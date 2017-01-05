Biz Buzz: a monthly dispatch of interesting business news

OPENINGS

The Mar Vista, a collaboration of chefs D. Brandon Walker and Jill Davie in the space formerly occupied by The Good Hurt, is expected to open on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 12249 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista. (310) 751-6773; themarvista.com

Artisan and handmade goods boutique Chris + Mary (C + M) officially opened on Dec. 8 at 2204½ Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. The store re-opens on Jan. 14 after a winter break.

(310) 923-4674; shopchrisandmary.com

Italian restaurant Osteria Bigoli quietly opened in mid-December on 714 Montana Ave., Santa Monica and is taking reservations at opentable.com.

Meat on Ocean, a steakhouse, is expected to open in early 2017 in the former Seasons 52 space on 1501 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica.

Closings

Willie Jane, a favorite Southern brunch spot on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, closed its doors on Dec. 11.

Nonprofit The Help Group’s Silverlining Resale Boutique on Washington Boulevard shuttered on Dec. 20.

Chamber Events

Thursday, Jan. 5: The Venice Chamber of Commerce hosts a happy hour networking session with vegan dishes and organic wines from 6 to 8 p.m. at Plant Food + Wine, 1009 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice. $10, or $5 for members. (310) 822-5425; venicechamber.net

Thursday, Jan. 12: Network over lunch with the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Obica Mozzarella Bar, Pizza e Cucina, 606 Broadway, Santa Monica. $25 to $35. (310) 393-9825 x. 115; smchamber.com

Friday, Jan. 13: Debra Eckerling of the writing community Write On Online leads a goal-setting workshop from noon to 1 p.m. at the LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce Office, 9100 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 208, Westchester. (424) 290-8745; laxcoastal.com

Saturday, Jan. 14: Meet with local leaders, industry giants, investors, real estate agents, brokers and business owners during the

LAX Coastal Chamber’s Breakfast by the Beach Expo on finance and real estate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 4200 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. (805) 693-1497; laxcoastal.com

Wednesday, Jan. 18: The Santa Monica Chamber is holding this month’s Biz @ Sunset from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows at 101 Wilshire Blvd.,

Santa Monica. $15 to $25, includes small bites. (310) 393-9825 x113; smchamber.com

Wednesday, Jan. 18: The LAX Coastal Chamber’s Marina Affairs Committee meets to discuss waterside and landside projects from 8 to 9 a.m. at Hotel MdR, 13480 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey. $10, or free for members. (310) 645-5151; laxcoastal.com

Thursday, Jan. 19: Career coach Alyson Garrido leads a workshop in how to authentically expand and maintain your network from noon to 1 p.m. at the LAX Coastal Chamber Office, 9100 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Ste. 210, Westchester. (310) 645-5151; laxcoastal.com

Tuesday, Jan. 24: This month’s Santa Monica Chamber speed networking event at the Arthur Murray Dance Center gives attendees the chance to network one-on-one for three minutes at a time. 928 Broadway Santa Monica. $25, or $10 for members. (310) 393-9825; smchamber.com

Wednesday, Jan. 25: The LAX Coastal Young Professionals host a benefit supporting the Bob Hope USO from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Avaire South Bay, 11622 Aviation Blvd., Inglewood. (310) 645-5151; laxcoastal.com

Monday, Feb. 6: At this year’s Santa Monica Chamber-sponsored State of the City event, KCRW’s Frances Anderton moderates a discussion between City Manager Rick Cole and former HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros on the theme of “Creating Solutions Together.” Mayor Ted Winterer gives the opening remarks, and Hulu is receiving the chamber’s Economic Excellence Award. The event is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the SGI World Peace Auditorium, 525 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica. $10 to $50. (310) 393-9825; smchamber.com