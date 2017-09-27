{Public Events}

Best Cultural Event

1st Place

Abbot Kinney Festival

Abbot Kinney Festival Association

abbotkinney.org

2nd Place

Westchester

Fourth of July Parade

LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce

(310) 645-5151, laxcoastal.com

3rd Place

Venice Art Crawl

Venice Chamber of Commerce

veniceartcrawl.com

Best Live Music

Event or Series

1st Place

Marina del Rey Summer Concerts

@ Burton Chace Park

culvercitysymphony.org

marinadelrey.lacounty.gov

2nd Place

Twilight Concert Series

@ Santa Monica Pier

tcs.santamonicapier.org

3rd Place

Playa Vista Concert Series

@ Central Park + Concert Park

playavista.com

Best Charity or Nonprofit Fundraising Event

1st Place

No Limit Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament

Boys & Girls Club of Venice

bgcv.org

2nd Place

Jet to Jetty

Playa del Rey, jettojettybeachrun.com

3rd Place

Westchester Holiday

Home Tour

Westchester Mental Health Guild

westchestermhg.org

Best Annual Athletic Event

1st Place

Jet to Jetty

Playa del Rey

jettojettybeachrun.com

2nd Place

Race for Success

Westchester

raceforsuccess5k.org

3rd Place

The Gillis

Playa del Rey

thegillis.com

{Social Clubs}

Best Social/

Community Club

1st Place

Westchester

Elks Lodge 2050

8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 821-3005

westchesterelks2050.org

2nd Place

Rotary Club

of Westchester

Meets at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays

At Crowne Plaza LAX Hotel

5985 W. Century Blvd., Westchester

3rd Place

Rotary Club of

Playa Venice Sunrise

Meets at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays

At Whiskey Red’s

13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 740-6469, playavenice.org

Best Yacht Club

1st Place

California

Yacht Club

4469 Admiralty Way,

Marina del Rey, (310) 823-4567

calyachtclub.com

2nd Place

Del Rey Yacht Club

13900 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4664

3rd Place

Marina Venice

Yacht Club

4333 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(424) 789-6892, mvyc.org

{Arts & Entertainment}

Best Art Gallery

1st Place

The G2 Gallery

1503 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 452-2842

theg2gallery.com

2nd Place

L.A. Louver

45 N. Venice Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-4955, lalouver.com

3rd Place

Trunk Gallery

12818 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 483-7221, trunkgallery.org

Best Live Theater

1st Place

Jewish Women’s Theater @ The Braid

2912 Colorado Ave #102,

Santa Monica, (310) 315-1400 jewishwomenstheatre.org

2nd Place

Kentwood Players @ Westchester Playhouse

8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester

(310) 645-5156, kentwoodplayers.org

3rd Place

Santa Monica Playhouse

1211 4th St., Santa Monica

(310) 394-9779, santamonicaplayhouse.com

Best Local Museum

1st Place

Museum of Flying

3100 Airport Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 398-2500, museumofflying.org

2nd Place

Museum of Jurassic Technology

9341 Venice Blvd., Culver City

(310) 836-6131, mjt.org

3rd Place

LAX Flight

Path Museum

6661 W. Imperial Hwy.,

Westchester, (424) 646-7284 flightpathmuseum.com

Best Independent

Radio Station

1st Place

KCRW

89.9-FM, kcrw.com

2nd Place

KPCC

89.3-FM, scpr.org

3rd Place

KXLU

88.9-FM, kxlu.com

Best Movie Theater

1st Place

Cinemark Playa Vista and XD

12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., Ste. 3190,

Playa Vista, (310) 862-5668

cinemark.com/theatre-1014

2nd Place

AMC Dine-In Theatres

Marina del Rey

13455 Maxella Ave., Ste. 280,

Marina del Rey, (310) 827-7955

amctheatres.com

3rd Place

The Landmark

10850 W. Pico Blvd., West L.A.

(310) 470-0492, landmarktheatres.com

{Sports & Recreation}

Best Bowling Alley

1st Place

Bowlero

Los Angeles

8731 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-0688

bowlero.com/location/bowlero-los-angeles

2nd Place

Bowlero Mar Vista

12125 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 391-5288

bowlero.com/location/bowlero-mar-vista

3rd Place

BowlMor Santa Monica

234 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 399-7731

bowlmor.com/location/bowlmor-santa-monica

Best Golf Course

1st Place

Westchester

Golf Course

6900 W. Manchester Ave.,

Westchester, (310) 649-9173 westchestergc.com

2nd Place

Penmar Golf Course

1233 Rose Ave.,

Venice, (310) 396-6228

golf.lacity.org

3rd Place

The Lakes at El Segundo

400 South Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo

(310) 322-0202, golfthelakes.com

Best High School Athletic Program

1st Place

Venice High School Gondoliers

vhsathletics.boosterpro.com

2nd Place

Santa Monica High School Vikings

samohi.smmusd.org/Athletics

3rd Place

Westchester Comets

westchesterhs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com/athletics

Best Hotel

1st Place

Shutters on the Beach

1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 458-0030, shuttersonthebeach.com

2nd Place

The Ritz-Carlton

Marina del Rey

4375 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-1700, ritzcarlton.com

3rd Place

Hotel Casa del Mar

1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica

(310) 581-5533, hotelcasadelmar.com

Best Marine

Rental Service

1st Place

Marina del Rey

Boat Rentals

3717 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 306-4444

marinadlereyboatrentals.com

2nd Place

UCLA Marina Aquatic

Center

14001 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-0048, marinaaquaticcenter.org

3rd Place

Marina Paddle

4601 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 626-1573

venicepaddleboards.com

Best Outdoor Adventure Activity Center

1st Place

UCLA Marina

Aquatic Center

14001 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 626-1573

2nd Place

Marina del Rey

Boat Rentals

3717 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 306-4444

marinadelreyboatrentals.com

3rd Place

Marina del Rey

Sportfishing

13759 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 822-3625, mdrsf.com

Best Participatory

Team Sports Club

1st Place

AYSO Region 7

ayso7.org

2nd Place

North Venice Little League

northvenice.org

3rd Place

Culver Marina Little League

culvermarinalittleleague.com

Best Swimming Pool

1st Place

Santa Monica

Swim Center

2225 16th St., Santa Monica

(310) 458-8700

santamonicaswimcenter.org

2nd Place

Annenberg Community Beach House

415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica

(310) 458-4904

annenbergbeachhouse.com

3rd Place

The Culver City

Municipal Plunge

4175 Overland Ave., Culver City

(310) 253-6680

culvercity.org

Best Tennis Club

1st Place

L.A. Tennis at Westchester Recreation Center

7000 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 665-9001

latennis.com

2nd Place

Marina City

Club Tennis

4333 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 822-0611, marinacityclub.net

3rd Place

Ocean View Park

Tennis Courts

2600 Barnard Way, Santa Monica

(310) 394-6011

tennis.mailbox@smgov.net