Marina del Rey hosts a Pepperdine forum for leaders of socially, environmentally and ethically responsible businesses

What does it take to run a business that is socially, environmentally and ethically responsible?

Speakers from companies such as Honeywell, natural gas company Clean Energy Renewables and solar product company Envision Solar share their insight and business expertise in these areas at Friday’s 6th Annual SEER Symposium in Marina del Rey, organized by Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and Management.

This year’s theme is “A Recipe for Innovation.” Delivering the keynote address is Seth Goldman, the founder and former CEO of beverage company Honest Tea and now executive chairman for Beyond Meat, a plant-based food company in El Segundo.

Additional speakers include Corporate Vice President for Health, Safety, Environment & Remediation at Honeywell Evan van Hook, Clean Energy Renewables’ Harrison Clay and Envision Solar’s Desmond Wheatley. Catherine Hoke, the founder of Defy Ventures, a non-profit that trains ex-convicts to become entrepreneurs, and Kathleen Talbot, the Director of Operations and Sustainability at L.A.-based fashion brand Reformation, are also slated to speak.

Pepperdine’s annual student/alumni “Fast Pitch” competition will also be held during the symposium, along with networking opportunities during breakfast, lunch and coffee breaks. Sounds like a recipe for success.

— Christina Campodonico

The 6th Annual SEER Symposium happens from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Marina del Rey Marriott, 4100 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. $30 to $75. Visit bitly.com/SEER2017 for tickets.