’Children in Del Rey’s deep-rooted immigrant community brace for a coming storm By Gary Walker Kids who attend the Mar Vista Family Center’s after-school programs are nervous about the incoming Trump administration’s poli...
Last-Minute New Year’s Eve Party Guide
Compiled by Andy Vasoyan and Christina Campodonico Whether you’re bidding it a fond farewell or good riddance, 2016 has been a whirlwind — even surreal at times. Either way, now’s the time to make sure 2017 gets off to a&...
Sicily in the City
Chefs Georgi Yaneff and Gianluca Maita transplant authentic Italian recipes to Santa Monica By Jessica Koslow A real-deal Italian pizza: mozzarella, pistachio, mortadella and shaved parmesanPhoto by Ryan Tanaka Pistachio pizz...