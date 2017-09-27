{Real Estate}
Best Real Estate Agent
1st Place
Susan Williams
Susan Williams Properties |
Gibson International
330 W. Washington Blvd., Ste. D,
Marina del Rey, (310) 990-5686
susan@susanwilliamsproperties.com
2nd Place
Stephanie Younger
The Stephanie Younger Group | COMPASS
7296 W. Manchester Ave.,
Westchester, (310) 499-2020
hello@stephanieyounger.com
3rd Place
Amy Nelson Frelinger
11990 San Vicente Blvd., Ste. 100, Brentwood, (310) 951-0416
amy.frelinger@telesproperties.com
Best Real Estate Team
1st Place
The Stephanie Younger Group | COMPASS
7296 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 499-2020, stephanieyounger.com
2nd Place
Fineman Suarez Real
Estate Team | Keller Williams Silicon Beach
13274 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 862-1761, finemansuarez.com
3rd Place
The Bizzy Blondes | Keller Williams Silicon Beach
3516 S. Centinela Ave., Mar Vista
(310) 301-2323
thebizzyblondes.com
Best Real Estate Company
1st Place
Keller Williams
13274 Fiji Way, Ste. 100, Marina del Rey
(310) 385-8333, marina.yourkwoffice.com
2nd Place
Teles Properties
11990 San Vicente Blvd., Ste. 100, Brentwood, (424) 203-1800
telesproperties.com
3rd Place
Gibson International
330 W. Washington Blvd., Ste. D,
Marina del Rey, (310) 821-2900
gibsonintl.com
Best Mortgage Lender
1st Place
RPM Mortgage
4640 Admiralty Way, Ste. 430,
Marina del Rey, (310) 574-7700
dwong@rpm-mtg.com
2nd Place
CP Financial & CP Real Estate Inc.
12012 W. Washington Blvd.,
Mar Vista, (310) 313-1254
info@cpfinancialinc.com
3rd Place
RC Brown Homes
5757 W. Century Blvd., Ste. 700,
Westchester, (310) 800-4275
info@rcbrownhomes.com
{Finance}
Best Accounting Firm
1st Place
Jeannine Young & Associates
1750 Ocean Park Blvd., Ste. 201,
Santa Monica, (310) 399-1556
2nd Place
David R Stern
& Associates
6100 Center Drive, Westchester
(310) 342-3900
3rd Place
Richard Moon
& Associates
5777 W. Century Blvd., Ste. 1580, Westchester, (310) 484-0800
rmacpas.com
Best Financial
Adviser / Investment Firm
1st Place (TIE)
Ellen B. Holden, CFP
(310) 287-2095
holdenfp.com
Rose Greene Financial Services
2665 30th St., Santa Monica
(310) 399-1200, rosegreene.com
2nd Place
Gerber Kawasaki
Wealth & Investment Management
2716 Ocean Park Blvd., Ste. 2022,
Santa Monica, (310) 399-6397
gerberkawasaki.com
3rd Place
Corporate Financial Partners
2001 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 410,
Santa Monica, (310) 574-9450
Best Credit Union
1st Place
Kinecta Credit Union
8601 Lincoln Blvd., Ste. 130,
Westchester, (310) 410-9672
3027 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 297-4350
2200 E. Imperial Hwy., El Segundo
(310) 334-3668
kinecta.org
2nd Place
Wescom Credit Union
10970 Jefferson Blvd.,
Culver City, (888) 493-7266
wescom.org
3rd Place (TIE)
Los Angeles
Federal Credit Union
3850 Culver Center Drive,
Culver City, (877) 695-2328
lafcu.org
First Entertainment
Credit Union
11052 Washington Blvd.,
Culver City
2425 Colorado Ave., Ste. 208,
Santa Monica
(888) 800-3328
firstent.org
{Professional Services}
Best Architecture
Firm
1st Place
David Hertz Architects
57 Market St., Venice, (310) 829-9932
davidhertzfaia.com
2nd Place
Marmol Radziner
12210 Nebraska Ave., West L.A.
(310) 826-6222, marmol-radziner.com
3rd Place (TIE)
Reed Architectural
Group Inc.
657 Rose Ave., Venice, (310) 393-9128
reedarchgroup.com
Robert Sawyer
Architects & Construction
8116 Gonzaga Ave., Westchester
(310) 699-8723, rsarch.org
Best Interior Designers
1st Place
Michael S. Smith Inc.
1646 19th St., Santa Monica
(310) 315-3018, michaelsmithinc.com
2nd Place
Kim Alexandriuk
Interior Design
2264 22nd St., Santa Monica
(310) 399-7000, alexandriuk.com
3rd Place
Hirsch Bedner
Associates
3216 Nebraska Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 829-9087, hba.com
Best Law Firm
1st Place
Voss, Silverman & Braybrooke LLP
4640 Admiralty Way, Ste. 800,
Marina del Rey, (310) 306-0515
vsbllp.com
2nd Place
Law Office of
Edgar Saenz
8921 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 101, Westchester, (310) 417-9900
edgarsaenz.com
3rd Place
Joseph C. Girard
Law Offices
4560 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-3943
laelderlaw.com
{Pet Care}
Best Veterinary Clinic
1st Place
VCA Bay Cities Animal Hospital
13476 W. Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 821-4967, baycitiesvet.com
2nd Place
Dr. Shane’s Veterinary Medical Center
4816 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-7297, shanevet.com
3rd Place
VCA Marina Animal Hospital
2506 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 306-8707, vcahospitals.com/marina
Best Pet Boarder/Groomer
1st Place
Healthy Spot
4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-8500
1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-2004
healthyspot.com
2nd Place
Doggie Central
11818 Teale St., Playa Vista
(310) 390-3645, doggiecentral.com
3rd Place (TIE)
Seaside Grooming
318 Culver Blvd., Ste. C, Playa del Rey
(310) 823-7798
Marina Dog Grooming
by VenicePets
1800 S. Robertson Blvd., Ste. 3, West L.A.
(424) 258-6102, mdgbyvenicepets.com
{Automotive}
Best Auto Body Shop
1st Place
Marina West Auto Body
12415 W. Jefferson Blvd.,
Del Rey, (310) 827-4292, marinawestautobody.com
2nd Place
Marina
Auto Body
721 Washington Blvd.,
Marina del Rey, (310) 822-6615 marinaautobody.com
3rd Place
Playa West
Automotive
8145 W. Manchester Ave.,
Playa del Rey, (310) 822-9115
playawestautomotive.com
Best Auto Dealership Repair Service
1st Place
Marina del Rey Toyota
4636 Lincoln Blvd.,
Marina del Rey, (888) 834-3068 marinadelreytoyota.com
2nd Place
W.I. Simonson
Mercedes-Benz
1626 Wilshire Blvd.,
Santa Monica, (800) 784-9231
wisimonson.net
3rd Place
Airport Marina
Honda
5850 W. Centinela Ave.,
Westchester, (888) 381-0444 airportmarinahonda.com
Best Auto Repair Shop
1st Place
Playa West Automotive
8145 W. Manchester Ave.,
Playa del Rey, (310) 822-9115 playawestautomotive.com
2nd Place
Marina Shell Service
4770 Lincoln Blvd.,
Marina del Rey, (310) 823-2330
marinashell.mechanicnet.com
3rd Place
Loyola Automotive
8314 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-0822, loyolaautomotive.com
Best Auto Detailing / Car Wash
1st Place
Handy J Car Wash & Lube
12681 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 398-6211, handyj-carwash.com
2nd Place
Westchester
Hand Wash
8801 Sepulveda Westway,
Westchester, (310) 348-9677 westchesterhandwash.com
3rd Place
Playa Vista
Car Wash
6900 S. Centinela Ave.,
Culver City, (800) 973-3418 playavistacarwash.com
Best Oil Change Service
1st Place
Marina Shell Service
4770 Lincoln Blvd.,
Marina del Rey, (310) 823-2330
marinashell.mechanicnet.com
2nd Place
Handy J
Car Wash & Lube
12681 W. Washington Blvd.,
Mar Vista, (310) 398-6211
handyj-carwash.com
3rd Place
Modesti’s Car
Care Center
12121 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City
(310) 299-7415, modestis.com
{Specialty Services}
Best Art/Picture Framing
1st Place
Sherman Gallery
4039 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-1001, shermangallery.net
2nd Place
Mittel’s Art and Frame Center
2499 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 399-9500, mittelsartcenter.com
3rd Place
L.A. Art Exchange
922 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-6866, laartexchange.com
Best Co-Working Space
1st Place
WeWork Playa Vista
12655 W. Jefferson Blvd., Playa Vista
(917) 935-4246, wework.com
2nd Place
WeWork Santa Monica
520 Broadway, Ste. 200, Santa Monica
(917) 935-4246, wework.com
3rd Place (TIE)
Camp @ The Ranch
12240 Venice Blvd., Ste. 1, Mar Vista
(310) 272-9990. camp.theranch.io
CrossCampus
929 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 395-3500, crosscamp.us
Best Dry Cleaner
1st Place
Hollyway Cleaners at Playa Vista
13020 Pacific Promenade, Playa Vista
(310) 862-5790, hollywaycleaners.com
2nd Place
The Cleaning Baron
566 W. Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-8003, cleaningbaron.com
3rd Place
Marina del Rey Quality
Dry Cleaners
720 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 823-4000
Best Local Moving Company
1st Place
Starving Students
11934 W. Jefferson Blvd.,
Del Rey, (877) 304-8626
ssmovers.com
2nd Place
The Padded Wagon
4329 Bandini Blvd., Los Angeles
(323) 263-4200, paddedwagon.com
3rd Place
Rapid Moving Co.
11519 Culver Blvd.,
Mar Vista, (888) 399-2822
rapid-moving-company.com
Best Plumbing
Service
1st Place
Craig’s
Plumbing
4311 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 204-3133, craigsplumbingla.com
2nd Place
Russell’s Plumbing
(310) 670-5537, russellsplumb.com
3rd Place
R+D Plumbing and Rooter
12607 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 915-1530
Best Shoe Repair
1st Place
Miracle
Shoe Repair
324 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-3055, miracleshoerepair.com
2nd Place
Quality Shoe Repair
8730 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 641-8656
3rd Place
Maya Shoe Repair
6206 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 670-2467
1708 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 452-1113
mayashoerepair.net
Best Travel
Agency
1st Place
E-Z Travel
Services
10200 Venice Blvd., Ste. 107,
Culver City, (310) 836-1477
e-ztravels.com
2nd Place
Travel by J & R
2554 Lincoln Blvd., Ste. 1011, Venice
(310) 827-8101
3rd Place
Travel by Natalie
1850 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 203,
West L.A., (310) 445-9175
{Education}
Best Coding School
1st Place
Beach Coders
615 N. Nash St., El Segundo
(424) 254-9650, beachcoders.com
2nd Place
Digital Dragon
3026 Nebraska Ave., Ste. A, Santa Monica
(424) 280-4654, digitaldragon.co
3rd Place
General Assembly
1520 2nd St., Santa Monica
(213) 263-4147, generalassemb.ly
Best Childcare Center
1st Place
Loyola Marymount University Children’s Center
1 LMU Drive, Westchester
(310) 258-8900, admin.lmu.edu/lmucc
2nd Place
A Kid’s Place
12306 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 390-0401, akidsplacela.com
3rd Place
Bilingual Ecole
Claire Fontaine
352 Westminster Ave., Venice
(310) 314-9976, laclairefontaine.org
Best Elementary
and/or Middle School
1st Place
Goethe International Charter School
12500 Braddock Drive,
Del Rey, (310) 306-3484 goethecharterschool.org
2nd Place
WISH Charter
Elementary School
6550 W. 80th St., Westchester
(310) 642-9474, wishcharter.org
3rd Place
Playa Vista
Elementary School
13150 W. Bluff Creek Drive, Playa Vista
(424) 228-1800, playavistaschool.com
Best High School
1st Place
Venice High School
13000 Venice Blvd., Venice
(310) 577-4200
venicehs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com
2nd Place
Santa Monica High School
601 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-3204, samohi.smmusd.org
3rd Place
Culver City High School
4401 Elenda St., Culver City
(310) 842-4200, cchs.ccusd.org
Best Preschool
1st Place
Montessori Preschool
4024 Wade St., Culver City
(310) 991-2243, montessoripreschool.us
2nd Place
Westchester Lutheran Church & School
7831 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-5422, wlcs.org
3rd Place
Covenant Preschool
6323 W. 80th St., Westchester
(310) 670-5758, covla.org
Best Private School
1st Place
Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences
Norton Campus
1715 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-1196
21st Street Campus
1714 21st St., Santa Monica
(310) 829-7391
xrds.org
2nd Place
Saint Mark School
912 Coeur d’Alene Ave.,
Venice, (310) 821-6612
stmarkschool.com
3rd Place
Windward School
11350 Palms Blvd.
Mar Vista, (310) 391-7127
windwardschool.org
Best Afterschool Enrichment Program
1st Place
Boys & Girls
Clubs of Venice
2232 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 390-4477, bgcv.org
2nd Place
Westchester
Family YMCA
8015 S Sepulveda Blvd.,
Westchester, (310) 670-4316
ymcala.org/westchester
3rd Place
Venice Arts
13445 Beach Ave.,
Del Rey, (310) 392-0846
venicearts.org
Best College
or University
1st Place
Loyola
Marymount University
1 LMU Drive, Westchester
(310) 338-2700, lmu.edu
2nd Place
Santa Monica
College
1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 434-4000, smc.edu
3rd Place
Otis College
of Art and Design
9045 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 665-6800, otis.edu
{Public Service}
Best Local Public Official
1st Place
Congressman
Ted Lieu
1600 Rosecrans Ave., 4th Floor,
Manhattan Beach, (310) 321-7664
236 Cannon House Office Building, Washington D.C., (202) 225-3976
lieu.house.gov
2nd Place
Los Angeles Mayor
Eric Garcetti
200 N. Spring St., Downtown L.A.
(213) 978-0600, lamayor.org
3rd Place
L.A. City Councilman
Mike Bonin
7166 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 568-8772
1645 Corinth Ave., West L.A., (310) 575-8461
200 N. Spring St., Ste. 475, Downtown L.A.
(213) 473-7011
11thdistrict.com
Best Nonprofit Organization
1st Place
Heal the Bay
1444 9th St., Santa Monica
(310) 451-1500, healthebay.org
2nd Place
Venice Family Clinic
604 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 392-8636, venicefamilyclinic.org
3rd Place (TIE)
Best Friends NKLA Pet Adoption Center
1845 Pontius Ave., West L.A.
(424) 208-8840, nkla.org
WISE and Healthy Aging
1527 4th St., 2nd Floor, Santa Monica
(310) 394-9871, wiseandhealthyaging.org