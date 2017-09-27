Best Gym/Workout Center
1st Place
Gold’s Gym – Venice
360 Hampton Dr., Venice
(310) 392-6004, goldsgym.com
2nd Place
Westchester Family YMCA
8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-4316, ymcala.org
3rd Place
Bay Club
6833 Park Terrace, Westchester
(310) 216-3060
2425 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-4995
bayclubs.com
Best Personal Trainer
1st Place
Coach Kimmie Smith @ Kinesis Movement Studio
12528 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 745-4275, kinesisliving.com
2nd Place
Mary Moss @ Body by Grant
12105 Jefferson Blvd., Del Rey
(310) 577-9606
3rd Place
Luis Gascon @ LG Fitness
Venice, (323) 359-8781
Best Yoga Studio
1st Place
YogaWorks
12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., Ste. 3170,
Playa Vista, (424) 228-8899
2215 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 272-5641
1426 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 393-5150
yogaworks.com
2nd Place
Santa Monica Yoga
1640 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 396-4040, santamonicayoga.com
3rd Place
YAS Fitness
245 Main St., Venice
(310) 396-6993, go2yas.com
Best Hot Yoga
1st Place
Hot 8 Yoga
1422 Second St., Santa Monica
(310) 866-5280, hot8yoga.com
2nd Place
Yoga Bliss
6218 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(424) 422-0647, yogabliss-studio.com
3rd Place
Sweat Yoga
702 Arizona Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 230-5225, sweat-yoga.com
Best Pilates Studio
1st Place
Playa Pilates
6020 Seabluff Dr., Ste. 6, Playa Vista
(310) 862-0499, playapilates.com
2nd Place
The Moving Joint
12813 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(424) 228-5348, themovingjoint.com
3rd Place
Studio MdR
330 Washington Blvd., Ste. B, Marina del Rey
(424) 228-4265
12775 W. Millennium, Ste. 150, Playa Vista
(424) 835-4210
13357 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 881-9467
thestudiomdr.com
Best Martial Arts Studio
1st Place
Marina Martial Arts
13203 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 821-6768, marinamartialarts.net
2nd Place
Krav Maga L.A. (REKM)
13347 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 439-2219, kravmagala.com
3rd Place
Brasil Brasil
Cultural Center
12453 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 397-3667, capoeirabatuque.org
Best Dance Studio
1st Place
Los Angeles Arts Collective
8939 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 105, Westchester, (310) 641-2575
la-arts-collective.com
2nd Place (TIE)
Westside School of Ballet
1709 Stewart St., Santa Monica
(310) 828-2018, westsideballet.com
The Moving Joint
12813 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(424) 228-5348, themovingjoint.com
3rd Place
Studio Santa Monica
2621 Pico Blvd., Ste. K, Santa Monica
(323) 217-6360
danceinsantamonica.me
{Alternative Medicine}
Best Holistic Medicine Practice
1st Place
Santa Monica Healing Arts
12304 Santa Monica Blvd., Ste. 301,
West L.A., (310) 207-0222
santamonicahealingarts.com
2nd Place
Relax Holistic
4284 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-3200
9225 Venice Blvd., Culver City
(310) 838-1600
relaxholistic.com
3rd Place
Akasha Center for Integrative Medicine
520 Arizona Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 451-8880, akashacenter.com
Best Acupuncture Center
1st Place
Yo San University
13315 W. Washington Blvd.,
Mar Vista, (310) 577-3006
yosan.edu
2nd Place
Emperor’s College Community Acupuncture Clinic
1807 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 453-8383, clinic.emperors.edu
3rd Place
Santa Monica
Healing Arts
12304 Santa Monica Blvd., Ste. 301,
West L.A., (310) 207-0222
santamonicahealingarts.com
Best Chiropractor
1st Place
Michael Billauer, D.C.
2901 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 728-2153, drbillauer.com
2nd Place
Andrea Bradshaw, D.C.
4284 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-3200, relaxholistic.com
3rd Place
Danielle D. Sager, D.C.
13101 W. Washington Blvd., Ste. 202,
Mar Vista, (310) 455-6088
wholebalancechiro.com
Best Massage Therapy
1st Place
The Massage Place
2805 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 306-5166
245 Main St., Venice
(310) 399-5566
2901 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 399-9484
625 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 393-7007
themassageplaces.com
2nd Place
Happy Feet Spa
10802 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 839-9626, happyfeetspa.net
3rd Place
LA Sports Massage
13205 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 439-1421, lasportsmassage.com
{Doctors & Hospitals}
Best Hospital
1st Place
UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica
1250 16th St., Santa Monica
(424) 259-6000, uclahealth.org
2nd Place
Providence Saint John’s Health Center
2121 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-5511, california.providence.org
3rd Place
Marina Del Rey Hospital
4650 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-8911, marinahospital.com
Best Urgent Care Center
1st Place
Playa Vista Medical Center
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Ste. 1, Playa Vista
(310) 862-0400, pvmedcenter.com
2nd Place
Santa Monica Urgent Care
524 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 394-2273, santamonicauc.com
3rd Place
Manchester Urgent Care
6222 W. Manchester Ave., Ste. A, Westchester, (310) 670-0230
urgent-care-los-angeles.com
Best Family Doctor
1st Place
Linda Narváez, M.D.
9808 Venice Blvd., Ste. 703, Culver City
(310) 838-3133, lindanarvaezmd.com
2nd Place
Steven M. Krems, M.D.
@ Marina Del Rey Hospital
4644 Lincoln Blvd., Ste. 111,
Marina del Rey, (310) 306-6966
cedars-sinai.edu
3rd Place
Irving Sobel, M.D.
@ Marina Del Rey Hospital
4644 Lincoln Blvd., Ste. 111,
Marina del Rey, (310) 306-6966
cedars-sinai.edu
Best Family Physicians Group
1st Place
Playa Vista Medical Center
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Ste. 1, Playa Vista
(310) 862-0400, pvmedcenter.com
2nd Place
Manchester Medical Group
6222 W. Manchester Ave., Ste. A, Westchester, (310) 670-1840
manchester-medical.com
3rd Place
Playa Medical Plaza
5450 Lincoln Blvd., Playa Vista
(310) 305-9200, playamedical.com
Best Medical Group
1st Place
UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica
1250 16th St., Santa Monica
(424) 259-6000, uclahealth.org
2nd Place
Playa Vista Medical Center
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Ste. 1,
Playa Vista, (310) 862-0400
pvmedcenter.com
3rd Place
Access Medical Group
@ Marina Del Rey Hospital
4644 Lincoln Blvd., Ste. 111,
Marina del Rey, (310) 306-6966
marinahospital.com
Best Dental Office
1st Place
Del Rey Dental
8410 Pershing Dr., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-2011, delreydental.com
2nd Place
Playa Vista Dental Care
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Ste. 5,
Playa Vista, (310) 589-3146
playavistadentalcare.com
3rd Place
Elegant Dentistry
13400 Washington Blvd., Ste. 202-B,
Marina del Rey, (310) 827-2792
elegantdenistry.net
Best Optometry Group
1st Place
Del Rey Optometry
8511 Pershing Dr., Playa del Rey
(310) 577-6401, delreyoptometry.com
2nd Place
Family Eyecare Center
of Optometry
8735 La Tijera Blvd.,
Westchester, (310) 670-4411
familyeyecareoptometrist.com
3rd Place
Semel Vision Care
390 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 1100,
El Segundo, (424) 286-8921
semelvision.com
Best Local Pharmacy
1st Place
Playa Pharmacy & Compounding
8131 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-4500, playapharmacy.com
2nd Place
Marina del Rey Pharmacy
4558 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5311, mygnp.com
3rd Place
Westchester Pharmacy
8930 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 103, Westchester, (310) 670-3463
westchesterpharmacy.com
Best Dermatology Clinic
1st Place
OrangeTwist Institute at Marina Plastic Surgery
(Grant Stevens, M.D.)
4644 Lincoln Blvd., Ste. 552,
Marina del Rey, (877) 298-9915
thestevensinstitute.com
2nd Place
Advance Dermatology & Laser Medical Center
(Nita Patel, M.D.)
4560 Admiralty Way, Ste. 101,
Marina del Rey, (310) 577-7544
drpatellaser.com
3rd Place
Odyssey MediSpa
(Marcia J. Glenn, M.D.)
4644 Lincoln Blvd., Ste. 500,
Marina del Rey, (310) 821-7658
odysseymedispa.com
Best Cosmetic Surgery Center
1st Place
Marina Plastic Surgery
4644 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-2653, marinaplasticsurgery.com
2nd Place
Stoker Plastic Surgery
4640 Admiralty Way, Ste. 1000,
Marina del Rey, (310) 300-1779
drstoker.com
3rd Place
Younique Cosmetic
Surgery and Medical Spa
1551 Ocean Ave., Ste. 200,
Santa Monica, (424) 259-1921
youniquecosmeticsurgery.com
Best Cosmetic Surgeon
1st Place
Grant Stevens, M.D.
@ Marina Plastic Surgery
4644 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-2653
marinaplasticsurgery.com
2nd Place
Michael Zarrabi, M.D.
2001 Santa Monica Blvd., Ste. 890,
Santa Monica, (424) 204-8992
drzarrabi.com
3rd Place
David Stoker, M.D.
@ Stoker Plastic Surgery
4640 Admiralty Way, Ste. 1000,
Marina del Rey, (310) 300-1779
drstoker.com
Best Sports Medicine Center
1st Place
Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
6801 Park Terrace Dr., Westchester
(310) 665-7200, kerlanjobe.com
2nd Place
Los Angeles
Sports Medicine
4644 Lincoln Blvd., Ste. 530,
Marina del Rey, (310) 421-2111
orthodoc.aaos.org
3rd Place
The Marina
Spine Center
4640 Admiralty Way, Ste. 600,
Marina del Rey, (310) 448-7890
marinaspinecenter.com
Best Orthopedic Surgeons
1st Place
Santa Monica Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Group
2020 Santa Monica Blvd., Ste. 400,
Santa Monica, (310) 829-2663
smog-ortho.com
2nd Place
Kerlan-Jobe
Orthopaedic Clinic
6801 Park Terrace Dr., Westchester
(310) 665-7200, kerlanjobe.com
3rd Place
Jeffrey M. Colbert, M.D.
4644 Lincoln Blvd., Ste. 530,
Marina del Rey, (310) 421-2111
orthodoc.aaos.org
Best Knee Specialist
1st Place
Andrew G. Yun, M.D.
@ Providence Saint John Health Center
2001 Santa Monica Blvd., Ste. 1090,
Santa Monica, (310) 582-7474
13160 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 574-0400
totaljoints.net
2nd Place
Bert R. Mandelbaum, M.D.
@ Santa Monica Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Group
2020 Santa Monica Blvd., Ste. 400,
Santa Monica, (310) 829-2663
smog-ortho.com
3rd Place
Jeffrey M. Colbert, M.D.
@ COAST Orthopedics
4644 Lincoln Blvd., Ste. 530,
Marina del Rey, (310) 421-2111
coastorthopedics.com
Best Spine Specialist
1st Place
Robert S. Bray Jr., M.D.
@ DISC Sports & Spine Center
13160 Mindanao Way, Ste. 300,
Marina del Rey, (310) 574-0400
discmdgroup.com
2nd Place
David Chang, M.D.
@ Marina Spine Center
4640 Admiralty Way, Ste. 600,
Marina del Rey, (310) 448-7890
watkinsspine.com
3rd Place
Sanjay K. Khurana, M.D.
@ DISC Sports & Spine Center
13160 Mindanao Way, Ste. 300,
Marina del Rey, (310) 574-0400
discmdgroup.com
Save