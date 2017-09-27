Best Bar

1st Place

Tompkins Square Bar & Grill

8522 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-1212, t2barandgrill.com

2nd Place

Melody Bar & Grill

9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com

3rd Place

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

Best Happy Hour

1st Place

Ruth’s Chris

Steak House – Marina del Rey

4:30 to 6:30 p.m., M- F

13455 Maxella Ave., Ste. 230,

Marina del Rey, (310) 821-4593

ruthschris.com

2nd Place

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

3 to 6 p.m. M-Th; 3 to 7 p.m. Fri.

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

3rd Place

Enterprise Fish Co.

4 to 7 p.m. daily + 9 to 11 p.m. F-Sa

174 Kinney St., Santa Monica

(310) 392-8366

enterprisefishcosantamonica.com

Best Bartender

1st Place

DY @ Melody Bar & Grill

9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com

2nd Place

Eric @ Tony P’s

Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

3rd Place

Joey @ The Shack

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222, the-shacks.com

{BY THEME}

Best Dive Bar

1st Place

Hinano Cafe

15 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com

2nd Place

Chez Jay

1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com

3rd Place

The Shack

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222, the-shacks.com

Best Hotel Bar

1st Place

SALT Restaurant & Bar @ Marina del Rey Hotel

13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 301-1000

marinadelreyhotel.com

2nd Place

The Veranda Bar

@ Hotel Casa Del Mar

1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica

(310) 581-5533

3rd Place

High Rooftop Lounge

@ Hotel Erwin

1697 Pacific Ave., Venice

(310) 452-1111, hotelerwin.com

Best Sports Bar

1st Place

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

2nd Place

The Shack

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222, the-shacks.com

3rd Place

Sports Harbour

13484 W. Washington Blvd.,

Marina del Rey, (310) 823-0933

Best Wine Bar

1st Place

Bacari PdR

6805 Vista Del Mar, Playa del Rey

(310) 439-2100, bacaripdr.com

2nd Place

Bodega Wine Bar

814 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 394-3504, bodegawinebar.com

3rd Place

Venice Beach Wines

529 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 606-2529, venicebeachwines.com

{FOR MUSIC}

Best Dance Club

1st Place

Melody Bar & Grill

9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com

2nd Place

Circle Bar

2926 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 450-0508, circle-bar.com

3rd Place

The Townhouse &

Del Monte Speakeasy

52 Windward Ave., Venice

(310) 392-4040, townhousevenice.com

Best Live Music Venue

1st Place

McCabe’s Guitar Shop

3101 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 828-4497, mccabes.com

2nd Place

The Townhouse &

Del Monte Speakeasy

52 Windward Ave., Venice

(310) 392-4040

townhousevenice.com

3rd Place

Rusty’s Surf Ranch

256 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica

(310) 393-7437, rustyssurfranch.com

{TO PLAY}

Best Comedy Night

1st Place

Venice Underground Comedy

@ The Townhouse &

Del Monte Speakeasy

9 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays

52 Windward Ave., Venice

(310) 392-4040

townhousevenice.com

2nd Place

Neal Brennan

and Friends

@ Mi’s Westside

Comedy Theatre

8 p.m. Tuesdays

1323-A Third Street Promenade,

Santa Monica, (310) 451-0850

westsidecomedy.com

3rd Place

The Secret Show

@ The Blind Barber

7:30 & 9:30 p.m. the last Monday

of each month

10797 Washington Blvd., Culver City

blindbarbersecretshow.tumblr.com

Best Karaoke

1st Place

Melody Bar & Grill

9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Mondays

9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com

2nd Place

Backstage Bar & Grill

8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Thurs., Fri. & Sat.

10400 Culver Blvd., Culver City

(310) 839-3892, backstageculvercity.com

3rd Place

The Shack

10 p.m. Weds. & Fri.

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222, the-shacks.com

Best Open Mic Night

1st Place

Venice Grind Coffee Company

6 p.m. Sundays

12224 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 397-2227, venicegrind.com

2nd Place

UnUrban Coffee House

7 p.m. Tues. (comedy), 9 p.m. Weds. (poetry), 7 p.m. Fri. (music)

3301 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 315-0056

unurban.com

3rd Place

Grandview Market

7 to 10 p.m. Weds.

12210 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 390-7800, grandviewmarket.com

Best Place to Shoot Pool

1st Place

Mo’s Place

203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 822-6422, mosplacepdr.com

2nd Place

House of Billiards

1901 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 828-2120, hobsm.com

3rd Place

Hinano Cafe

15 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com

Best Trivia Night

1st Place

O’Brien’s Irish Pub Quiz

8 p.m. Wednesdays

2226 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

obrienspubquiz.com

2nd Place

Pop Quiz Team Trivia at Tompkins Square

Bar & Grill

8 p.m. Wednesdays

8522 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-1212, t2barandgrill.com

3rd Place

Trivia Night at Cock ‘n’ Bull

8:30 p.m. Thursdays

2947 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica

(310) 399-9696, cocknbullbritishpub.com

{BEER & COCKTAILS}

Best Craft Beer Selection

1st Place

Father’s Office

1018 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

3229 Helms Ave., Palms, (310) 736-2224

fathersoffice.com

2nd Place

Tony P’s

Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

3rd Place

Wurstküche Venice

625 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(213) 687-4444, ext. 2, wurstkuche.com

Best Craft Cocktails

1st Place

The Lincoln

2536 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

thelincolnvenice.com

2nd Place

The Corner Door

12477 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 313-5810, cornerdoorla.com

3rd Place

Copa d’Oro

217 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 576-3030, copadoro.com

Best Local Brewer

1st Place

Firestone Walker – The Propagator

3205 Washington Blvd.,

Marina del Rey, (310) 439-8264 firestonebeer.com

2nd Place

Santa Monica Brew Works

1920 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 828-7629

santamonicabrewworks.com

3rd Place

Three Weavers Brewing Co.

1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

(310) 400-5830, threeweavers.la

Best Margarita

1st Place

Baja Cantina

311 Washington Blvd., Marina Del Rey

(310) 821-2252, bajacantina.com

2nd Place

Casablanca

220 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 392-5751

casablancarestaurant.net

3rd Place

La Cabaña

738 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 392-7973

lacabanavenice.com

{BEFORE BED}

Best Late-Night Eats

1st Place

Johnnie’s Pastrami

4017 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 397-6654

2nd Place

Swingers

802 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 393-9793, swingersdiner.com

3rd Place

Killer Café

4213 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 578-2250, killershrimp.com

