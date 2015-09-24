Best Of the Westside 2015: Shopping Winners

Best Antique Shop 1st Place

Surfing Cowboys

12553 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 915-6611 surfingcowboys.com 2nd Place

Obsolete

11270 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City

(310) 399-0024 obsoleteinc.com 3rd Place

Galerie Sommerlath & French 50s 60s

9608 Venice Blvd., Culver City

(310) 838-0102 galeriesommerlath.com Best Art Gallery 1st Place

Sherman Gallery

4039 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 305-1001 shermangallery.net 2nd Place

G2 Gallery

1503 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 452-2842 theg2gallery.com 3rd Place

C.A.V.E. Gallery

1108 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 450-6960 cavegallery.net Best Arts & Crafts Supplies 1st Place

Mittel’s Art &

Frame Center

2499 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 399-9500 mittels.net 2nd Place

Sherman Gallery

4039 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 305-1001 shermangallery.net 3rd Place

Needlepoints West

6227 W. 87th St., Westchester

(310) 670-4847 needlepointswest.com Best Auto Dealer (New Cars) 1st Place

Marina del Rey Toyota

4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 821-8979 marinadelreytoyota.com 2nd Place

Lexus Santa Monica

1501 Santa Monica Blvd.,

Santa Monica (310) 907-5009 lexussantamonica.com

3rd Place

Toyota Santa Monica

801 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(424) 231-6512 toyotasantamonica.com Best Auto Dealer (Used Cars) 1st Place

Marina del Rey Toyota

4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 821-8979 marinadelreytoyota.com 2nd Place

Lexus Santa Monica

1501 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 907-5009 lexussantamonica.com 3rd Place

W.I. Simonson

Mercedes-Benz

1626 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(800) 784-7160 wisimonson.net Best Bicycle Shop 1st Place

Helen’s Cycles

2472 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 306-7843 2501 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 829-1836 helenscycles.com 2nd Place

Summit Ski and Cycle

8419 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 568-8357 summitskiandcycle.com 3rd Place

Chubby’s Bikes

5431 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 751-6162 chubbysbikes.com Best Bookstore 1st Place

Small World Books

1407 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

(310) 399-2360 smallworldbooks.com 2nd Place

Hennessey + Ingalls

214 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 458-9074 hennesseyingalls.com 3rd Place

Mystic Journey Book Store

1624 Abbot Kinney Blvd.,

Venice (310) 399-7070 mysticjourneybookstore.com Best Cigar Shop 1st Place

The Original Tinder Box

2729 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 828-4511 theoriginaltinderbox.com 2nd Place

Tobacco Trader

13106 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 823-5831 tobaccotraderusa.com 3rd Place

Hollywood Smoke

3110 Main St., Ste. 106, Santa Monica

(310) 396-1661 hollywoodsmoke.com Best Comic Book Store 1st Place

Dreamworld

Comics

12402 Washington Place,

Mar Vista (310) 390-7860 dreamworldcomicbooks.com 2nd Place

Hi De Ho Comics & Books With Pictures

1431 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 394-2820 hidehocomics.com 3rd Place

Pulp Fiction

4328 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 572-6170 pulpfictionbooks-

andcomics.com Best Gift Shop 1st Place

Petals ‘n’ Wax

13432 Maxella Ave., Ste. C-16,

Marina del Rey (310) 305-8883 villamarinamarketplace.com 2nd Place

The Guilded Cage

8917 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. B,

Westchester (310) 641-7850 westchestermhg.org 3rd Place

Burro

(formerly Firefly)

1409 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 450-6288 burrogoods.com Best Grocery Store 1st Place

Bristol Farms

8448 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 410-0593 3105 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 829-3137 bristolfarms.com 2nd Place

Gelson’s Marina del Rey

13455 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey

(310) 306-2952 gelsons.com 3rd Place

Sprouts Farmers Market

5660 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 591-1028 sprouts.com Best Home Furnishing Store 1st Place

The Sofa Company

2316 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 838-7632 thesofaco.com 2nd Place

Surfing Cowboys

12553 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 915-6611 surfingcowboys.com 3rd Place

Not Too Shabby

11276 Washington Place, Culver City

(310) 397-0171 nottooshabbyculvercity.com Best Independent Men’s Clothing Shop 1st Place

DNA Clothing Co.

411 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 399-0341 dnaclothing.com 2nd Place

Deus Ex Machina

1001 Venice Blvd., Venice

(310) 953-4932 us.deuscustoms.com 3rd Place

Alandales Men’s

Clothing, Sportswear & Hair Studio

9715 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City

(310) 838-5100 alandales.com Best Independent Women’s Clothing Shop 1st Place

Planet Blue

2940 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 396-1767 shopplanetblue.com 2nd Place

DNA Clothing Co.

411 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 399-0341 dnaclothing.com 3rd Place

Wasteland

1330 4th St., Santa Monica

(310) 395-2620 shopwasteland.com Best Independent Toy Store 1st Place

Puzzle Zoo

1411 3rd Street Promenade,

Santa Monica (310) 393-9201

toyzoo.com 2nd Place

Huzzah Toys

2010 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 452-2900 huzzahtoys.com 3rd Place

Apelan Hobbies & Collectibles

6234 W. 87th St.,

Westchester (310) 417-9910

apelan.com Best Jewelry Store 1st Place

Universal Jewelers

4718 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 301-9797 universaljewelersmfg.com 2nd Place

23rd Street Jewelers

2319 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 828-0833 23rdstreetjewelers.com 3rd Place

Marina Bay Watch Company

4027 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 574-8777 marinabaywatch.com Best Lingerie Shop / Adult Boutique 1st Place A Touch of Romance

5901 S. Sepulveda Blvd.,

Culver City (310) 391-1346 1604 Santa Monica Blvd.,

Santa Monica (424) 291-7000 atouchofromance.com 2nd Place

Cupid’s Closet

8340 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 410-9080 cupidsclosetla.com 3rd Place

Secret Desires

2432 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 255-0506 secretd.net Best Liquor Store 1st Place

Beverage Warehouse

4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21, Del Rey

(310) 306-2822 beveragewarehouse.com 2nd Place

Lincoln Fine Wines

727 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 392-7816 lincolnfinewines.com 3rd Place

Dales Jr Market

8105 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 574-6775 dalesjrmarket.com Best Motorcycle Shop 1st Place

Bartels’ Harley-Davidson

4141 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-1112 bartelsharley.com 2nd Place

Deus Ex Machina

1001 Venice Blvd., Venice

(888) 515-3387

us.deuscustoms.com 3rd Place

PCH Powersports

4110 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-3300 pchpower.com Best Musical Instrument Shop 1st Place

McCabe’s Guitar Shop

3101 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 828-4497 mccabes.com 2nd Place

Boulevard Music

4316 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 398-2583 boulevardmusic.com 3rd Place

Marina Music Center

4564 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey

(310) 391-7010 marinamusicla.com Best Nautical Supplies Store 1st Place

West Marine

4750 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-5357 westmarine.com 2nd Place

Mare Co Sails

4030 Del Rey Ave., Marina del Rey

(310) 822-9344 Best Nursery / Garden Center 1st Place

Marina del Rey Garden Center

13198 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-5956 marinagardencenter.com 2nd Place

Hashimoto Nursery

1935 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle Japantown

(310) 473-6232 hashimotonursery.com 3rd Place

Rolling Greens

9528 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City

(310) 559-8656 rollinggreensnursery.com Best Record Store 1st Place

Soundsations

8701 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester

(310) 641-8877 soundstationsrecords.com 2nd Place

Record Surplus

12436 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.

(310) 979-4577 recordsurplusla.com 3rd Place

Touch Vinyl

1646 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle Japantown

(310) 933-5540 touchvinyl.com Best Pet Supplies Store 1st Place

Centinela Feed &

Pet Supplies

3860 S. Centinela Ave.,

Mar Vista (310) 398-2134 8655 Lincoln Blvd.,

Westchester (310) 342-0239 1448 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 451-7140 centinelafeed.com 2nd Place

Global Pet Food Outlet

4449 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 391-3330 gpfo.net 3rd Place

Healthy Spot

4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 829-8500 1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 458-2004

healthyspot.com Best Shopping Center 1st Place

Third Street Promenade,

Santa Monica

(310) 393-8355 downtownsm.com 2nd Place

Westfield Culver City

6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 390-5073 westfield.com/culvercity 3rd Place

Waterside at

Marina del Rey

4700 Admiralty Way,

Marina del Rey (818) 637-8921 shopwaterside.com Best Shoe Store 1st Place

TOMS Shoes

1344 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 314-9700 toms.com 2nd Place

Marmi Shoes

4716 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 301-0709 shop.marmishoes.com 3rd Place

Top to Top

2621 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 829-7030 toptotop.com Best Skate/Surf Shop 1st Place

ZJ Boarding House

2619 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 392-5646 zjboardinghouse.com 2nd Place

Arbor Collective

102 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 577-1131 arborcollective.com 3rd Place (TIE)

Action Watersports

4144 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 827-2233 actionwatersports.com and Rider Shack

13211 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 821-7873 ridershack.com Best Thrift / Resale Store 1st Place

Out of the Closet

214 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 664-9036 10749 W. Pico Blvd., West L.A. (310) 481-0013 outofthecloset.org 2nd Place

National Council

of Jewish Women L.A.

12120 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 572-9158 11801 Santa Monica Blvd.,

West L.A. (310) 444-7978 10960 Santa Monica Blvd.,

West L.A. (310) 477-9601 ncjwla.org 3rd Place

The Salvation Army

1658 11th St.,

Santa Monica (310) 450-7235

salvationarmy.org Best Wine Shop 1st Place

Lincoln

Fine Wines

727 Lincoln Blvd.,

Venice (310) 392-7816

lincolnfinewines.com 2nd Place

Beverage

Warehouse

4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21,

Del Rey (310) 306-2822

beveragewarehouse.com 3rd Place

Wine Expo

2933 Santa Monica Blvd.,

Santa Monica (310) 828-4428

wineexpo.com