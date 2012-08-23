Venice has become synonymous with incredible fare, culture and variety. Abbott Kinney Boulevard is one of the most notably growing areas in the community with restaurants, boutique shops and incredible bars.

Situated in the midst of all of them is 3 Square Caf/, created by chef and restaurateur, Hans Ršckenwagner. Designed with space and openness in mind, 3 Square has a patio with an air of modern, a coastal familiarity, and a menu that spans German, Swiss, and farm-to-table cuisine that honestly, took me by surprise.

Executive Chef Wolfgang Gussmack is a certified sommelier, so the wine selection is carefully planned, as are the bubbles. With choices of refreshing cocktails ranging from White Peach Bellini to Elderflower Limone, my top pick is the Lychee Prosecco – this couldn’t be more fitting as summer beats down on us with unforgiving force.

I ordered the avocado fries to start. Let’s stop right there: yes, avocado fries, as in fried avocados. And let me add, they are so shockingly delicious! Defying my prediction that they would be too mushy, these fries are not only firm, ripe green bites of goodness, they are full of flavor and the in-house fire roasted salsa that they are served with is entirely complex, complimenting the avocados flawlessly.

The next thing I tried were the jalapeno-turkey meatball skewers served with a tahini yogurt dipping sauce. Bathed in texture and taste, these little balls of spicy meat are fun to eat and utterly enjoyable. While I tend to steer clear of poultry, the turkey meatballs are simply divine with no distracting bells and whistles. It is a straightforward starter that packs a spicy punch.

As my stomach began to digest, I decided to order the main dish: The “WORKS” burger, an 8-ounce beef patty with smoked bacon, braised beef and cheddar sandwiched on a pretzel bun. The bun is spectacular, topped with a toothpick stacked with baby pickles. The burger is cooked medium (a true medium) but it’s the braised beef that tantalized my remaining hunger.

Equipped with an in-house bakery and an atmosphere that can appeal to anyone (including families), 3 Square Caf/ is an easy, unsuspecting restaurant that is “just right” and fits the culinary selection that Abbott Kinney has become known for.

*It’s also worth mentioning that the restaurant is affordable. You can fill your stomach for about $35 per person, including one drink. There are four locations on the Westside.

Hours of Operation: Breakfast: weekdays – 8 -11:30 a.m. | Brunch: weekends: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Lunch: weekdays: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dinner: Tues – Sat: 4 – 10 p.m. Bakery: Open daily 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

3 Square Caf/, 1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

310.399.6504

