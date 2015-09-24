Best Of the Westside 2015: Services Winners

Best Accountant 1st Place

Jeannine Young & Associates

1750 Ocean Park Blvd., Ste. 201,

Santa Monica (310) 399-1556 2nd Place

David R. Stern, Wind

& Stern LLP

6100 Center Drive, Ste. 600, Westchester

(310) 342-6400 wscpas.com 3rd Place

David E. Lazarus, CPA

10801 National Blvd., Ste. 350, West L.A.

(310) 474-5108 dlazaruscpa.com Best Architecture Firm 1st Place

David Hertz Architects FAIA & The Studio of Environmental Architecture

57 Market St., Venice

(310) 829-9932 davidhertzfaia.com 2nd Place

Marmol Radziner

12210 Nebraska Ave., West L.A.

(310) 826-6222

marmol-radziner.com 3rd Place

Glen Irani Architects

410 Sherman Canal, Venice

(310) 305-8840 glenirani.com Best Auto Body Shop 1st Place

Marina West

Auto Body

12415 W. Jefferson Blvd., Del Rey

(310) 827-4292 marinawestautobody.com 2nd Place

Platinum Auto Refinish

and Collision Center

4065 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey

(310) 577-6118 3rd Place

Westway Auto

Body & Paint Shop

1718 20th St., Santa Monica

(310) 828-0151 westwayautobody.com Best Auto Dealership Repair Service 1st Place

Marina del Rey Toyota

4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 821-8879 marinadelreytoyota.com 2nd Place

W. I. Simonson

1626 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 829-4511 wisimonson.net 3rd Place

Bunnin Chevrolet

6101 W. Slauson Ave., Culver City

(424) 216-7400 bunninchevrolet.com Best Auto Repair Shop 1st Place

Playa West Automotive

8145 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 822-9115

playawestautomotive.com 2nd Place (TIE)

Loyola Automotive

8314 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-0822 loyolaautomotive.com and Marina Shell Service

4770 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-2330 marinashellservice.com 3rd Place

Modesti’s Car Care Center

12121 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City

(310) 827-2400 modestis.com Best Auto Detailing or Car Wash 1st Place

Handy J Car Wash and Lube

12681 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 398-6211 handyj-carwash.com 2nd Place

Westchester Hand Wash

8801 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 348-9677 westchesterhandwash.com 3rd Place (TIE)

Playa Vista Car Wash

6900 S. Centinela Ave., Culver City

(310) 915-0303 playavistacarwash.com and Beach Cities Car Wash

2305 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-9274 beachcitieswash.com Best Bank 1st Place

Wells Fargo

(800) 869-3557 wellsfargo.com 2nd Place

Chase Bank

(800) 836-5656 chase.com 3rd Place

Bank of America

(800) 432-1000 bankofamerica.com Best Credit Union 1st Place

Kinecta Federal

Credit Union

8601 Lincoln Blvd., Ste. 130, Westchester

(310) 410-9672 kinecta.org 2nd Place

WESCOM Credit Union

5645 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(888) 493-7266 wescom.org 3rd Place

Los Angeles Federal Credit Union

3850 Culver Center Drive, Culver City

(877) 695-2328 lafcu.org Best Child Care Center 1st Place

Loyola Marymount University Children’s Center

1 LMU Drive, Westchester

(310) 258-8900 admin.lmu.edu/lmucc 2nd Place

Ecole Claire Fontaine

352 Westminster Ave., Venice

(310) 314-9976 laclairefontaine.org 3rd Place

Carousel School

7899 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester

(310) 645-9222 carouselschool.com Best Dry Cleaner 1st Place

Hangers Cleaners & Laundry

800 W. Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 827-9565 hangerscleaners.com 2nd Place

Marina del Rey Quality Cleaners

720 W. Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4000 3rd Place

Hollyway Cleaners

13020 Pacific Promenade, Playa Vista

(310) 862-5790 hollywaycleaners.com Best Elementary or Middle School 1st Place

Westside Neighborhood School

5401 Beethoven St., Del Rey

(310) 574-8650 wnsk8.com 2nd Place

WISH Charter School

6550 W. 80th St., Westchester

(310) 642-9474 wishcharter.org 3rd Place (TIE)

Westchester Lutheran Church & School

7831 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-5422 wlcs.org and Playa Vista Elementary School

13150 W. Bluff Creek Drive, Playa Vista

(424) 228-1800 playavistaschool.com Best High School 1st Place

Venice High School

13000 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 577-4200 venicehigh.net 2nd Place

Santa Monica High School

601 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 395-3204 samohi.smmusd.org 3rd Place

El Segundo High School

640 Main St., El Segundo

(310) 615-2662 elsegundohigh.org Best Preschool 1st Place

A Kid’s Place

12306 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 390-0401 akidsplacela.com 2nd Place

Culver City Montessori Preschool

11269 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City

(310) 397-8537 culvercitymontessori.com 3rd Place

Ecole Claire Fontaine

352 Westminster Ave., Venice

(310) 314-9976 laclairefontaine.org Best Private School 1st Place

Loyola Marymount University

1 LMU Drive, Westchester

(310) 338-2700 lmu.edu 2nd Place

Crossroads School

for Arts & Sciences

1715 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 828-1196 xrds.org 3rd Place (TIE)

Westside Neighborhood School

5401 Beethoven St., Del Rey

(310) 574-8650 wnsk8.com and Ecole Claire Fontaine

352 Westminster Ave., Venice

(310) 314-9976 laclairefontaine.org Best Interior Designers 1st Place

Amy Devault Interior Design

3007 W. Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 450-6626 amydevault.com 2nd Place

Tim Clarke Design

2110 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 452-8374 timclarkedesign.com 3rd Place

Velvet Hammerschmidt Design

1512 11th St., Santa Monica

(310) 828-7900 v-hdesign.com Best Law Firm 1st Place

Voss, Silverman & Baybrooke

4640 Admiralty Way, Ste. 800, Marina del Rey

(310) 306-0515 vsbllp.com 2nd Place

Law Office of Edgar Saenz

8921 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 101, Westchester

(310) 417-9900 edgarsaenz.com 3rd Place

Law Offices of Joseph C. Girard

4560 Admiralty Way, Ste. 254, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-3943 laelderlaw.co Best Moving Company 1st Place

Starving Students

11934 W. Jefferson Blvd., Culver City

(800) 441-6683 ssmovers.com 2nd Place

Armor Moving & Storage

5555 Sepulveda Blvd.,

Culver City (310) 836-0792

armormovingandstorage.com 3rd Place

The Padded Wagon

(323) 263-4200 paddedwagon.com Best Nonprofit Organization 1st Place

Heal the Bay

1444 9th St., Santa Monica

(310) 451-1500 healthebay.org 2nd Place

Venice Family Clinic

604 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 392-8636 venicefamilyclinic.org 3rd Place

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica

1238 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 361-8500 smbgc.org Best Oil Change Service 1st Place

Marina Shell Service

4770 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-2330 marinashellservice.com 2nd Place

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

6819 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester

(310) 337-9980 13421 Washington Blvd.,

Marina del Rey (310) 821-2517 5380 Sepulveda Blvd.,

Culver City (310) 397-0288 1757 Lincoln Blvd.,

Santa Monica (310) 392-2514

vioc.com 3rd Place

Handy J Car Wash and Lube

12681 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 398-6211 handyj-carwash.com Best Pet Boarder/Groomer/Day Care 1st Place

Healthy Spot

4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 827-8500 healthyspot.com 2nd Place

Seaside Pet Groomers

318 Culver Blvd., Ste. C, Playa del Rey

(310) 823-7798 3rd Place

WAGZ – Westside Animal Grooming Zone

8125 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 306-1090 wagzinc.com Best Picture Framing Service 1st Place

Sherman Gallery

4039 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 305-1001 shermangallery.net 2nd Place

Universal Art Gallery

2001 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 302-8909 framegallery.com 3rd Place

Frame 2000

709 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 399-7579 frame2000.com Best Plumbing Service 1st Place

Gerhard Weise Plumbing

5534 W. 78th St., Westchester

(310) 641-5404 gerhardweiseplumbing.com 2nd Place

Russell’s Plumbing

7607 Midfield Ave., Westchester

(310) 670-5537 3rd Place

Rick Campos Plumbing & Heating

3773 Overland Ave., Palms

(310) 837-8852 rickcamposplumbing.com Best Public Servant 1st Place

L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin

7166 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 568-8772 11thdistrict.com 2nd Place

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti

(213) 978-0600 lamayor.org 3rd Place (Tie)

L.A. County Supervisor

Don Knabe

(213) 974-4444 knabe.com and Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl

(213) 974-3333 supervisorkuehl.com Best Real Estate Agent 1st Place

Susan Williams

330 W. Washington Blvd.,

Marina del Rey (310) 990-5686 susanwilliamsproperties.com 2nd Place

Stephanie Younger

444 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(424) 203-1828 stephanieyounger.com 3rd Place

Michelle Martino

Keller Williams – Marina/L.A.

4644 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 862-1703 kw.com Best Real Estate Team 1st Place

The Stephanie Younger Group

444 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(424) 203-1828 stephanieyounger.com 2nd Place

The Bizzy Blondes

3516 S. Centinela Ave., Mar Vista

(310) 301-2323 bizzyblondes.com 3rd Place

Berman Kandel Freed Properties

124 W. Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 424-5512 bermankandel.com

Best Real Estate Company 1st Place

Keller Williams

4644 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 305-8333 8939 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 500, Westchester (310) 256-3040

2701 Ocean Park Blvd., Ste. 140, Santa Monica (310) 482-2200

kw.com 2nd Place

Gibson International

330 Washington Blvd., Ste. D, Marina del Rey

(310) 301-1003 gibsonintl.com 3rd Place

Teles Properties

444 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(424) 270-1780 2536 Lincoln Blvd., Venice (310) 405-0866

11990 San Vincente Blvd., Ste. 100, Brentwood (424) 203-1800

telesproperties.com Best Shoe Repair Service 1st Place

Miracle Instant Shoe Repair

324 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-3055 miracleshoerepair.com 2nd Place

Quality Shoe Repair

8730 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 641-8656 3rd Place

Maya Shoe Repair

6206 W. Manchester Ave.,

Westchester (310) 670-2467 1708 Ocean Park Blvd.,

Santa Monica (310) 452-1113

mayashoerepair.net Best Travel Agency 1st Place

E-Z Travel Services

10200 Venice Blvd., Culver City

(310) 836-1477 e-ztravels.com 2nd Place

Travel by J & R

2554 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 827-8101 travelbyjr.com 3rd Place

Aakash Travel

3638 Overland Ave., Palms

(310) 838-6786 aakashtravelusa.com Best Veterinary Services 1st Place

VCA Animal Hospital

2506 Lincoln Blvd., Venice (310) 306-8707 12108 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 313-9118 2010 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 453-5459

vcahospitals.com 2nd Place

Dr. Shane’s Veterinary Medical Center

4816 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 305-7297 shanevet.com 3rd Place

Mar Vista Animal

Medical Center

3850 Grand View Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 391-6741 marvistavet.com