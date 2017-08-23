Arturo Sandoval closes out the Marina del Rey Summer Concert Series

Cuban-American jazz legend Arturo Sandoval brings his brassy brand of transcendent music to Burton Chace Park on Saturday, closing out this season’s Marina del Rey Summer Concert Series with a free evening show sure to bring out a crowd.

Known for his virtuosic improvisational skills and famous friendship with Dizzy Gillespie, the standard-bearer of Latin and Afro-Cuban jazz visited Santa Monica High School earlier this year and imparted his professional insights to music students during a master class on the art of jazz.

“If you want to play professionally, be ready to bring a lot of passion and desire for music,” he told the Samohi musicians. “Be ready to give your heart and soul to it.”

Another pearl of wisdom: “Don’t take any note for granted — every note is important.”

Sandoval also demonstrated playing the piano and the trumpet at the same time, generating sustained applause from the crowd.

With 10 Grammy awards, six Billboard awards, an Emmy and a Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama under his belt, Sandoval is not only a master of his craft. He knows how to put on an incredible show, as well.

— Christina Campodonico and Gary Walker

Arturo Sandoval performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey. Free. beaches.lacounty.gov