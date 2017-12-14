Playa del Rey’s road diet debacle is a teaching moment for future L.A. transportation policy
By Todd Dipaola, Brooke Eaton, Jim McCafferty, Nancy Brown and John Russo
The authors served on the Playa del Rey Safe Streets Task Force and are writing in response to “The Bully’s Playbook” (Opinion, Nov. 30), which criticized tactics used by road diet opponents to shape public debate. Eaton and Russo have been active with Keep L.A. Moving, which sued to reverse traffic lane closures in Playa del Rey.
Safe streets and daily commutes don’t have to be mutually exclusive. So why is Los Angeles pursuing policies that create such a divide?
Over the past few months, we’ve watched a travesty unfold in Playa del Rey. A well-meaning but trigger-happy city government abruptly embarked upon sweeping changes to lifeline connector roads. There was no discussion of goals, no discussion of options, no discussion of impacts. The folks in charge didn’t care about deliberative democracy or, apparently, want their ideas critiqued. They behaved like a dictatorship — and what they got was an uprising.
City Hall took several miles of roadway offline in Playa del Rey, cutting its vehicle capacity in half overnight. In the wake of these changes, the public heard constantly evolving stories about short-term test
periods, unsupported claims about the need for extreme urgency, and excuses for a lack of thoughtful engineering behind the roadway reconfiguration.
Watching accident after accident happen on these newly “safer” roads, local citizens felt something was wrong and, upon further investigation, concluded that safety wasn’t the real priority driving the changes.
Ultimately, the legendary engineers at the L.A. Department of Transportation revealed that they were just following orders and, furthermore, that rather than being conscientiously designed, the new bike lanes were installed as an excuse to justify taking away car lanes. In the words of LADOT Assistant General Manager Dan Mitchell, addressing an angry public at a meeting in June: “We didn’t do studies. We just did what they told us to.”
“They” referred to a small group of NIMBYs — 155 individuals — who wanted to prevent non-resident drivers from using the roads of Playa del Rey. Inexplicably, the city went along with them, bending facts and claiming that extraordinary measures were immediately required in order to circumvent the public vetting required by law.
As a result — and with clear intent — California’s CEQA laws were broken. CEQA requires studies and public hearings when changes are proposed for roads, and LADOT’s standard is that such studies are required for roads with 16,000 or more vehicles per day. In filing for a CEQA exemption, the city stated the daily car count on Pershing Drive was “only 7,200 cars per day,” while LADOT data shows it was actually 23,000 cars per day.
Furthermore, when we examined accident rates and contributing factors, it became clear to us that a road diet was not the correct engineering solution. Our statistics show an average of 11.6 accidents
per year before the changes, compared to a startling 53 for the four months the road diets were in place — a startling 350% jump.
Add to that increased commute times and impacts on local businesses. Customer feedback and a survey of 62 business owners documented devastating revenue losses as high as 40% below expectations.
As members of the task force assembled to address these issues, we are glad that the current engineering solution makes sense for pedestrians, cyclists and cars. However, there is a cautionary tale in the broken process it took to get us here — and the tax dollars spent to constantly re-edit street configurations, leaving the asphalt in poor condition. All of this could have been avoided with a few public meetings to understand the options and make smart tradeoffs.
All cities will need to continue evolving their streetscapes in response to modern mobility needs, but they should use evidence-based and democratic methods to do so.
Innovation means it doesn’t have to be about commuters vs. safety. For instance, the current setup in Playa del Rey reduces high-speed traffic through town, enhances pedestrian access and bicycle use, and allows commuters the bandwidth to flow slowly but surely through rush hour.
Once the roadways got a proper examination, the situation went from being one of “us vs. them” to a question of smart engineering that addresses contemporary concerns. We hope this unfortunate situation can serve as a case study in both “how not to change a street” as well as “how you can change a street without major adverse impacts.” As Southern California continues to evolve, this can
be a teachable moment.
Get out of your car, by yourself.
Are you a climate change denier too?
All Angelenos do is whine about traffic–you made it, you suffer it.
Yeah. With “Recall Bonin” and the fake twitter accounts (Westside Walkers), who is creating the us vs them mentality? Who has been seen booing and screaming over speakers at neighborhood council meetings? Congrats from taking the bullying playbook from Steve Bannon.
What a clear explanation of what truly happened with the road changeS in Playa Del Rey. Good communication is an important ingredient for success, and this project went from total lack of communication (when decisions were made arbitrarily without discussions with the impacted community) to open discussions, panels, meetings resulting in a cohesive agreement that is acceptable/livable to both sides. Good communication reversed the changes and added other changes which contribute more to safety than road diet….
Let this be a lesson that government in a democracy (local, city, county, state, federal) must include an opportunity for the citizens to weigh in for BEST decisions for MAJORITY!!
I’m glad they added an example of how flawed their statistics are. Quoting the article:
“Our statistics show an average of 11.6 accidents per year before the changes, compared to a startling 53 for the four months the road diets were in place — a startling 350% jump.”
53 is only a third of a year, so the yearly total would project to 159 accidents which would be a 1370% INCREASE. Who is really going to believe their numbers or methodology?
Right on. The entire process in Playa del Rey needed rational public discussion before action. Actually, the federal highway administration has case studies for road diets:
https://safety.fhwa.dot.gov/road_diets/case_studies/
One of the greatest learnings is that the community has to be involved and approve the road changes in order for them to succeed. From that perspective, the Playa project was doomed to fail.
But more importantly, the changes in Playa were never actually about safety. They were part of the mechanism to block Bonin from being forced to testify in a wrongful death lawsuit. It is nice to have our roads back, and I also hope that the rest of the city will look to Playa to learn from the mistakes made there.
Great article, thank you.
Bravo to those on the task force who fought the foolishness in the name representative democracy and common sense. Our local government based their decisions on lies, then covered up the obvious consequences with more lies and obfuscation. They did not expect to be called out. I can’t presume to guess the purpose of this disastrous experiment. I choose to think it started out to be well-meaning, but the lack of due diligence and the cover-up was their undoing. And to “Karen” who accuses the writers of being climate change deniers, why don’t you take a closer look. The city BROKE CEQA laws!! Why do you think those were put in place? Where is the environmental impact study on idling traffic on local streets? Um… nowhere, because it wasn’t ever done. I won’t even address the safety impact of this folly. The writers did that for me.
The articles points were well made and simply explained. The bottom line is Bonin and Garcetti did not follow the law, LADOT “followed orders” and a grass roots majority, in PDR, rebelled against the dictatorial directions of Bonin and Garcetti. Bonin and Garcetti have awakened up a sleeping giant and everything they do, from here on out, will be looked at a lot closer. Pushing their hidden agenda, of getting rid of cars, without any reasonable mobility alternatives, will not be so easy to implement now.
Great article! Telling it like it really is. Playa Del Rey has gone through hell and back over the last 6 months because of Bonin and Garcetti. Thank you to all of the task force for bringing some sanity back into our lives! Well done!