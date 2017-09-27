Museum Director Dan Ryan
sits inside the FedEx Boeing 727 cockpit that sticks out from
the second floor of the
Museum of Flying, voted
Best Local Museum
Photo by maria Martin

{Public Events}

Best Cultural Event

1st Place
Abbot Kinney Festival
Abbot Kinney Festival Association
abbotkinney.org

2nd Place
Westchester
Fourth of July Parade
LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce
(310) 645-5151, laxcoastal.com

3rd Place
Venice Art Crawl
Venice Chamber of Commerce
veniceartcrawl.com

 

Best Live Music
Event or Series

1st Place
Marina del Rey Summer Concerts
@ Burton Chace Park
culvercitysymphony.org
marinadelrey.lacounty.gov

2nd Place
Twilight Concert Series
@ Santa Monica Pier
tcs.santamonicapier.org

3rd Place
Playa Vista Concert Series
@ Central Park + Concert Park
playavista.com

 

Best Charity or Nonprofit Fundraising Event

1st Place
No Limit Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament
Boys & Girls Club of Venice
bgcv.org

2nd Place
Jet to Jetty
Playa del Rey, jettojettybeachrun.com

3rd Place
Westchester Holiday
Home Tour
Westchester Mental Health Guild
westchestermhg.org

Best Annual Athletic Event

1st Place
Jet to Jetty
Playa del Rey
jettojettybeachrun.com

2nd Place
Race for Success
Westchester
raceforsuccess5k.org

3rd Place
The Gillis
Playa del Rey
thegillis.com

 

{Social Clubs}

Best Social/
Community Club

1st Place
Westchester
Elks Lodge 2050
8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-3005
westchesterelks2050.org

2nd Place
Rotary Club
of Westchester
Meets at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays
At Crowne Plaza LAX Hotel
5985 W. Century Blvd., Westchester
3rd Place
Rotary Club of
Playa Venice Sunrise
Meets at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays
At Whiskey Red’s
13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 740-6469, playavenice.org

 

Best Yacht Club

1st Place
California
Yacht Club
4469 Admiralty Way,
Marina del Rey, (310) 823-4567
calyachtclub.com

2nd Place
Del Rey Yacht Club
13900 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4664

3rd Place
Marina Venice
Yacht Club
4333 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 789-6892, mvyc.org

 

{Arts & Entertainment}

Best Art Gallery

1st Place
The G2 Gallery
1503 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 452-2842
theg2gallery.com
2nd Place
L.A. Louver
45 N. Venice Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-4955, lalouver.com

3rd Place
Trunk Gallery
12818 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 483-7221, trunkgallery.org

 

Best Live Theater

1st Place
Jewish Women’s Theater @ The Braid
2912 Colorado Ave #102,
Santa Monica, (310) 315-1400 jewishwomenstheatre.org

2nd Place
Kentwood Players @ Westchester Playhouse
8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester
(310) 645-5156, kentwoodplayers.org

3rd Place
Santa Monica Playhouse
1211 4th St., Santa Monica
(310) 394-9779, santamonicaplayhouse.com

 

Best Local Museum

1st Place
Museum of Flying
3100 Airport Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 398-2500, museumofflying.org
2nd Place
Museum of Jurassic Technology
9341 Venice Blvd., Culver City
(310) 836-6131, mjt.org

3rd Place
LAX Flight
Path Museum
6661 W. Imperial Hwy.,
Westchester, (424) 646-7284 flightpathmuseum.com

 

Best Independent
Radio Station

1st Place
KCRW
89.9-FM, kcrw.com

2nd Place
KPCC
89.3-FM, scpr.org

3rd Place
KXLU
88.9-FM, kxlu.com

 

Best Movie Theater

1st Place
Cinemark Playa Vista and XD
12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., Ste. 3190,
Playa Vista, (310) 862-5668
cinemark.com/theatre-1014
2nd Place
AMC Dine-In Theatres
Marina del Rey
13455 Maxella Ave., Ste. 280,
Marina del Rey, (310) 827-7955
amctheatres.com

3rd Place
The Landmark
10850 W. Pico Blvd., West L.A.
(310) 470-0492, landmarktheatres.com

{Sports & Recreation}

Best Bowling Alley

1st Place
Bowlero
Los Angeles
8731 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-0688
bowlero.com/location/bowlero-los-angeles

2nd Place
Bowlero Mar Vista
12125 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 391-5288
bowlero.com/location/bowlero-mar-vista

3rd Place
BowlMor Santa Monica
234 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 399-7731
bowlmor.com/location/bowlmor-santa-monica

 

Best Golf Course

1st Place
Westchester
Golf Course
6900 W. Manchester Ave.,
Westchester, (310) 649-9173 westchestergc.com

2nd Place
Penmar Golf Course
1233 Rose Ave.,
Venice, (310) 396-6228
golf.lacity.org
3rd Place
The Lakes at El Segundo
400 South Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo
(310) 322-0202, golfthelakes.com

 

Best High School Athletic Program

1st Place
Venice High School Gondoliers
vhsathletics.boosterpro.com

2nd Place
Santa Monica High School Vikings
samohi.smmusd.org/Athletics

3rd Place
Westchester Comets
westchesterhs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com/athletics

 

Best Hotel

1st Place
Shutters on the Beach
1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-0030, shuttersonthebeach.com

2nd Place
The Ritz-Carlton
Marina del Rey
4375 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-1700, ritzcarlton.com
3rd Place
Hotel Casa del Mar
1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica
(310) 581-5533, hotelcasadelmar.com

 

Best Marine
Rental Service

1st Place
Marina del Rey
Boat Rentals
3717 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-4444
marinadlereyboatrentals.com

2nd Place
UCLA Marina Aquatic
Center
14001 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-0048, marinaaquaticcenter.org

3rd Place
Marina Paddle
4601 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 626-1573
venicepaddleboards.com

 

Best Outdoor Adventure Activity Center

1st Place
UCLA Marina
Aquatic Center
14001 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 626-1573
2nd Place
Marina del Rey
Boat Rentals
3717 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-4444
marinadelreyboatrentals.com

3rd Place
Marina del Rey
Sportfishing
13759 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-3625, mdrsf.com

 

Best Participatory
Team Sports Club

1st Place
AYSO Region 7
ayso7.org

2nd Place
North Venice Little League
northvenice.org

3rd Place
Culver Marina Little League
culvermarinalittleleague.com

 

Best Swimming Pool

1st Place
Santa Monica
Swim Center
2225 16th St., Santa Monica
(310) 458-8700
santamonicaswimcenter.org
2nd Place
Annenberg Community Beach House
415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica
(310) 458-4904
annenbergbeachhouse.com

3rd Place
The Culver City
Municipal Plunge
4175 Overland Ave., Culver City
(310) 253-6680
culvercity.org

 

Best Tennis Club

1st Place
L.A. Tennis at Westchester Recreation Center
7000 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 665-9001
latennis.com

2nd Place
Marina City
Club Tennis
4333 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-0611, marinacityclub.net

3rd Place
Ocean View Park
Tennis Courts
2600 Barnard Way, Santa Monica
(310) 394-6011
tennis.mailbox@smgov.net

 

