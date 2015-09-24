Lee Wilson, co-owner of Best Record Store winner Soundsations, keeps Westchester in the music business Photo by Jorge M. Vargas Jr.

Lee Wilson, co-owner
of Best Record Store
winner Soundsations,
keeps Westchester in
the music business
Photo by Jorge M. Vargas Jr.

Best Antique Shop

1st Place
Surfing Cowboys
12553 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 915-6611 surfingcowboys.com

2nd Place
Obsolete
11270 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 399-0024 obsoleteinc.com

3rd Place
Galerie Sommerlath & French 50s 60s
9608 Venice Blvd., Culver City
(310) 838-0102 galeriesommerlath.com

Best Art Gallery

1st Place
Sherman Gallery
4039 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-1001 shermangallery.net

2nd Place
G2 Gallery
1503 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 452-2842 theg2gallery.com

3rd Place
C.A.V.E. Gallery
1108 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-6960 cavegallery.net

 

Best Arts & Crafts Supplies

1st Place
Mittel’s Art &
Frame Center
2499 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 399-9500 mittels.net

2nd Place
Sherman Gallery
4039 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-1001 shermangallery.net

3rd Place
Needlepoints West
6227 W. 87th St., Westchester
(310) 670-4847 needlepointswest.com

Best Auto Dealer (New Cars)

1st Place
Marina del Rey Toyota
4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 821-8979 marinadelreytoyota.com

2nd Place
Lexus Santa Monica
1501 Santa Monica Blvd.,
Santa Monica (310) 907-5009 lexussantamonica.com
3rd Place
Toyota Santa Monica
801 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(424) 231-6512 toyotasantamonica.com

Best Auto Dealer (Used Cars)

1st Place
Marina del Rey Toyota
4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 821-8979 marinadelreytoyota.com

2nd Place
Lexus Santa Monica
1501 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 907-5009 lexussantamonica.com

3rd Place
W.I. Simonson
Mercedes-Benz
1626 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(800) 784-7160 wisimonson.net

Best Bicycle Shop

1st Place
Helen’s Cycles
2472 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 306-7843

2501 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 829-1836

helenscycles.com

2nd Place
Summit Ski and Cycle
8419 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 568-8357 summitskiandcycle.com

3rd Place
Chubby’s Bikes
5431 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 751-6162 chubbysbikes.com

Best Bookstore

1st Place
Small World Books
1407 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
(310) 399-2360 smallworldbooks.com

2nd Place
Hennessey + Ingalls
214 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-9074 hennesseyingalls.com

3rd Place
Mystic Journey Book Store
1624 Abbot Kinney Blvd.,
Venice (310) 399-7070 mysticjourneybookstore.com

Best Cigar Shop

1st Place
The Original Tinder Box
2729 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-4511 theoriginaltinderbox.com

2nd Place
Tobacco Trader
13106 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 823-5831 tobaccotraderusa.com

3rd Place
Hollywood Smoke
3110 Main St., Ste. 106, Santa Monica
(310) 396-1661 hollywoodsmoke.com

Best Comic Book Store

1st Place
Dreamworld
Comics
12402 Washington Place,
Mar Vista (310) 390-7860 dreamworldcomicbooks.com

2nd Place
Hi De Ho Comics & Books With Pictures
1431 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 394-2820 hidehocomics.com

3rd Place
Pulp Fiction
4328 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 572-6170 pulpfictionbooks-
andcomics.com

Best Gift Shop

1st Place
Petals ‘n’ Wax
13432 Maxella Ave., Ste. C-16,
Marina del Rey (310) 305-8883 villamarinamarketplace.com

2nd Place
The Guilded Cage
8917 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. B,
Westchester (310) 641-7850 westchestermhg.org

3rd Place
Burro
(formerly Firefly)
1409 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-6288 burrogoods.com

Best Grocery Store

1st Place
Bristol Farms
8448 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 410-0593

3105 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-3137

bristolfarms.com

2nd Place
Gelson’s Marina del Rey
13455 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 306-2952 gelsons.com

3rd Place
Sprouts Farmers Market
5660 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 591-1028 sprouts.com

Best Home Furnishing Store

1st Place
The Sofa Company
2316 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 838-7632 thesofaco.com

2nd Place
Surfing Cowboys
12553 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 915-6611 surfingcowboys.com

3rd Place
Not Too Shabby
11276 Washington Place, Culver City
(310) 397-0171 nottooshabbyculvercity.com

Best Independent Men’s Clothing Shop

1st Place
DNA Clothing Co.
411 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 399-0341 dnaclothing.com

2nd Place
Deus Ex Machina
1001 Venice Blvd., Venice
(310) 953-4932 us.deuscustoms.com

3rd Place
Alandales Men’s
Clothing, Sportswear & Hair Studio
9715 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 838-5100 alandales.com

 

Best Independent Women’s Clothing Shop

1st Place
Planet Blue
2940 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 396-1767 shopplanetblue.com

2nd Place
DNA Clothing Co.
411 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 399-0341 dnaclothing.com

3rd Place
Wasteland
1330 4th St., Santa Monica
(310) 395-2620 shopwasteland.com

Best Independent Toy Store

1st Place
Puzzle Zoo
1411 3rd Street Promenade,
Santa Monica (310) 393-9201
toyzoo.com

2nd Place
Huzzah Toys
2010 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 452-2900 huzzahtoys.com

3rd Place
Apelan Hobbies & Collectibles
6234 W. 87th St.,
Westchester (310) 417-9910
apelan.com

 

Best Jewelry Store

1st Place
Universal Jewelers
4718 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 301-9797 universaljewelersmfg.com

2nd Place
23rd Street Jewelers
2319 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-0833 23rdstreetjewelers.com

3rd Place
Marina Bay Watch Company
4027 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 574-8777 marinabaywatch.com

Best Lingerie Shop / Adult Boutique

1st Place A Touch of Romance
5901 S. Sepulveda Blvd.,
Culver City (310) 391-1346

1604 Santa Monica Blvd.,
Santa Monica (424) 291-7000

atouchofromance.com

2nd Place
Cupid’s Closet
8340 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 410-9080 cupidsclosetla.com

3rd Place
Secret Desires
2432 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 255-0506 secretd.net

Best Liquor Store

1st Place
Beverage Warehouse
4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21, Del Rey
(310) 306-2822 beveragewarehouse.com

2nd Place
Lincoln Fine Wines
727 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 392-7816 lincolnfinewines.com

3rd Place
Dales Jr Market
8105 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 574-6775 dalesjrmarket.com

Best Motorcycle Shop

1st Place
Bartels’ Harley-Davidson
4141 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-1112 bartelsharley.com

2nd Place
Deus Ex Machina
1001 Venice Blvd., Venice
(888) 515-3387
us.deuscustoms.com

3rd Place
PCH Powersports
4110 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-3300 pchpower.com

Best Musical Instrument Shop

1st Place
McCabe’s Guitar Shop
3101 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-4497 mccabes.com

2nd Place
Boulevard Music
4316 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 398-2583 boulevardmusic.com

3rd Place
Marina Music Center
4564 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 391-7010 marinamusicla.com

Best Nautical Supplies Store

1st Place
West Marine
4750 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5357 westmarine.com

2nd Place
Mare Co Sails
4030 Del Rey Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 822-9344

Best Nursery / Garden Center

1st Place
Marina del Rey Garden Center
13198 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5956 marinagardencenter.com

2nd Place
Hashimoto Nursery
1935 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle Japantown
(310) 473-6232 hashimotonursery.com

3rd Place
Rolling Greens
9528 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City
(310) 559-8656 rollinggreensnursery.com

Best Record Store

1st Place
Soundsations
8701 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester
(310) 641-8877 soundstationsrecords.com

2nd Place
Record Surplus
12436 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.
(310) 979-4577 recordsurplusla.com

3rd Place
Touch Vinyl
1646 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle Japantown
(310) 933-5540 touchvinyl.com

Best Pet Supplies Store

1st Place
Centinela Feed &
Pet Supplies
3860 S. Centinela Ave.,
Mar Vista (310) 398-2134

8655 Lincoln Blvd.,
Westchester (310) 342-0239

1448 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-7140

centinelafeed.com

2nd Place
Global Pet Food Outlet
4449 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 391-3330 gpfo.net

3rd Place
Healthy Spot
4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 829-8500

1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-2004
healthyspot.com

Best Shopping Center

1st Place
Third Street Promenade,
Santa Monica
(310) 393-8355 downtownsm.com

2nd Place
Westfield Culver City
6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 390-5073 westfield.com/culvercity

3rd Place
Waterside at
Marina del Rey
4700 Admiralty Way,
Marina del Rey (818) 637-8921 shopwaterside.com

Best Shoe Store

1st Place
TOMS Shoes
1344 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 314-9700 toms.com

2nd Place
Marmi Shoes
4716 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 301-0709 shop.marmishoes.com

3rd Place
Top to Top
2621 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-7030 toptotop.com

Best Skate/Surf Shop

1st Place
ZJ Boarding House
2619 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 392-5646 zjboardinghouse.com

2nd Place
Arbor Collective
102 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 577-1131 arborcollective.com

3rd Place (TIE)
Action Watersports
4144 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-2233 actionwatersports.com

and

Rider Shack
13211 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 821-7873 ridershack.com

Best Thrift / Resale Store

1st Place
Out of the Closet
214 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 664-9036

10749 W. Pico Blvd.,

West L.A. (310) 481-0013

outofthecloset.org

2nd Place
National Council
of Jewish Women L.A.
12120 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 572-9158

11801 Santa Monica Blvd.,
West L.A. (310) 444-7978

10960 Santa Monica Blvd.,
West L.A. (310) 477-9601

ncjwla.org

3rd Place
The Salvation Army
1658 11th St.,
Santa Monica (310) 450-7235
salvationarmy.org

Best Wine Shop

1st Place
Lincoln
Fine Wines
727 Lincoln Blvd.,
Venice (310) 392-7816
lincolnfinewines.com

2nd Place
Beverage
Warehouse
4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21,
Del Rey (310) 306-2822
beveragewarehouse.com

3rd Place
Wine Expo
2933 Santa Monica Blvd.,
Santa Monica (310) 828-4428
wineexpo.com

