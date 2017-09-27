Best Bar
1st Place
Tompkins Square Bar & Grill
8522 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-1212, t2barandgrill.com
2nd Place
Melody Bar & Grill
9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com
3rd Place
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
Best Happy Hour
1st Place
Ruth’s Chris
Steak House – Marina del Rey
4:30 to 6:30 p.m., M- F
13455 Maxella Ave., Ste. 230,
Marina del Rey, (310) 821-4593
ruthschris.com
2nd Place
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
3 to 6 p.m. M-Th; 3 to 7 p.m. Fri.
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
3rd Place
Enterprise Fish Co.
4 to 7 p.m. daily + 9 to 11 p.m. F-Sa
174 Kinney St., Santa Monica
(310) 392-8366
enterprisefishcosantamonica.com
Best Bartender
1st Place
DY @ Melody Bar & Grill
9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com
2nd Place
Eric @ Tony P’s
Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
3rd Place
Joey @ The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222, the-shacks.com
{BY THEME}
Best Dive Bar
1st Place
Hinano Cafe
15 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com
2nd Place
Chez Jay
1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com
3rd Place
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222, the-shacks.com
Best Hotel Bar
1st Place
SALT Restaurant & Bar @ Marina del Rey Hotel
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 301-1000
marinadelreyhotel.com
2nd Place
The Veranda Bar
@ Hotel Casa Del Mar
1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica
(310) 581-5533
3rd Place
High Rooftop Lounge
@ Hotel Erwin
1697 Pacific Ave., Venice
(310) 452-1111, hotelerwin.com
Best Sports Bar
1st Place
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
2nd Place
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222, the-shacks.com
3rd Place
Sports Harbour
13484 W. Washington Blvd.,
Marina del Rey, (310) 823-0933
Best Wine Bar
1st Place
Bacari PdR
6805 Vista Del Mar, Playa del Rey
(310) 439-2100, bacaripdr.com
2nd Place
Bodega Wine Bar
814 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 394-3504, bodegawinebar.com
3rd Place
Venice Beach Wines
529 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 606-2529, venicebeachwines.com
{FOR MUSIC}
Best Dance Club
1st Place
Melody Bar & Grill
9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com
2nd Place
Circle Bar
2926 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 450-0508, circle-bar.com
3rd Place
The Townhouse &
Del Monte Speakeasy
52 Windward Ave., Venice
(310) 392-4040, townhousevenice.com
Best Live Music Venue
1st Place
McCabe’s Guitar Shop
3101 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-4497, mccabes.com
2nd Place
The Townhouse &
Del Monte Speakeasy
52 Windward Ave., Venice
(310) 392-4040
townhousevenice.com
3rd Place
Rusty’s Surf Ranch
256 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica
(310) 393-7437, rustyssurfranch.com
{TO PLAY}
Best Comedy Night
1st Place
Venice Underground Comedy
@ The Townhouse &
Del Monte Speakeasy
9 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays
52 Windward Ave., Venice
(310) 392-4040
townhousevenice.com
2nd Place
Neal Brennan
and Friends
@ Mi’s Westside
Comedy Theatre
8 p.m. Tuesdays
1323-A Third Street Promenade,
Santa Monica, (310) 451-0850
westsidecomedy.com
3rd Place
The Secret Show
@ The Blind Barber
7:30 & 9:30 p.m. the last Monday
of each month
10797 Washington Blvd., Culver City
blindbarbersecretshow.tumblr.com
Best Karaoke
1st Place
Melody Bar & Grill
9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Mondays
9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com
2nd Place
Backstage Bar & Grill
8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Thurs., Fri. & Sat.
10400 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 839-3892, backstageculvercity.com
3rd Place
The Shack
10 p.m. Weds. & Fri.
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222, the-shacks.com
Best Open Mic Night
1st Place
Venice Grind Coffee Company
6 p.m. Sundays
12224 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 397-2227, venicegrind.com
2nd Place
UnUrban Coffee House
7 p.m. Tues. (comedy), 9 p.m. Weds. (poetry), 7 p.m. Fri. (music)
3301 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 315-0056
unurban.com
3rd Place
Grandview Market
7 to 10 p.m. Weds.
12210 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 390-7800, grandviewmarket.com
Best Place to Shoot Pool
1st Place
Mo’s Place
203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-6422, mosplacepdr.com
2nd Place
House of Billiards
1901 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-2120, hobsm.com
3rd Place
Hinano Cafe
15 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com
Best Trivia Night
1st Place
O’Brien’s Irish Pub Quiz
8 p.m. Wednesdays
2226 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
obrienspubquiz.com
2nd Place
Pop Quiz Team Trivia at Tompkins Square
Bar & Grill
8 p.m. Wednesdays
8522 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-1212, t2barandgrill.com
3rd Place
Trivia Night at Cock ‘n’ Bull
8:30 p.m. Thursdays
2947 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica
(310) 399-9696, cocknbullbritishpub.com
{BEER & COCKTAILS}
Best Craft Beer Selection
1st Place
Father’s Office
1018 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
3229 Helms Ave., Palms, (310) 736-2224
fathersoffice.com
2nd Place
Tony P’s
Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
3rd Place
Wurstküche Venice
625 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(213) 687-4444, ext. 2, wurstkuche.com
Best Craft Cocktails
1st Place
The Lincoln
2536 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
thelincolnvenice.com
2nd Place
The Corner Door
12477 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 313-5810, cornerdoorla.com
3rd Place
Copa d’Oro
217 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 576-3030, copadoro.com
Best Local Brewer
1st Place
Firestone Walker – The Propagator
3205 Washington Blvd.,
Marina del Rey, (310) 439-8264 firestonebeer.com
2nd Place
Santa Monica Brew Works
1920 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 828-7629
santamonicabrewworks.com
3rd Place
Three Weavers Brewing Co.
1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood
(310) 400-5830, threeweavers.la
Best Margarita
1st Place
Baja Cantina
311 Washington Blvd., Marina Del Rey
(310) 821-2252, bajacantina.com
2nd Place
Casablanca
220 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 392-5751
casablancarestaurant.net
3rd Place
La Cabaña
738 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 392-7973
lacabanavenice.com
{BEFORE BED}
Best Late-Night Eats
1st Place
Johnnie’s Pastrami
4017 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 397-6654
2nd Place
Swingers
802 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 393-9793, swingersdiner.com
3rd Place
Killer Café
4213 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 578-2250, killershrimp.com
