Best Shopping District
1st Place
Third Street Promenade
Downtown Santa Monica
(310) 393-8355
downtownsm.com
2nd Place
Westfield Culver City
6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 390-5073
3rd Place
Abbot Kinney
Boulevard
Venice
abbotkinneyblvd.com
{Fashion}
Best Independent Women’s Clothing Shop
1st Place
Salt
1114 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 452-1154, saltvenice.com
2nd Place
Wasteland
1330 4th St., Santa Monica
(310) 395-2620, shopwasteland.com
3rd Place
All Things Fabulous
1415½ Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 396-3355, loveallthingsfabulous.com
Best Independent
Men’s Clothing Shop
1st Place
STAG:
Provisions
for Men
1338 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-1991, stagprovisions.com
2nd Place
Alandales
9705 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 838-5100, alandales.com
3rd Place
Arbor Collective
102 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 577-1131, arborcollective.com
Best Vintage
Clothing
1st Place
Buffalo Exchange
2449 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 314-7300, buffaloexchange.com
2nd Place
Wasteland
1330 4th St., Santa Monica
(310) 395-2620, shopwasteland.com
3rd Place
Gotta Have It
1516 Pacific Ave., Venice
(310) 392-5949, gottahaveitvenice.com
Best Independent
Shoe Store
1st Place
Top to Top
2621 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-7030, toptotop.com
2nd Place
The Ave Venice
64 Windward Ave.,
Venice, (323) 508-4674
theavelosangeles.com
3rd Place
Berry Lee Shoes
2525 Main St., Ste.101,
Santa Monica, (310) 392-8853 berryleeshoes.com
Best Lingerie Shop
1st Place
A Touch of
Romance
5901 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 391-1346
2nd Place
Cupid’s Closet
8340 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 410-9080, cupidsclosetla.com
3rd Place
Miss Stevens
for Lingerie
2235 Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A.
(310) 278-7987
Best Jewelry Store
1st Place
Marina Bay
Watch Co.
4027 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 574-8777, marinabaywatch.com
2nd Place
Westchester Watch Works
630 N Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 12B,
El Segundo, (310) 640-1074
westchesterwatchworks.com
3rd Place
23rd Street Jewelers
2319 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-0833, 23rdstreetjewelers.com
{Wheels}
Best Auto Dealer
1st Place
Marina del Rey Toyota
4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(888) 834-3068
marinadelreytoyota.com
2nd Place
Lexus of Santa Monica
1602 11th St., Santa Monica
(424) 231-0846
lexussantamonica.com
3rd Place
Toyota of Santa Monica
801 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(424) 231-6982
toyotasantamonica.com
Best Motorcycle Shop
1st Place
Bartels’
Harley-Davidson
4141 Lincoln Blvd.,
Marina del Rey, (310) 823-1112 bartelsharley.com
2nd Place
Deus Ex Machina
1001 Venice Blvd., Venice
(888) 515-3387
deuscustoms.com
3rd Place
PCH Powersports
4110 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-3300, pchpower.com
Best Bicycle Shop
1st Place
Helen’s Cycles
2472 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 306-7843
2501 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 829-1836
helenscycles.com
2nd Place
Summit Ski and Cycle
8419 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 568-8357, summitskiandcycle.com
3rd Place
Bike Attack
12775 W. Millennium Drive, Playa Vista
(310) 862-5001, bikeattack.com
Best Skate/Surf Shop
1st Place
ZJ Boarding House
2619 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 392-5646
zjboardinghouse.com
2nd Place
Rip City Skates
2709 Santa Monica Blvd., Ste. A,
Santa Monica, (310) 828-0388, ripcity.net
3rd Place
Rider Shack
13211 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(877) 577-4225, ridershack.com
{Provisions}
Best Grocery Store
1st Place
Gelson’s
Markets
13455 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 306-2952
2627 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 581-6450
gelsons.com
2nd Place
Bristol Farms
8448 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 410-0593
3105 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-3137
bristolfarms.com
3rd Place
Rainbow Acres
Natural Foods
13208 Washington Blvd.,
Mar Vista, (310) 306-8330
rainbowacresca.com
Best Wine Shop
1st Place
Beverage Warehouse
4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21, Del Rey
(310) 306-2822, beveragewarehouse.com
2nd Place
Lincoln Fine Wines
727 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 392-7816, lincolnfinewines.com
3rd Place
Wine Expo
2933 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-4428, wineexpo.com
Best Liquor Store
1st Place
Beverage Warehouse
4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21, Del Rey
(310) 306-2822, beveragewarehouse.com
2nd Place
Wally’s Wine & Spirits
2107 Westwood Blvd., West L.A.
(310) 475-0606, wallywine.com
3rd Place
Dale’s Jr. Market
8105 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 574-6775
Best Pet Supplies Store
1st Place
Centinela Feed & Pet Supplies
3860 Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 398-2134
8655 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 342-0239
centinelafeed.com
2nd Place
Global Pet and
Food Outlet
4449 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 391-3330
globalpetfoodoutlet.com
3rd Place
Healthy Spot
4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-8500
1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-2004
healthyspot.com
{Enrichment}
Best Independent Bookstore
1st Place
Small World
Books
1407 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
(310) 399-2360, smallworldbooks.com
2nd Place
Mystic Journey
Bookstore
1624 Abbot Kinney Blvd.,
Venice, (310) 399-7070
mysticjourneybookstore.com
3rd Place
Sam: Johnson’s
Bookshop
12310 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 391-5047, samjohnsons.com
Best Comic Book Shop
1st Place
Dreamworld
Comics
12402 Washington Place,
Mar Vista, (310) 390-7860
dreamworldcomicbooks.com
2nd Place
Hi De Ho Comics
1431 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 394-2840, hidehocomics.com
3rd Place
Pulp Fiction
4328 Sepulveda Blvd.,
Culver City, (310) 572-6170
pulpfictionbooksandcomics.com
Best Record Store
1st Place
Record Surplus
12436 Santa Monica Blvd.,
West L.A., (310) 979-4577
wrecordsurplusla.com
2nd Place
Soundsations
8701 La Tijera Blvd.,
Westchester, (310) 641-8877 soundsationsrecords.com
3rd Place
Timewarp Records
12204 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 636-8360
Best Gift Shop
1st Place
Petals ‘n’ Wax
13432 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-8883
2nd Place
Playa del Rey
Florist
307 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-0984, playaflowers.com
3rd Place
Burro
1409 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-6288, burrogoods.com
Best Arts &
Crafts Supplies
1st Place
Mittel’s Art & Frame Center
2499 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 399-9500, mittelsartcenter.com
2nd Place
Needlepoints West
6227 W 87th St., Westchester
(310) 670-4847, needlepointswest.com
3rd Place
Beadahs
203 Arizona Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 395-0033, beadahs.com
Best Independent
Toy Store
1st Place
Puzzle Zoo
2910 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 396-4331
1411 Third Street Promenade,
Santa Monica, (310) 393-9201
puzzlezoo.com
2nd Place
Huzzah!
2010 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 452-2900, huzzahtoys.com
3rd Place
The Acorn Store
1220 5th St., Santa Monica
(310) 451-5845, theacornstore.com
{House & Home}
Best Antique Shop
1st Place (TIE)
The Mart Collective
1600 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-5142, themartcollective.com
Surfing Cowboys
12553 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 915-6611, surfingcowboys.com
2nd Place
Vintage on Venice
12218 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 302-7537, vintageonvenice.com
3rd Place
Venice Vintage Paradise
2304 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 968-9904
Best Home Furnishings
1st Place
The Sofa Company
2316 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 838-7632, thesofaco.com
2nd Place
LiveStyle Design Studio
2408 Lincoln Blvd.,
Santa Monica, (310) 392-9781
livestyledesigns.squarespace.com
3rd Place
Interiors Made Eezzy
10730 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 842-7265, interiorsmadeeezzy.com
Best Plant Nursery
1st Place
Marina del Rey Garden Center
13198 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5956, marinagardencenter.com
2nd Place
Hashimoto Nursery
1935 Sawtelle Blvd.,
Sawtelle Japantown
(310) 473-6232,
hashimotonursery.com
3rd Place
Merrihew’s Sunset
Gardens
1526 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 452-1051
Best Thrift/
Resale Store
1st Place
Council Thrift
Shop
12120 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 572-9158
ncjwla.org
2nd Place
Out of the Closet
214 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 664-9036
outofthecloset.org
3rd Place
Salvation Army
1658 11th St., Santa Monica
(310) 450-7235
salvationarmyusa.org