The Mar Vista road diet has tempers flaring, but shouting people down only makes things worse
By Damien Newton
The author is a board member of the Mar Vista Community Council and former editor of Streetsblog LA.
The reconfiguration of Venice Boulevard has been the dominant conversation in our community over the past month. At the June 13 meeting of the Mar Vista Community Council (an elected board of volunteers who live in the community), the city made its case for removing two lanes of car and bus traffic in favor of protected bike lanes.
The reaction was fierce. The city’s representatives were jeered and heckled. Many attendees, frustrated by increased traffic congestion since the change, booed and even shouted down anyone who dared to voice support for the changes our even suggest the pilot project test period should go forward.
The following night, the MVCC’s Great Streets Ad-Hoc Committee responded to community concerns by passing a resolution calling for Venice Boulevard to return to its original six-lane configuration. That motion comes before the MVCC Board of Directors at our July 11 meeting.
Currently there are two points of view concerning the project in Mar Vista. The first is that the “road diet” is a pilot project that will last for a year (or two if it’s going well) and should be allowed to run its course. The second is that the changes are so awful that they must be undone immediately.
If you get your news from the Nextdoor social network, you may believe that nobody likes these changes. But if comments on Nextdoor truly reflected what communities believe, the anti-development Measure S would have cruised to approval this March instead of getting crushed by a 2-to-1 margin at the ballot box.
Personally, I have been supportive of the project in the past, writing previews for Streetsblog LA and attending Great Streets meetings held by the neighborhood council before I joined as a board member last summer. I am generally supportive of projects that make streets safer for people who are bicycling or walking, as that is what I am usually doing.
Knowing this issue will remain contentious, I hope that we can come together as neighbors and agree to a set of basic facts so that we can have a productive conversation about the best way forward, instead of repeating the acrimony we saw in June.
First, let’s not romanticize how great Venice Boulevard was before the road diet. Five people died along the one-mile stretch of road, now a focal point of the city’s Great Streets program, in the past decade. There was a significant amount of congestion at rush hour, and the bike lane had a reputation among bike commuters as one of the worst in Los Angeles because of the terrible road conditions.
At the same time, let’s not minimize the bad experiences many commuters are having since the road diet, especially at evening rush hour. My personal experience along this stretch of Venice Boulevard hasn’t been as negative when I’ve driven, biked or walked the street in the morning, but I’m told that congestion is far worse in the evening than at other times of the day.
Supporters of the project, myself included, have posted comments about our experiences on the dieted stretch of road that don’t match the rhetoric against the project that we’re hearing. That many of us are experiencing the project differently is one of the reasons we should be approaching discussions of the project’s benefits and downsides as neighbors with differing points of view.
Next, let’s agree that protected bike lanes aren’t some wild idea cooked up in downtown Los Angeles; they are a road design that has worked around the country and throughout the world to make streets safer for all. Maybe they’ll work here and maybe they won’t, but it’s not as though the city created a strange new design concept out of thin air.
This isn’t to say the current road design is perfect. Confusion about how drivers and passengers with disabilities can safely exit their vehicles and cross the protected bike lane to the sidewalk remains a serious concern. And some small business owners have expressed frustration that the design makes it more difficult for customers to get to their shops and restaurants.
But many of the people that have worked on the project, be they volunteers or professionals, have received their share of criticism. Much of this criticism has, sadly, become personal in nature.
Thanks to my previous job covering transportation and development in the city for StreetsblogLA, I’ve had a chance to get to know Jessie Holzer of Councilman Mike Bonin’s office and Carter Rubin of the mayor’s Great Streets program as professionals and people. I can tell you that both believe their work will make our communities safer and more attractive places to live, work and play. You may not share their vision — you may even think they are crazy — but they are hard-working and dedicated to what they’re doing.
Lastly, I hope we can agree that a recall campaign against Mike Bonin is a gigantic waste of time and resources that could be better spent. Bonin was re-elected a couple of months ago with over 70% of the vote, three times more than his closest opponent. He’s not going to lose a recall campaign, but the time and effort spent on such a Quixotic venture would surely divide the community and take our focus away from tackling issues to benefit all of us — such as improving the Great Streets plan for Venice Boulevard.
No matter how the board’s vote goes on July 11, this should not be the end of the conversation about Venice Boulevard. Four lanes or six (and I suspect it will be four lanes for the next year), I think we can all agree there’s more work to be done toward making this Great Street work well for all of us.
Visit lagreatstreets.org/venice for more information about the project and marvista.org to contact the Mar Vista Community Council.
I take this route every morning and evening and it is a total disaster – from the lanes changing from 3 to 2 and the “No Courtesy” zone by so many drivers- I’ve never heard of a little courtesy hurting anyone, but the lack of it most certainly comes close on so many occasions.
What I WOULD like to see get addressed is the constant traffic commotion, blocking of the intersection and the continuous accidents, road rage, never ending traffic jams for the 1/4 – 1/2 mile from Rose & Pacific to Speedway and the parking lot.
People spend hours driving around for parking and when they turn down Rose avenue heading west to park at the lot and it is full it would be nice and a courtesy to them and the neighbors to have a sign and a traffic cop ( as they did for Memorial day) but did not for July 4th directing or motioning traffic to keep moving.
I see cars with their back ends hanging over onto Pacific Ave. waiting to be clipped, not even room for a stroller to be pushed through the congestion at times.
Cars are doing speeds of up to excess of 40 – 50 miles per hour heading east or west between Speedway and Pacific – how about a speed bump or two to curb this nonsense. What about residential parking and permits for the residents – with proper ID!!??
What is it going to take? Another accident, death of a pedestrian, totaled cars being towed away?
If the city and the people who have taken the jobs of taking care of these issues won’t do anything – are you leaving it in the hands of the
neighborhood – Videos, photos, local new stations – what will it be?
I plan to do all of it until something is done – watch for the online videos, names to be broadcast and people to be called out for not doing anything to address these issues.
#2017rosepacificactionnow
Mr. Newton,
I agree with you that this issue has divided so many.
I think coming to some agreements would be very helpful.
Would you agree to any of these facts?
Traffic is gridlocked?
Or emergency personnel cannot get through during high-traffic times?
Or disabled citizens are having a hard time getting from their parked cars to the sidewalk? And that should have been addressed BEFORE this was implemented, not as an afterthought.
Or that a small minority (450) of community members were solicited with surveys?
Or that only about half of those said 450 surveys even talked about removing a lane (per Jessie Holzer)?
Or that the vast majority of Mar Vista residents heard nothing about this ‘pilot plan’?
Or that the businesses on Venice Blvd. are suffering monetarily because of this program?
Or the fact that this one-year- (as stated in all the documents I’ve read) -pilot period is now being pushed to ‘possibly 2 years if it’s going well (your quote)?
Or that the traffic is diverting into the small residential streets that were in no way built for that type of traffic?
Or that it’s going to be worse once school begins mid-August?
Or that the medians look like crap and no one is even attempting to mow the weeds?
Or that it’s very dangerous for bicyclists to be put in a blind spot when drivers are trying to make right-hand turns?
Or the fact that you state when people are opposed to this project, it’s rhetoric you hear, not valid experiences and opinions?
Or the fact that I’ve been told we all should have been more involved? So if you’re more involved you get to push your agenda on us? I’m almost certain I pay more taxes than many, and I’m sure not as much as some, but does that give me any more rights to push my agenda on you?
Five deaths occurred in this one-mile stretch? I wasn’t aware of that. Can you send me the data to back that claim? If these deaths occurred before or after rush hours(s), removing a lane isn’t going to help that. Sad as it may be.
Jessie Holzer and Carter Rubin may very well believe they are trying to make our community safer and more attractive places to live, work, and play. But with all due respect, do they live here? And maybe they should have worked equally as hard to reach out and ask what the majority of the community wanted. I’m sure they’re lovely people and are hard-working, but that doesn’t change any facts. And I would certainly hope there is nothing personal being hurled at them. Although I personally believe they should be more prepared with their data when they attend meetings.
I, for one, do not agree that a recall effort is a huge waste of time and money. He may not lose a recall campaign, just like Trump will never be elected… oh, wait!!!
There is a large amount of people in our community who are outraged with what Bonin has done. Never say never!!
We (a vast majority opposed to this road diet) have been ignored by Bonin and this very Board in outreach. I think that’s where the anger has come from.
Let’s start the civil discourse!!
Gina Sommo
Mar Vista Homeowner/resident
Road Diets, as described by the Federal Highway Administration (https://safety.fhwa.dot.gov/road_diets/), typically take four-lane roads, remove two lanes and add a center turning lane. And yes, you can certainly see how a center lane makes things safer. But Venice Blvd. already had that — a center median which is even better than a turn lane. So additional safety in this case, if there is any, primarily comes from congestion. The lane diet doesn’t separate cars, it causes gridlock, which slows cars down. But is gridlock the best way to enhance safety?
Our politicians, when they are being honest, admit that the real goal in these Road Diets is to encourage Angelenos to give up their cars. That might make sense in NY, or Portland, or Amsterdam, but distances are much greater here, and public transportation is much worse. So the Road Diet is a solution in search of a problem. That’s why the Mar Vista Great Street project, during most of the planning process, didn’t include a Road Diet — the lane cut was added at the very end with almost no public comment.
We all have similar goals: more safety for pedestrians AND cars, better bike safety and free flow of traffic. I believe we can have it all. This isn’t the way. We don’t need another year of increased cut-through traffic, slowed emergency response times, and bad traffic for commuters, to figure that out.
Thanks, Damien. I’m with you! Like most things, the correct answer is in the middle.
When a minority is able to foist its agenda on the majority without compromise through duplicitous means and with disingenuous reasoning, they will always call for “civil discourse”. This is always easy to do when you get your way.
Its nothing more than a strategy to try an stop the inevitable blowback.
These people have consciously made our quality of life considerably worse in order to feed their utopian agenda. Most of them are privileged enough to avoid the consequences imposed on the rest of us.
If people were interested in civility, these proposed changes would have been highlighted during the last city counsel election campaign. They weren’t. They were foisted on us right after Bonin won reelection to a special term lasting over 5 years.
If people were interested in civility, these proposed changes would have been discussed throughout the community. They weren’t. They were only revealed to a very small segment of people which was designed to rig the data in order to justify their actions.
I take it that the author also supports reducing PCH to one lane between Santa Monica and Malibu? After all, there have been numerous serious accidents and deaths involving pedestrians there too.
Don’t fall for the “civility” head-fake from these radicals who want you to either spend less time with your families, or impoverish you by forcing you to give up your primary method of transportation.
Recall Mike Bonin NOW!
I rode on that stretch over the weekend. As a cyclist, I actually don’t like it much and preferred it before, at least not the way it is now with the parking spots next to the ‘cones’. I almost got hit a couple times (had to lock up my brakes at one point to avoid becoming a stain) because right turners are coming in from way farther out in the road, almost two lanes over, and seem to be less likely to look for you, and by the time they pass obliviously inches in front of you they’re already flooring it with no chance to stop, while before, when they were directly next to the bike lane, you were more visible before their right turn.