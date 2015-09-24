Another satisfied customer cuddles up to Doggie Day Care specialist Gilda Mejia at Best Pet Boarder / Groomer / Day Care winner Healthy Spot Photo by Jorge M. Vargas Jr.

Another satisfied customer cuddles up to Doggie Day Care specialist Gilda Mejia
at Best Pet Boarder / Groomer / Day Care
winner Healthy Spot
Photo by Jorge M. Vargas Jr.

Best Accountant

1st Place
Jeannine Young & Associates
1750 Ocean Park Blvd., Ste. 201,
Santa Monica (310) 399-1556

2nd Place
David R. Stern, Wind
& Stern LLP
6100 Center Drive, Ste. 600, Westchester
(310) 342-6400 wscpas.com

3rd Place
David E. Lazarus, CPA
10801 National Blvd., Ste. 350, West L.A.
(310) 474-5108 dlazaruscpa.com

Best Architecture Firm

1st Place
David Hertz Architects FAIA & The Studio of Environmental Architecture
57 Market St., Venice
(310) 829-9932 davidhertzfaia.com

2nd Place
Marmol Radziner
12210 Nebraska Ave., West L.A.
(310) 826-6222
marmol-radziner.com

3rd Place
Glen Irani Architects
410 Sherman Canal, Venice
(310) 305-8840 glenirani.com

Best Auto Body Shop

1st Place
Marina West
Auto Body
12415 W. Jefferson Blvd., Del Rey
(310) 827-4292 marinawestautobody.com

2nd Place
Platinum Auto Refinish
and Collision Center
4065 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 577-6118

3rd Place
Westway Auto
Body & Paint Shop
1718 20th St., Santa Monica
(310) 828-0151 westwayautobody.com

Best Auto Dealership Repair Service

1st Place
Marina del Rey Toyota
4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 821-8879 marinadelreytoyota.com

2nd Place
W. I. Simonson
1626 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-4511 wisimonson.net

3rd Place
Bunnin Chevrolet
6101 W. Slauson Ave., Culver City
(424) 216-7400 bunninchevrolet.com

Best Auto Repair Shop

1st Place
Playa West Automotive
8145 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-9115
playawestautomotive.com

2nd Place (TIE)
Loyola Automotive
8314 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-0822 loyolaautomotive.com

and

Marina Shell Service
4770 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2330 marinashellservice.com

3rd Place
Modesti’s Car Care Center
12121 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City
(310) 827-2400 modestis.com

Best Auto Detailing or Car Wash

1st Place
Handy J Car Wash and Lube
12681 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 398-6211 handyj-carwash.com

2nd Place
Westchester Hand Wash
8801 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 348-9677 westchesterhandwash.com

3rd Place (TIE)
Playa Vista Car Wash
6900 S. Centinela Ave., Culver City
(310) 915-0303 playavistacarwash.com

and

Beach Cities Car Wash
2305 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-9274 beachcitieswash.com

Best Bank

1st Place
Wells Fargo
(800) 869-3557 wellsfargo.com

2nd Place
Chase Bank
(800) 836-5656 chase.com

3rd Place
Bank of America
(800) 432-1000 bankofamerica.com

Best Credit Union

1st Place
Kinecta Federal
Credit Union
8601 Lincoln Blvd., Ste. 130, Westchester
(310) 410-9672 kinecta.org

2nd Place
WESCOM Credit Union
5645 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(888) 493-7266 wescom.org

3rd Place
Los Angeles Federal Credit Union
3850 Culver Center Drive, Culver City
(877) 695-2328 lafcu.org

Best Child Care Center

1st Place
Loyola Marymount University Children’s Center
1 LMU Drive, Westchester
(310) 258-8900 admin.lmu.edu/lmucc

2nd Place
Ecole Claire Fontaine
352 Westminster Ave., Venice
(310) 314-9976 laclairefontaine.org

3rd Place
Carousel School
7899 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester
(310) 645-9222 carouselschool.com

Best Dry Cleaner

1st Place
Hangers Cleaners & Laundry
800 W. Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-9565 hangerscleaners.com

2nd Place
Marina del Rey Quality Cleaners
720 W. Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4000

3rd Place
Hollyway Cleaners
13020 Pacific Promenade, Playa Vista
(310) 862-5790 hollywaycleaners.com

Best Elementary or Middle School

1st Place
Westside Neighborhood School
5401 Beethoven St., Del Rey
(310) 574-8650 wnsk8.com

2nd Place
WISH Charter School
6550 W. 80th St., Westchester
(310) 642-9474 wishcharter.org

3rd Place (TIE)
Westchester Lutheran Church & School
7831 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-5422 wlcs.org

and

Playa Vista Elementary School
13150 W. Bluff Creek Drive, Playa Vista
(424) 228-1800 playavistaschool.com

Best High School

1st Place
Venice High School
13000 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 577-4200 venicehigh.net

2nd Place
Santa Monica High School
601 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-3204 samohi.smmusd.org

3rd Place
El Segundo High School
640 Main St., El Segundo
(310) 615-2662 elsegundohigh.org

Best Preschool

1st Place
A Kid’s Place
12306 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 390-0401 akidsplacela.com

2nd Place
Culver City Montessori Preschool
11269 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 397-8537 culvercitymontessori.com

3rd Place
Ecole Claire Fontaine
352 Westminster Ave., Venice
(310) 314-9976 laclairefontaine.org

Best Private School

1st Place
Loyola Marymount University
1 LMU Drive, Westchester
(310) 338-2700 lmu.edu

2nd Place
Crossroads School
for Arts & Sciences
1715 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-1196 xrds.org

3rd Place (TIE)
Westside Neighborhood School
5401 Beethoven St., Del Rey
(310) 574-8650 wnsk8.com

and

Ecole Claire Fontaine
352 Westminster Ave., Venice
(310) 314-9976 laclairefontaine.org

Best Interior Designers

1st Place
Amy Devault Interior Design
3007 W. Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 450-6626 amydevault.com

2nd Place
Tim Clarke Design
2110 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 452-8374 timclarkedesign.com

3rd Place
Velvet Hammerschmidt Design
1512 11th St., Santa Monica
(310) 828-7900 v-hdesign.com

Best Law Firm

1st Place
Voss, Silverman & Baybrooke
4640 Admiralty Way, Ste. 800, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-0515 vsbllp.com

2nd Place
Law Office of Edgar Saenz
8921 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 101, Westchester
(310) 417-9900 edgarsaenz.com

3rd Place
Law Offices of Joseph C. Girard
4560 Admiralty Way, Ste. 254, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-3943 laelderlaw.co

Best Moving Company

1st Place
Starving Students
11934 W. Jefferson Blvd., Culver City
(800) 441-6683 ssmovers.com

2nd Place
Armor Moving & Storage
5555 Sepulveda Blvd.,
Culver City (310) 836-0792
armormovingandstorage.com

3rd Place
The Padded Wagon
(323) 263-4200 paddedwagon.com

Best Nonprofit Organization

1st Place
Heal the Bay
1444 9th St., Santa Monica
(310) 451-1500 healthebay.org

2nd Place
Venice Family Clinic
604 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 392-8636 venicefamilyclinic.org

3rd Place
Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica
1238 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 361-8500 smbgc.org

Best Oil Change Service

1st Place
Marina Shell Service
4770 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2330 marinashellservice.com

2nd Place
Valvoline Instant Oil Change
6819 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester
(310) 337-9980

13421 Washington Blvd.,
Marina del Rey (310) 821-2517

5380 Sepulveda Blvd.,
Culver City (310) 397-0288

1757 Lincoln Blvd.,
Santa Monica (310) 392-2514
vioc.com

3rd Place
Handy J Car Wash and Lube
12681 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 398-6211 handyj-carwash.com

Best Pet Boarder/Groomer/Day Care

1st Place
Healthy Spot
4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-8500 healthyspot.com

2nd Place
Seaside Pet Groomers
318 Culver Blvd., Ste. C, Playa del Rey
(310) 823-7798

3rd Place
WAGZ – Westside Animal Grooming Zone
8125 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 306-1090 wagzinc.com

Best Picture Framing Service

1st Place
Sherman Gallery
4039 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-1001 shermangallery.net

2nd Place
Universal Art Gallery
2001 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 302-8909 framegallery.com

3rd Place
Frame 2000
709 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 399-7579 frame2000.com

Best Plumbing Service

1st Place
Gerhard Weise Plumbing
5534 W. 78th St., Westchester
(310) 641-5404 gerhardweiseplumbing.com

2nd Place
Russell’s Plumbing
7607 Midfield Ave., Westchester
(310) 670-5537

3rd Place
Rick Campos Plumbing & Heating
3773 Overland Ave., Palms
(310) 837-8852 rickcamposplumbing.com

Best Public Servant

1st Place
L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin
7166 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 568-8772 11thdistrict.com

2nd Place
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti
(213) 978-0600 lamayor.org

3rd Place (Tie)
L.A. County Supervisor
Don Knabe
(213) 974-4444 knabe.com

and

Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl
(213) 974-3333 supervisorkuehl.com

Best Real Estate Agent

1st Place
Susan Williams
330 W. Washington Blvd.,
Marina del Rey (310) 990-5686 susanwilliamsproperties.com

2nd Place
Stephanie Younger
444 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(424) 203-1828 stephanieyounger.com

3rd Place
Michelle Martino
Keller Williams – Marina/L.A.
4644 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 862-1703 kw.com

Best Real Estate Team

1st Place
The Stephanie Younger Group
444 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(424) 203-1828 stephanieyounger.com

2nd Place
The Bizzy Blondes
3516 S. Centinela Ave., Mar Vista
(310) 301-2323 bizzyblondes.com

3rd Place
Berman Kandel Freed Properties
124 W. Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 424-5512 bermankandel.com
Best Real Estate Company

1st Place
Keller Williams
4644 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 305-8333

8939 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 500, Westchester (310) 256-3040
2701 Ocean Park Blvd., Ste. 140, Santa Monica (310) 482-2200
kw.com

2nd Place
Gibson International
330 Washington Blvd., Ste. D, Marina del Rey
(310) 301-1003 gibsonintl.com

3rd Place
Teles Properties
444 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(424) 270-1780

2536 Lincoln Blvd., Venice (310) 405-0866
11990 San Vincente Blvd., Ste. 100, Brentwood (424) 203-1800
telesproperties.com

Best Shoe Repair Service

1st Place
Miracle Instant Shoe Repair
324 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-3055 miracleshoerepair.com

2nd Place
Quality Shoe Repair
8730 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 641-8656

3rd Place
Maya Shoe Repair
6206 W. Manchester Ave.,
Westchester (310) 670-2467

1708 Ocean Park Blvd.,
Santa Monica (310) 452-1113
mayashoerepair.net

Best Travel Agency

1st Place
E-Z Travel Services
10200 Venice Blvd., Culver City
(310) 836-1477 e-ztravels.com

2nd Place
Travel by J & R
2554 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 827-8101 travelbyjr.com

3rd Place
Aakash Travel
3638 Overland Ave., Palms
(310) 838-6786 aakashtravelusa.com

Best Veterinary Services

1st Place
VCA Animal Hospital
2506 Lincoln Blvd., Venice (310) 306-8707

12108 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 313-9118

2010 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 453-5459
vcahospitals.com

2nd Place
Dr. Shane’s Veterinary Medical Center
4816 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-7297 shanevet.com

3rd Place
Mar Vista Animal
Medical Center
3850 Grand View Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 391-6741 marvistavet.com

Share