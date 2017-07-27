In a video released Wednesday night, L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin announced that the L.A. Department of Transportation will soon restore traffic lanes on Vista Del Mar and apologized for gridlock caused by reducing traffic to one lane in each direction.

Bonin credited L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn for allowing the city to relocate street parking to a beach lot, making the traffic lane restorations possible while still addressing safety concerns that prompted the lane reductions.

Bonin will also convene a Playa del Rey Road Safety task force to address the recent reconfiguration of Pershing Drive and portions of Culver and Jefferson Boulevards.

A town hall meeting on traffic issues scheduled for this Saturday has been cancelled.

–Joe Piasecki