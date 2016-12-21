Classified Line Ads

VOLUNTEER DRIVERS needed. The Disabled American Veterans (DAV), a non-profit org serving CA Veterans, seeks dedicated drivers to transport Vets to the WLA VA Hospital. Vehicle & gas provided. Info, contact: Blas Barragan, 310-478-3711 (then immediately enter) x-49062 or 310-268-3344

Mobile Groomers Helper bather/brusher, 3 days a week, must be dependable, 7am-finish Call 310-477-7484

MARINA CITY CLUB MdR LUXURY UPSCALE 15’ CEILINGS, PVT 2 ROOM SUITE, $1800 450 SF 310-306-9060

MDR: twnhse Furnished Room except no bed, including 32” tv, pvt bathroom, pool, jac pvt garage, Wi-fi included $1250/mo. all util paid, Call 310-823-3745

WESTCHESTER 3+3, $5100. 7721 Agnew Ave. wd flrs, fp, w/d, detached garage & lrg bonus rm, Avail 12/20 Agt: 310-560-7186

PdR $3000 2+2 1/2, twnhse, upgraded, central A/C hrdwd flrs, laundry, Agt. Call 310-702-8961

Venice 1+1 $2500. hrdwd flrs, remodeled kitchen/bath patio, cat ok, str prkg Terry (Agent)310-351-9743

2017 Quickbooks Pro Advisor: Install, Set-Up & Train. Payroll & Sales Tax Returns. Bank Recs. Also avail for Temp work. Year end report W’2’s & 1099’s Call 310.553.5667

BLISSFUL RELAXATION! Enjoy Tranquility & Freedom from Stress through Nurturing & Caring touch in a total healing environment. Lynda, exp’d LMT: 310-749-0621

PIANO LESSONS: Beginners & advanced. Member MTAC. Call Jasmine Keolian: 310-823-6066

Moe is Mr. Personality. A young light brown tabby, playing in and out of bags and boxes, leaping and wrestling are his favorite things. He is very observant, purrs when held and is good with other cats and a small dog.

Luke, a beautiful young black male, is friendly and active, loves to play and romp, and gets along with other cats.

These and other cats are available at www.jackiespurrfect match.com or email: PURRfectmatch

@hotmail.com.