Ed Moses debuts new paintings at Bergamot Station

Ed Moses may be almost 91, but that hasn’t stopped him from compulsively creating new work. The famed Venice artist and alum of the West L.A.-based Cool School art movement presents his newest paintings — completed since last year’s landmark retrospective “Moses@90” — on Saturday at Bergamot Station’s William Turner Gallery.

“Chance and Circumstance” (a nod to Moses’ Buddhist practice) features the artist’s latest grid paintings, in which thick bands of black, white and gray paint crisscross the canvases, while splatters of vivid, sometimes neon colors punctuate the geo-metric scenes.

The new works are part of Moses’ continued journey to experiment and innovate. “My paintings are on an endless path,” he told The Argonaut last year. And judging by his prolific output, he’s still riding the wave of self-discovery.

— Christina Campodonico

“Chance and Circum-stance” opens with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and continues through May 27 at William Turner Gallery, Bergamot Station E-1, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. Call (310) 453-0909 or visit williamturnergallery.com.

