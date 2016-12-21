Classified Line Ads
VOLUNTEER DRIVERS needed. The Disabled American Veterans (DAV), a non-profit org serving CA Veterans, seeks dedicated drivers to transport Vets to the WLA VA Hospital. Vehicle & gas provided. Info, contact: Blas Barragan, 310-478-3711 (then immediately enter) x-49062 or 310-268-3344
Part-Time Jobs
Mobile Groomers Helper bather/brusher, 3 days a week, must be dependable, 7am-finish Call 310-477-7484
Office Space
MARINA CITY CLUB MdR LUXURY UPSCALE 15’ CEILINGS, PVT 2 ROOM SUITE, $1800 450 SF 310-306-9060
Rooms For Rent
MDR: twnhse Furnished Room except no bed, including 32” tv, pvt bathroom, pool, jac pvt garage, Wi-fi included $1250/mo. all util paid, Call 310-823-3745
Unfurnished House
WESTCHESTER 3+3, $5100. 7721 Agnew Ave. wd flrs, fp, w/d, detached garage & lrg bonus rm, Avail 12/20 Agt: 310-560-7186
Unfurnished Townhome
PdR $3000 2+2 1/2, twnhse, upgraded, central A/C hrdwd flrs, laundry, Agt. Call 310-702-8961
Unfurnished Apartments
Venice 1+1 $2500. hrdwd flrs, remodeled kitchen/bath patio, cat ok, str prkg Terry (Agent)310-351-9743
Unfurnished Apartments
Bookkeeping & Accounting
2017 Quickbooks Pro Advisor: Install, Set-Up & Train. Payroll & Sales Tax Returns. Bank Recs. Also avail for Temp work. Year end report W’2’s & 1099’s Call 310.553.5667
Massage
BLISSFUL RELAXATION! Enjoy Tranquility & Freedom from Stress through Nurturing & Caring touch in a total healing environment. Lynda, exp’d LMT: 310-749-0621
Instruction
PIANO LESSONS: Beginners & advanced. Member MTAC. Call Jasmine Keolian: 310-823-6066
Shipping Service
Pet Adoption
Moe is Mr. Personality. A young light brown tabby, playing in and out of bags and boxes, leaping and wrestling are his favorite things. He is very observant, purrs when held and is good with other cats and a small dog.
Luke, a beautiful young black male, is friendly and active, loves to play and romp, and gets along with other cats.
These and other cats are available at www.jackiespurrfect match.com or email: PURRfectmatch
@hotmail.com.
I love the Argonaut, whether on-line or the paper. I have one request, would it be possible for you to enter more job openings, part-time or full-time.
Please and thank you so much.
Barbara
Barbara what kind of skills do you have? I’m hiring in the marina. KellerMediaQueries@gmail.com
I emailed you my resume, which includes a cover letter; hope that’ll work.
Barbara
Are there any more part-time jobs for any office work or sales? It would be nice to see more part-time jobs posted. Thank you for your consideration.
I would love to see more part-time jobs for office and/or sales jobs. Thank you for your consideration.
Cecelia
I would love to see more cargivers jobs. Thank you for your consideration.
I agree. I don’t see many part-time caretaker/assistant jobs offered.
This little Argonaut is such a remarkably beautiful little newspaper. This pictures are beautiful, and I love the articles, particularly about wildlife. I have learned quite a bit about our lovely area in and around the Marina.
Thank you all so much for putting out such a wonderful piece of literature.
Keep up the great work {and fun}!!
Barbara Bight
I can keep books for you.