A sewer line blocked by grease caused 1,100 gallons of waste to enter a storm drain leading into the ocean on Sunday evening, resulting in the partial closure of beaches within 100 yards of the Ballona Creek outfall.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health posted signs at all affected beaches on Monday and advised residents to avoid contact with ocean water.

According to public health officials, the beach closures extend from the north end of Dockweiler Beach to the southern end of Venice Beach.

“Bacterial test results should be available [today}. However, due to the beach use advisory that was declared on Jan. 8, beach users should avoid water contact for at least 72 hours after the completion of this rain event,” said Bernard Tolliver, a spokesman for the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Los Angeles County changed the way sewage spills are reported in 2007 after then-L.A. County Supervisor Don Knabe called for an investigation of unreported discharges in the early 2000s. After the investigation, the number of reported spills increased 645% from 11 in 2006 to 82 in 2007, according to a county audit report.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline: (800) 525-5662.

—Gary Walker