Best Accountant
1st Place
Jeannine Young & Associates
1750 Ocean Park Blvd., Ste. 201,
Santa Monica (310) 399-1556
2nd Place
David R. Stern, Wind
& Stern LLP
6100 Center Drive, Ste. 600, Westchester
(310) 342-6400 wscpas.com
3rd Place
David E. Lazarus, CPA
10801 National Blvd., Ste. 350, West L.A.
(310) 474-5108 dlazaruscpa.com
Best Architecture Firm
1st Place
David Hertz Architects FAIA & The Studio of Environmental Architecture
57 Market St., Venice
(310) 829-9932 davidhertzfaia.com
2nd Place
Marmol Radziner
12210 Nebraska Ave., West L.A.
(310) 826-6222
marmol-radziner.com
3rd Place
Glen Irani Architects
410 Sherman Canal, Venice
(310) 305-8840 glenirani.com
Best Auto Body Shop
1st Place
Marina West
Auto Body
12415 W. Jefferson Blvd., Del Rey
(310) 827-4292 marinawestautobody.com
2nd Place
Platinum Auto Refinish
and Collision Center
4065 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 577-6118
3rd Place
Westway Auto
Body & Paint Shop
1718 20th St., Santa Monica
(310) 828-0151 westwayautobody.com
Best Auto Dealership Repair Service
1st Place
Marina del Rey Toyota
4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 821-8879 marinadelreytoyota.com
2nd Place
W. I. Simonson
1626 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-4511 wisimonson.net
3rd Place
Bunnin Chevrolet
6101 W. Slauson Ave., Culver City
(424) 216-7400 bunninchevrolet.com
Best Auto Repair Shop
1st Place
Playa West Automotive
8145 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-9115
playawestautomotive.com
2nd Place (TIE)
Loyola Automotive
8314 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-0822 loyolaautomotive.com
and
Marina Shell Service
4770 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2330 marinashellservice.com
3rd Place
Modesti’s Car Care Center
12121 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City
(310) 827-2400 modestis.com
Best Auto Detailing or Car Wash
1st Place
Handy J Car Wash and Lube
12681 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 398-6211 handyj-carwash.com
2nd Place
Westchester Hand Wash
8801 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 348-9677 westchesterhandwash.com
3rd Place (TIE)
Playa Vista Car Wash
6900 S. Centinela Ave., Culver City
(310) 915-0303 playavistacarwash.com
and
Beach Cities Car Wash
2305 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-9274 beachcitieswash.com
Best Bank
1st Place
Wells Fargo
(800) 869-3557 wellsfargo.com
2nd Place
Chase Bank
(800) 836-5656 chase.com
3rd Place
Bank of America
(800) 432-1000 bankofamerica.com
Best Credit Union
1st Place
Kinecta Federal
Credit Union
8601 Lincoln Blvd., Ste. 130, Westchester
(310) 410-9672 kinecta.org
2nd Place
WESCOM Credit Union
5645 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(888) 493-7266 wescom.org
3rd Place
Los Angeles Federal Credit Union
3850 Culver Center Drive, Culver City
(877) 695-2328 lafcu.org
Best Child Care Center
1st Place
Loyola Marymount University Children’s Center
1 LMU Drive, Westchester
(310) 258-8900 admin.lmu.edu/lmucc
2nd Place
Ecole Claire Fontaine
352 Westminster Ave., Venice
(310) 314-9976 laclairefontaine.org
3rd Place
Carousel School
7899 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester
(310) 645-9222 carouselschool.com
Best Dry Cleaner
1st Place
Hangers Cleaners & Laundry
800 W. Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-9565 hangerscleaners.com
2nd Place
Marina del Rey Quality Cleaners
720 W. Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4000
3rd Place
Hollyway Cleaners
13020 Pacific Promenade, Playa Vista
(310) 862-5790 hollywaycleaners.com
Best Elementary or Middle School
1st Place
Westside Neighborhood School
5401 Beethoven St., Del Rey
(310) 574-8650 wnsk8.com
2nd Place
WISH Charter School
6550 W. 80th St., Westchester
(310) 642-9474 wishcharter.org
3rd Place (TIE)
Westchester Lutheran Church & School
7831 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-5422 wlcs.org
and
Playa Vista Elementary School
13150 W. Bluff Creek Drive, Playa Vista
(424) 228-1800 playavistaschool.com
Best High School
1st Place
Venice High School
13000 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 577-4200 venicehigh.net
2nd Place
Santa Monica High School
601 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-3204 samohi.smmusd.org
3rd Place
El Segundo High School
640 Main St., El Segundo
(310) 615-2662 elsegundohigh.org
Best Preschool
1st Place
A Kid’s Place
12306 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 390-0401 akidsplacela.com
2nd Place
Culver City Montessori Preschool
11269 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 397-8537 culvercitymontessori.com
3rd Place
Ecole Claire Fontaine
352 Westminster Ave., Venice
(310) 314-9976 laclairefontaine.org
Best Private School
1st Place
Loyola Marymount University
1 LMU Drive, Westchester
(310) 338-2700 lmu.edu
2nd Place
Crossroads School
for Arts & Sciences
1715 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-1196 xrds.org
3rd Place (TIE)
Westside Neighborhood School
5401 Beethoven St., Del Rey
(310) 574-8650 wnsk8.com
and
Ecole Claire Fontaine
352 Westminster Ave., Venice
(310) 314-9976 laclairefontaine.org
Best Interior Designers
1st Place
Amy Devault Interior Design
3007 W. Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 450-6626 amydevault.com
2nd Place
Tim Clarke Design
2110 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 452-8374 timclarkedesign.com
3rd Place
Velvet Hammerschmidt Design
1512 11th St., Santa Monica
(310) 828-7900 v-hdesign.com
Best Law Firm
1st Place
Voss, Silverman & Baybrooke
4640 Admiralty Way, Ste. 800, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-0515 vsbllp.com
2nd Place
Law Office of Edgar Saenz
8921 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 101, Westchester
(310) 417-9900 edgarsaenz.com
3rd Place
Law Offices of Joseph C. Girard
4560 Admiralty Way, Ste. 254, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-3943 laelderlaw.co
Best Moving Company
1st Place
Starving Students
11934 W. Jefferson Blvd., Culver City
(800) 441-6683 ssmovers.com
2nd Place
Armor Moving & Storage
5555 Sepulveda Blvd.,
Culver City (310) 836-0792
armormovingandstorage.com
3rd Place
The Padded Wagon
(323) 263-4200 paddedwagon.com
Best Nonprofit Organization
1st Place
Heal the Bay
1444 9th St., Santa Monica
(310) 451-1500 healthebay.org
2nd Place
Venice Family Clinic
604 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 392-8636 venicefamilyclinic.org
3rd Place
Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica
1238 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 361-8500 smbgc.org
Best Oil Change Service
1st Place
Marina Shell Service
4770 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2330 marinashellservice.com
2nd Place
Valvoline Instant Oil Change
6819 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester
(310) 337-9980
13421 Washington Blvd.,
Marina del Rey (310) 821-2517
5380 Sepulveda Blvd.,
Culver City (310) 397-0288
1757 Lincoln Blvd.,
Santa Monica (310) 392-2514
vioc.com
3rd Place
Handy J Car Wash and Lube
12681 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 398-6211 handyj-carwash.com
Best Pet Boarder/Groomer/Day Care
1st Place
Healthy Spot
4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-8500 healthyspot.com
2nd Place
Seaside Pet Groomers
318 Culver Blvd., Ste. C, Playa del Rey
(310) 823-7798
3rd Place
WAGZ – Westside Animal Grooming Zone
8125 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 306-1090 wagzinc.com
Best Picture Framing Service
1st Place
Sherman Gallery
4039 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-1001 shermangallery.net
2nd Place
Universal Art Gallery
2001 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 302-8909 framegallery.com
3rd Place
Frame 2000
709 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 399-7579 frame2000.com
Best Plumbing Service
1st Place
Gerhard Weise Plumbing
5534 W. 78th St., Westchester
(310) 641-5404 gerhardweiseplumbing.com
2nd Place
Russell’s Plumbing
7607 Midfield Ave., Westchester
(310) 670-5537
3rd Place
Rick Campos Plumbing & Heating
3773 Overland Ave., Palms
(310) 837-8852 rickcamposplumbing.com
Best Public Servant
1st Place
L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin
7166 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 568-8772 11thdistrict.com
2nd Place
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti
(213) 978-0600 lamayor.org
3rd Place (Tie)
L.A. County Supervisor
Don Knabe
(213) 974-4444 knabe.com
and
Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl
(213) 974-3333 supervisorkuehl.com
Best Real Estate Agent
1st Place
Susan Williams
330 W. Washington Blvd.,
Marina del Rey (310) 990-5686 susanwilliamsproperties.com
2nd Place
Stephanie Younger
444 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(424) 203-1828 stephanieyounger.com
3rd Place
Michelle Martino
Keller Williams – Marina/L.A.
4644 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 862-1703 kw.com
Best Real Estate Team
1st Place
The Stephanie Younger Group
444 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(424) 203-1828 stephanieyounger.com
2nd Place
The Bizzy Blondes
3516 S. Centinela Ave., Mar Vista
(310) 301-2323 bizzyblondes.com
3rd Place
Berman Kandel Freed Properties
124 W. Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 424-5512 bermankandel.com
Best Real Estate Company
1st Place
Keller Williams
4644 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 305-8333
8939 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 500, Westchester (310) 256-3040
2701 Ocean Park Blvd., Ste. 140, Santa Monica (310) 482-2200
kw.com
2nd Place
Gibson International
330 Washington Blvd., Ste. D, Marina del Rey
(310) 301-1003 gibsonintl.com
3rd Place
Teles Properties
444 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(424) 270-1780
2536 Lincoln Blvd., Venice (310) 405-0866
11990 San Vincente Blvd., Ste. 100, Brentwood (424) 203-1800
telesproperties.com
Best Shoe Repair Service
1st Place
Miracle Instant Shoe Repair
324 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-3055 miracleshoerepair.com
2nd Place
Quality Shoe Repair
8730 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 641-8656
3rd Place
Maya Shoe Repair
6206 W. Manchester Ave.,
Westchester (310) 670-2467
1708 Ocean Park Blvd.,
Santa Monica (310) 452-1113
mayashoerepair.net
Best Travel Agency
1st Place
E-Z Travel Services
10200 Venice Blvd., Culver City
(310) 836-1477 e-ztravels.com
2nd Place
Travel by J & R
2554 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 827-8101 travelbyjr.com
3rd Place
Aakash Travel
3638 Overland Ave., Palms
(310) 838-6786 aakashtravelusa.com
Best Veterinary Services
1st Place
VCA Animal Hospital
2506 Lincoln Blvd., Venice (310) 306-8707
12108 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 313-9118
2010 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 453-5459
vcahospitals.com
2nd Place
Dr. Shane’s Veterinary Medical Center
4816 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-7297 shanevet.com
3rd Place
Mar Vista Animal
Medical Center
3850 Grand View Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 391-6741 marvistavet.com
I’m horrified by your choice of banks. Don’t you have a Union Bank in the area? They didn’t need a bailout 8 years ago.