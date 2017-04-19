Spring Fling returns to Bergamot Station



Earth Day is also Art Day in Santa Monica, where Bergamot Station Arts Center celebrates the season of renewal with its annual Spring Fling block party. On Saturday, galleries of the creative colony throw open their doors for guests to interact with artists, experience live art and maybe even find a print to take home.

Arrive early to get in touch with your inner flower child. Bender, an event group that brings together yogis and deejays in hip urban spaces, kicks off the day at 10 a.m. with a silent disco yoga session led by YogaWorks instructor Patti Quintero. Buy a ticket in advance so that morning all you have to do is grab a pair of headphones and say “Ommm …” The instructor’s voice and deejay’s music are beamed directly to your headphones.

If the thought of morning exercise leaves you famished, that’s OK. Starting at 11 a.m., gourmet food trucks are serving everything from Indian street chow to Vietnamese bahn mi, and Bergamot Station Café is holding a beer and sausage festival with Santa Monica Brew Works beers on tap.

After getting your fill, tuck in a bit more culture with live music at Beyond the Lines Gallery from noon to 2 p.m., a 2-for-1 priced matinee of City Garage’s sexy new production “Adam & Evie” at 1 p.m., or Revolver Gallery’s sold-out “Andy Warhol: Revisited” exhibit, whose standby line opens for the occasion. Amber Goldhammer Studios hosts a live painting demonstration from 2 to 4 p.m., and an interactive art booth operates from 1 to 3 p.m. at dnj Gallery.

Leslie Sacks Gallery Program Coordinator Diana McNeill recommends taking the Metro to the event — the stop is the Expo Line’s 26th Street/Bergamot Station — or carpooling, as parking is limited. Despite anxieties about future redevelopment, Bergamot is ready to show the world it’s still going strong.

“Spring is about rebirth and abundance, and we want to make sure the city of Santa Monica and Los Angeles knows that we’re here and thriving,” says McNeill. “We want everyone to see art and show that we are an important cultural center.”

— Christina Campodonico

“Spring Fling” happens from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Satur-day, April 22, at Bergamot Station Arts Center, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. Free. Visit facebook.com/bergamotstation for updates. (Tickets for the 10 a.m. silent disco yoga session are $20 to $25 at fundergroundwellness.com.)