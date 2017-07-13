LAPD believes suicide may have been the cause of death

The death of man found inside a burning car near Loyola Marymount University is being investigated as a suicide, according to Los Angeles police.

Los Angeles city firefighters noticed flames from a burning car on or near the south end of the LMU campus at 2:15 a.m. Thursday, July 6, and drove over to the car to extinguish the blaze, LAPD Officer Aareon Jefferson said.

After they extinguished the fire, the firefighters noticed a body inside the car.

“The coroner’s office is investigating whether or not it was a suicide,” Jefferson said.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Due to the damage done by the burns, “there won’t be identification for some time,” said Lt. David Smith of the county coroner’s office.

— Gary Walker