Bonin Holds the Line on Playa del Rey Height Restrictions

Playa del Rey residents battling a controversial mixed-use development planned for Culver Boulevard may have gotten an early — albeit indirect — Christmas present from L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin, who recently came out swinging against another multi-story development in the area.

Opponents of the Legado 138 project (formerly Legado Del Mar) at 138 Culver Blvd. primarily object to the 72-unit apartment complex with 14,500 square feet of commercial space on the grounds that it’s just too tall in the context of the one- and two-story buildings that surround it.

The Legado Co., meanwhile, is now requesting a density bonus waiver that would add 11 feet to the building for a total height of 56 feet.

At a Dec.15 planning hearing, Bonin sent council office planning deputy Ezra Gale to convey public opposition to a duplex on Pacific Avenue on the grounds that even this building would be too tall for the area.

Bonin further tells The Argonaut that he believes the city’s Del Rey Lagoon Specific Plan — which limits new buildings to a height of no more than 37 feet — should be the guiding blueprint for all development in immediate area.

“The project proposed for 6202 Pacific Ave. is too tall and not the right fit for Playa del Rey,” Bonin said. “I stand with the neighbors who are justifiably concerned about the height of this proposal, and I am going to make sure the Planning Department abides by the Del Rey Lagoon Specific Plan.”

Bonin’s office declined to discuss Legado 138, but there’s no question that fitting a 56-foot building into a 37-foot height limit may present some issues.