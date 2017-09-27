{Public Events}
Best Cultural Event
1st Place
Abbot Kinney Festival
Abbot Kinney Festival Association
abbotkinney.org
2nd Place
Westchester
Fourth of July Parade
LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce
(310) 645-5151, laxcoastal.com
3rd Place
Venice Art Crawl
Venice Chamber of Commerce
veniceartcrawl.com
Best Live Music
Event or Series
1st Place
Marina del Rey Summer Concerts
@ Burton Chace Park
culvercitysymphony.org
marinadelrey.lacounty.gov
2nd Place
Twilight Concert Series
@ Santa Monica Pier
tcs.santamonicapier.org
3rd Place
Playa Vista Concert Series
@ Central Park + Concert Park
playavista.com
Best Charity or Nonprofit Fundraising Event
1st Place
No Limit Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament
Boys & Girls Club of Venice
bgcv.org
2nd Place
Jet to Jetty
Playa del Rey, jettojettybeachrun.com
3rd Place
Westchester Holiday
Home Tour
Westchester Mental Health Guild
westchestermhg.org
Best Annual Athletic Event
1st Place
Jet to Jetty
Playa del Rey
jettojettybeachrun.com
2nd Place
Race for Success
Westchester
raceforsuccess5k.org
3rd Place
The Gillis
Playa del Rey
thegillis.com
{Social Clubs}
Best Social/
Community Club
1st Place
Westchester
Elks Lodge 2050
8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-3005
westchesterelks2050.org
2nd Place
Rotary Club
of Westchester
Meets at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays
At Crowne Plaza LAX Hotel
5985 W. Century Blvd., Westchester
3rd Place
Rotary Club of
Playa Venice Sunrise
Meets at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays
At Whiskey Red’s
13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 740-6469, playavenice.org
Best Yacht Club
1st Place
California
Yacht Club
4469 Admiralty Way,
Marina del Rey, (310) 823-4567
calyachtclub.com
2nd Place
Del Rey Yacht Club
13900 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4664
3rd Place
Marina Venice
Yacht Club
4333 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 789-6892, mvyc.org
{Arts & Entertainment}
Best Art Gallery
1st Place
The G2 Gallery
1503 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 452-2842
theg2gallery.com
2nd Place
L.A. Louver
45 N. Venice Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-4955, lalouver.com
3rd Place
Trunk Gallery
12818 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 483-7221, trunkgallery.org
Best Live Theater
1st Place
Jewish Women’s Theater @ The Braid
2912 Colorado Ave #102,
Santa Monica, (310) 315-1400 jewishwomenstheatre.org
2nd Place
Kentwood Players @ Westchester Playhouse
8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester
(310) 645-5156, kentwoodplayers.org
3rd Place
Santa Monica Playhouse
1211 4th St., Santa Monica
(310) 394-9779, santamonicaplayhouse.com
Best Local Museum
1st Place
Museum of Flying
3100 Airport Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 398-2500, museumofflying.org
2nd Place
Museum of Jurassic Technology
9341 Venice Blvd., Culver City
(310) 836-6131, mjt.org
3rd Place
LAX Flight
Path Museum
6661 W. Imperial Hwy.,
Westchester, (424) 646-7284 flightpathmuseum.com
Best Independent
Radio Station
1st Place
KCRW
89.9-FM, kcrw.com
2nd Place
KPCC
89.3-FM, scpr.org
3rd Place
KXLU
88.9-FM, kxlu.com
Best Movie Theater
1st Place
Cinemark Playa Vista and XD
12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., Ste. 3190,
Playa Vista, (310) 862-5668
cinemark.com/theatre-1014
2nd Place
AMC Dine-In Theatres
Marina del Rey
13455 Maxella Ave., Ste. 280,
Marina del Rey, (310) 827-7955
amctheatres.com
3rd Place
The Landmark
10850 W. Pico Blvd., West L.A.
(310) 470-0492, landmarktheatres.com
{Sports & Recreation}
Best Bowling Alley
1st Place
Bowlero
Los Angeles
8731 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-0688
bowlero.com/location/bowlero-los-angeles
2nd Place
Bowlero Mar Vista
12125 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 391-5288
bowlero.com/location/bowlero-mar-vista
3rd Place
BowlMor Santa Monica
234 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 399-7731
bowlmor.com/location/bowlmor-santa-monica
Best Golf Course
1st Place
Westchester
Golf Course
6900 W. Manchester Ave.,
Westchester, (310) 649-9173 westchestergc.com
2nd Place
Penmar Golf Course
1233 Rose Ave.,
Venice, (310) 396-6228
golf.lacity.org
3rd Place
The Lakes at El Segundo
400 South Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo
(310) 322-0202, golfthelakes.com
Best High School Athletic Program
1st Place
Venice High School Gondoliers
vhsathletics.boosterpro.com
2nd Place
Santa Monica High School Vikings
samohi.smmusd.org/Athletics
3rd Place
Westchester Comets
westchesterhs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com/athletics
Best Hotel
1st Place
Shutters on the Beach
1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-0030, shuttersonthebeach.com
2nd Place
The Ritz-Carlton
Marina del Rey
4375 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-1700, ritzcarlton.com
3rd Place
Hotel Casa del Mar
1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica
(310) 581-5533, hotelcasadelmar.com
Best Marine
Rental Service
1st Place
Marina del Rey
Boat Rentals
3717 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-4444
marinadlereyboatrentals.com
2nd Place
UCLA Marina Aquatic
Center
14001 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-0048, marinaaquaticcenter.org
3rd Place
Marina Paddle
4601 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 626-1573
venicepaddleboards.com
Best Outdoor Adventure Activity Center
1st Place
UCLA Marina
Aquatic Center
14001 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 626-1573
2nd Place
Marina del Rey
Boat Rentals
3717 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-4444
marinadelreyboatrentals.com
3rd Place
Marina del Rey
Sportfishing
13759 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-3625, mdrsf.com
Best Participatory
Team Sports Club
1st Place
AYSO Region 7
ayso7.org
2nd Place
North Venice Little League
northvenice.org
3rd Place
Culver Marina Little League
culvermarinalittleleague.com
Best Swimming Pool
1st Place
Santa Monica
Swim Center
2225 16th St., Santa Monica
(310) 458-8700
santamonicaswimcenter.org
2nd Place
Annenberg Community Beach House
415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica
(310) 458-4904
annenbergbeachhouse.com
3rd Place
The Culver City
Municipal Plunge
4175 Overland Ave., Culver City
(310) 253-6680
culvercity.org
Best Tennis Club
1st Place
L.A. Tennis at Westchester Recreation Center
7000 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 665-9001
latennis.com
2nd Place
Marina City
Club Tennis
4333 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-0611, marinacityclub.net
3rd Place
Ocean View Park
Tennis Courts
2600 Barnard Way, Santa Monica
(310) 394-6011
tennis.mailbox@smgov.net