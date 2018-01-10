Compiled by Christina Campodonico

NEWS & EVENTS

Co-working/co-living company Outsite (think Airbnb meets WeWork) opened their Venice location with a housewarming party on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Boasting locations in Hawaii, New York and Costa Rica (to name a few), Outsite offers members ($99/year) the opportunity to crash and clock a few hours for typically less than $100 a night. The five-bed, three-bath Venice facility features a kitchen and communal workspace for digital nomads.

“For a growing segment of millennials, the dream is no longer a 20-year, mortgaged house close to an urban center but the ability to live different experiences across the globe,” said CEO Emmanuel Guisset in a statement. “Airbnbs and hotels are not ideal for longer stays and lack the social component. … Outsite’s network can fill the gap by providing consistent accommodations, work amenities, and a community.”

Exhibit A: Guests can check out bikes and surfboards for excursions to the beach and boardwalk between office hours. outsite.co

Lesbian/queer women’s community and events organizer Lady Luck brings their recently developed Mixalot matchmaking software to Santa Monica’s The Birdcage (above The Victorian, 2640 Main St.) for a speed-dating event aimed at lesbian/queer women in their 20s and 30s. Designed by Lady Luck founder Rachel Weinstein (no relation), the software operates via text message to set women up on a series of mini-dates based on preferences, but can also match potential friends or business partners at mixers. The difference from other dating or networking apps, notes Weinstein, is Mixalot’s ability to seamlessly integrate into in-person meetups. No awkwardly introducing yourself, or asking for a phone number. Mixalot sets up the meetings, notifies you of matches, and facilitates follow-ups.

“The unique thing is the software,” she says. “There are the online dating apps. Those things are all digital. It requires a certain amount of messaging. None of it is face-to-face or in person. The goal of Lady Luck is to create a space to meet in person.” meetladyluck.com

Santa Monica rooftop cycling studio RYDE4 (1233 Third Street Promenade) unveils a new, high-tech fitness program on Saturday (Jan. 13) featuring heart-rate monitors and real-time data displays of calories burned. Try it for yourself during Saturday’s celebratory bash, with free rides happening at 9, 10:15 and 11:30 a.m., plus a deejay, food, drinks and raffle giveaways keeping the party moving. ryde4.com

Douglas Elliman, the fourth-largest real estate brokerage in the United States, acquired locally based Teles Properties in late 2017, expanding the company’s West Coast reach. “Both brokerages share the same high-level commitment to advancements in technology and marketing aimed at delivering exceptional real estate experiences for clients,” said Stephen H. Kotler, Elliman’s new Western Region CEO. elliman.com

Openings

Following extended renovations by the Artisinal Brewers Collective, Brennan’s Pub (4089 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey) reopened Dec. 19 with a new menu, wider craft beer selection and a much improved habitat for their famous racing turtles, who now compete the third Thursday of each month. brennansla.com

Downtown L.A. Arts District success story The Pie Hole opened a new Venice location (324 Lincoln Blvd.) in December. thepieholela.com

Closings

After more than 20 years on the Venice Boardwalk, locals hang On the Waterfront shuttered in December, but the new owners (the same people behind The Butcher’s Daughter, reports Eater LA) are already talking about keeping the name, vibe and some menu favorites after a relaunch later this year.

The G2 Gallery, a premier showcase for nature and conservation photography, shuttered its Abbot Kinney Boulevard brick-and-mortar gallery on Dec. 23. A sign on the door said owners Dan and Susan Gottlieb are planning to reboot in a digital space. G2 Gallery spokeswoman Diane Shader Smith says the Gottliebs are exploring new local ventures to continue their arts-driven environmental activism.