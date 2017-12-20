Doma Kitchen celebrates the holidays with a fusion of global flavors

By Jessica Koslow

‘Tis the season to be jolly. But judging by Angie Corrente’s bright smile, she’s happy year-round.

She grins while talking to a talent manager about hanging local art on her walls. She bristles with excitement when describing Eastern European menu items like pelmeni and vareniki. And she overflows with enthusiasm when discussing the live music lineup at her restaurant, and her and her husband’s handmade contributions — like the tables, floors, aprons and sewn-denim cushions.

Corrente and husband Stanislav Mayzalis are the founders and owners of Doma Kitchen, which occupies the former Panini Grill space in the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall.

“Our food is gorgeous,” she gushes. “Every dish is beautiful as well as tasty.”

Doma Kitchen takes holiday eating seriously. If you happened to stop by for lunch during Thanksgiving, you could order pumpkin pancakes. Pumpkin risotto, pumpkin soup and pumpkin cake — filled with sweet cream cheese, salted caramel, walnuts, cinnamon and ginger — appeared on the dinner menu.

Christmastime will be no different, as Corrente and Chef Kristina Miksyte have a few seasonal treats up their sleeves. These include Herring Under a Fur Coat, a glass jar layered with beets, eggs, carrots, apples, potatoes, onions, mayonnaise and herring; homemade Nutella Panettone French toast; butternut squash salad with beets, arugula, goat cheese, pumpkin and pomegranate seeds; and beef goulash.

Doma Kitchen is also hosting a Holiday Music Celebration, featuring live music by the duo Cori + Chrystal, from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22.

October marked the one-year anniversary for Doma Kitchen in Marina del Rey. The restaurant started in Redondo Beach, then moved to Manhattan Beach before arriving here.

“Redondo loved us,” says Corrente, “but our place was so small. We were in a bungalow with no indoor seating. It was like an outdoor beach café, more like a testing kitchen with Kristina and her mom.”

Doma Kitchen is a family affair. Chef Miksyte’s mom is a dumpling maker and has worked alongside the team since day one. Mayzalis has contributed recipes as well as handmade furniture, lighting and other décor.

“Redondo was like a food truck without wheels,” explains Corrente. “We outgrew that place and after two-and-a-half years, we went looking for something else. We were in Manhattan Beach for just over a year when the Manhattan Village mall went under construction, and we had to move once again.”

Neither location was big enough for the crowds that Doma attracted. Now, next to the main dining room Corrente has another eating area that can accommodate private parties of up to 40 people. That’s also where music events, including live tango and bossa nova, happen two or three times each month. And here they allow dogs on the patio.

“In the South Bay, in the small beach-town communities, the kind of food we offered was a novelty,” Corrente says. “We call ourselves multicultural with an emphasis on Eastern European and Central Asian.”

Corrente is from Ukraine, but she’s lived in the States since 1979. Her husband is from Uzbekistan. Chef Kristina is from Lithuania. Even though all three places of origin were former USSR states, the cuisine is different in each part of Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Doma Kitchen offers a fusion of global flavors.

“We have the best home recipes from different regions around the world,” says Corrente. “Southern Italy, Belgium, Russia, Ukraine. It’s an eclectic menu.”

As Corrente tells it, there is a tasty dish to please every palate. Her list of recommendations is endless: chicken Kiev, lamb stroganoff, crunchy Bavarian garlic bread, charred Brussels sprouts, hot borsch, chicken pelmeni (dumplings).

“We attract foodies, internationals, locals, families, multiple generations,” she says. “The younger people moving into the area who work at Google and YouTube. We are not your everyday Italian or French restaurant. People who come here want to experience more savory, homey, eclectic food.”

Doma Kitchen 4325 Glencoe Ave., Ste. 8, Marina del Rey (310) 301-0582 domakitchen.com