Best Antique Shop
1st Place
Surfing Cowboys
12553 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 915-6611 surfingcowboys.com
2nd Place
Obsolete
11270 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 399-0024 obsoleteinc.com
3rd Place
Galerie Sommerlath & French 50s 60s
9608 Venice Blvd., Culver City
(310) 838-0102 galeriesommerlath.com
Best Art Gallery
1st Place
Sherman Gallery
4039 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-1001 shermangallery.net
2nd Place
G2 Gallery
1503 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 452-2842 theg2gallery.com
3rd Place
C.A.V.E. Gallery
1108 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-6960 cavegallery.net
Best Arts & Crafts Supplies
1st Place
Mittel’s Art &
Frame Center
2499 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 399-9500 mittels.net
2nd Place
Sherman Gallery
4039 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-1001 shermangallery.net
3rd Place
Needlepoints West
6227 W. 87th St., Westchester
(310) 670-4847 needlepointswest.com
Best Auto Dealer (New Cars)
1st Place
Marina del Rey Toyota
4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 821-8979 marinadelreytoyota.com
2nd Place
Lexus Santa Monica
1501 Santa Monica Blvd.,
Santa Monica (310) 907-5009 lexussantamonica.com
3rd Place
Toyota Santa Monica
801 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(424) 231-6512 toyotasantamonica.com
Best Auto Dealer (Used Cars)
1st Place
Marina del Rey Toyota
4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 821-8979 marinadelreytoyota.com
2nd Place
Lexus Santa Monica
1501 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 907-5009 lexussantamonica.com
3rd Place
W.I. Simonson
Mercedes-Benz
1626 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(800) 784-7160 wisimonson.net
Best Bicycle Shop
1st Place
Helen’s Cycles
2472 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 306-7843
2501 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 829-1836
helenscycles.com
2nd Place
Summit Ski and Cycle
8419 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 568-8357 summitskiandcycle.com
3rd Place
Chubby’s Bikes
5431 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 751-6162 chubbysbikes.com
Best Bookstore
1st Place
Small World Books
1407 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
(310) 399-2360 smallworldbooks.com
2nd Place
Hennessey + Ingalls
214 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-9074 hennesseyingalls.com
3rd Place
Mystic Journey Book Store
1624 Abbot Kinney Blvd.,
Venice (310) 399-7070 mysticjourneybookstore.com
Best Cigar Shop
1st Place
The Original Tinder Box
2729 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-4511 theoriginaltinderbox.com
2nd Place
Tobacco Trader
13106 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 823-5831 tobaccotraderusa.com
3rd Place
Hollywood Smoke
3110 Main St., Ste. 106, Santa Monica
(310) 396-1661 hollywoodsmoke.com
Best Comic Book Store
1st Place
Dreamworld
Comics
12402 Washington Place,
Mar Vista (310) 390-7860 dreamworldcomicbooks.com
2nd Place
Hi De Ho Comics & Books With Pictures
1431 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 394-2820 hidehocomics.com
3rd Place
Pulp Fiction
4328 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 572-6170 pulpfictionbooks-
andcomics.com
Best Gift Shop
1st Place
Petals ‘n’ Wax
13432 Maxella Ave., Ste. C-16,
Marina del Rey (310) 305-8883 villamarinamarketplace.com
2nd Place
The Guilded Cage
8917 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. B,
Westchester (310) 641-7850 westchestermhg.org
3rd Place
Burro
(formerly Firefly)
1409 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-6288 burrogoods.com
Best Grocery Store
1st Place
Bristol Farms
8448 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 410-0593
3105 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-3137
bristolfarms.com
2nd Place
Gelson’s Marina del Rey
13455 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 306-2952 gelsons.com
3rd Place
Sprouts Farmers Market
5660 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 591-1028 sprouts.com
Best Home Furnishing Store
1st Place
The Sofa Company
2316 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 838-7632 thesofaco.com
2nd Place
Surfing Cowboys
12553 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 915-6611 surfingcowboys.com
3rd Place
Not Too Shabby
11276 Washington Place, Culver City
(310) 397-0171 nottooshabbyculvercity.com
Best Independent Men’s Clothing Shop
1st Place
DNA Clothing Co.
411 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 399-0341 dnaclothing.com
2nd Place
Deus Ex Machina
1001 Venice Blvd., Venice
(310) 953-4932 us.deuscustoms.com
3rd Place
Alandales Men’s
Clothing, Sportswear & Hair Studio
9715 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 838-5100 alandales.com
Best Independent Women’s Clothing Shop
1st Place
Planet Blue
2940 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 396-1767 shopplanetblue.com
2nd Place
DNA Clothing Co.
411 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 399-0341 dnaclothing.com
3rd Place
Wasteland
1330 4th St., Santa Monica
(310) 395-2620 shopwasteland.com
Best Independent Toy Store
1st Place
Puzzle Zoo
1411 3rd Street Promenade,
Santa Monica (310) 393-9201
toyzoo.com
2nd Place
Huzzah Toys
2010 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 452-2900 huzzahtoys.com
3rd Place
Apelan Hobbies & Collectibles
6234 W. 87th St.,
Westchester (310) 417-9910
apelan.com
Best Jewelry Store
1st Place
Universal Jewelers
4718 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 301-9797 universaljewelersmfg.com
2nd Place
23rd Street Jewelers
2319 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-0833 23rdstreetjewelers.com
3rd Place
Marina Bay Watch Company
4027 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 574-8777 marinabaywatch.com
Best Lingerie Shop / Adult Boutique
1st Place A Touch of Romance
5901 S. Sepulveda Blvd.,
Culver City (310) 391-1346
1604 Santa Monica Blvd.,
Santa Monica (424) 291-7000
atouchofromance.com
2nd Place
Cupid’s Closet
8340 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 410-9080 cupidsclosetla.com
3rd Place
Secret Desires
2432 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 255-0506 secretd.net
Best Liquor Store
1st Place
Beverage Warehouse
4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21, Del Rey
(310) 306-2822 beveragewarehouse.com
2nd Place
Lincoln Fine Wines
727 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 392-7816 lincolnfinewines.com
3rd Place
Dales Jr Market
8105 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 574-6775 dalesjrmarket.com
Best Motorcycle Shop
1st Place
Bartels’ Harley-Davidson
4141 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-1112 bartelsharley.com
2nd Place
Deus Ex Machina
1001 Venice Blvd., Venice
(888) 515-3387
us.deuscustoms.com
3rd Place
PCH Powersports
4110 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-3300 pchpower.com
Best Musical Instrument Shop
1st Place
McCabe’s Guitar Shop
3101 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-4497 mccabes.com
2nd Place
Boulevard Music
4316 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 398-2583 boulevardmusic.com
3rd Place
Marina Music Center
4564 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 391-7010 marinamusicla.com
Best Nautical Supplies Store
1st Place
West Marine
4750 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5357 westmarine.com
2nd Place
Mare Co Sails
4030 Del Rey Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 822-9344
Best Nursery / Garden Center
1st Place
Marina del Rey Garden Center
13198 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5956 marinagardencenter.com
2nd Place
Hashimoto Nursery
1935 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle Japantown
(310) 473-6232 hashimotonursery.com
3rd Place
Rolling Greens
9528 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City
(310) 559-8656 rollinggreensnursery.com
Best Record Store
1st Place
Soundsations
8701 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester
(310) 641-8877 soundstationsrecords.com
2nd Place
Record Surplus
12436 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.
(310) 979-4577 recordsurplusla.com
3rd Place
Touch Vinyl
1646 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle Japantown
(310) 933-5540 touchvinyl.com
Best Pet Supplies Store
1st Place
Centinela Feed &
Pet Supplies
3860 S. Centinela Ave.,
Mar Vista (310) 398-2134
8655 Lincoln Blvd.,
Westchester (310) 342-0239
1448 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-7140
centinelafeed.com
2nd Place
Global Pet Food Outlet
4449 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 391-3330 gpfo.net
3rd Place
Healthy Spot
4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 829-8500
1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-2004
healthyspot.com
Best Shopping Center
1st Place
Third Street Promenade,
Santa Monica
(310) 393-8355 downtownsm.com
2nd Place
Westfield Culver City
6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 390-5073 westfield.com/culvercity
3rd Place
Waterside at
Marina del Rey
4700 Admiralty Way,
Marina del Rey (818) 637-8921 shopwaterside.com
Best Shoe Store
1st Place
TOMS Shoes
1344 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 314-9700 toms.com
2nd Place
Marmi Shoes
4716 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 301-0709 shop.marmishoes.com
3rd Place
Top to Top
2621 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-7030 toptotop.com
Best Skate/Surf Shop
1st Place
ZJ Boarding House
2619 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 392-5646 zjboardinghouse.com
2nd Place
Arbor Collective
102 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 577-1131 arborcollective.com
3rd Place (TIE)
Action Watersports
4144 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-2233 actionwatersports.com
and
Rider Shack
13211 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 821-7873 ridershack.com
Best Thrift / Resale Store
1st Place
Out of the Closet
214 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 664-9036
10749 W. Pico Blvd.,
West L.A. (310) 481-0013
outofthecloset.org
2nd Place
National Council
of Jewish Women L.A.
12120 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 572-9158
11801 Santa Monica Blvd.,
West L.A. (310) 444-7978
10960 Santa Monica Blvd.,
West L.A. (310) 477-9601
ncjwla.org
3rd Place
The Salvation Army
1658 11th St.,
Santa Monica (310) 450-7235
salvationarmy.org
Best Wine Shop
1st Place
Lincoln
Fine Wines
727 Lincoln Blvd.,
Venice (310) 392-7816
lincolnfinewines.com
2nd Place
Beverage
Warehouse
4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21,
Del Rey (310) 306-2822
beveragewarehouse.com
3rd Place
Wine Expo
2933 Santa Monica Blvd.,
Santa Monica (310) 828-4428
wineexpo.com
