Westside Calendar

West Coast Swing, 6:30 p.m. Move your body and free your mind. Celebrate swing with a class or open dance. Intermediate swing dance classes start at 6:30 p.m., beginner and intermediate/advanced classes at 7:30 p.m., followed by open dancing with deejays at 8:30 p.m. $15 includes the class; $10 just to dance. Westchester Elks Lodge, 8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey. (310) 606-5606; philandmindiadance.com

West L.A. Hike, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A community of friendly people gathers each Thursday for one of five West L.A. routes. Check website for weekly location. meetup.com/los-angeles-hiking-group/events

Live Music Showcase, 7 p.m. Music from Audrey McNamara and friends. UnUrban Coffee House, 3301 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. No cover. (310) 315-0056; unurban.com

Salsa Night at Wokcano, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Dance teachers Nicole Gil and Charlie Antillon lead a beginner lesson at 8 p.m., an intermediate class at 9 p.m. and social dancing from 10 p.m. until close every Thursday at Wokcano, 1413 5th St., Santa Monica. $8. facebook.com/dancesalsala

Howl, 9 p.m. A dance party featuring music by LoboMan and guest deejays in The Del Monte. DJ Vinyl Don spins at 10 p.m. in the Townhouse bar. Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy, 52 Windward Ave., Venice. $5 cover after 10 p.m. (310) 392-4040; townhousevenice.com

Friday, Dec. 23

Mar Vista Senior Club, 9:30 a.m. to noon. The club meets each Friday for speakers, bingo, live entertainment, parties, trips and tours for people 50-plus. Mar Vista Recreation Center, 11430 Woodbine St., Mar Vista. (310) 351-9876

Rotary Club of Santa Monica, noon. The Rotary Club of Santa Monica meets each Friday at Riviera Country Club, 1250 Capri Drive, Pacific Palisades. (310) 917-3313

Hound Dog Dave & the Mel-Tones, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Playing blues, R&B and early rock ‘n’ roll, Hound Dog Dave & the Mel-Tones perform at Hinano Café, 15 Washington Blvd., Venice. No cover. (310) 822-3902; hinanocafevenice.com

Holiday Swim, 6 to 7 p.m. Get fit this holiday season or give the gift of fitness to a loved one with holiday swim workouts each Friday and Monday evening at Culver City Municipal Plunge, 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City. (310) 390-5700; scaq@swim.net

Jimmy Brewster, 6:30 p.m. to close. Get the full American steakhouse and classic cocktail bar experience featuring the music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tom Jones and The Beatles each Friday night at Dear John’s, 11208 Culver Blvd., Culver City. (310) 397-0276; dearjohns.net

Simbang Gabi: A Long-Treasured Filipino Tradition, 7 p.m. A celebration of nine nights of novena masses culminating on Christmas Eve, St. Jerome Church’s Simbang Gabi celebration beings on Dec. 23 with a 7 p.m. mass followed by a reception of Filipino food and delicacies. St. Jerome Church, 5550 Thornburn St., Westchester. (310) 348-8212; stjeromewestchester.org

Friday Night Trivia, 7 p.m. Test your knowledge while having a brew and win prizes. TRiP, 2101 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. (310) 396-9010; tripsantamonica.com

The Longest Night Service, 7 to 8 p.m. Sharing scripture, stories, special music, silent reflection and healing prayer, The Church in Ocean Park honors all faiths this holiday season. 235 Hill St., Santa Monica. (310) 399-1631; ciop4justice.org

SongWriter Soiree, 7 to 11:30 p.m. (Sign up at 6:30 p.m.) Show up and prove your talent, then stay to support your fellow singers and musicians during the open mic each Friday at UnUrban Coffee House, 3301 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. unurban.com

The Afronauts, 8 p.m. Live jazz followed by DJ Shiva spinning soul, funk, hip-hop, disco, house, indie and electronic at 10 p.m. in The Del Monte, plus DJ Jedi in Townhouse bar at 10 p.m. Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy, 52 Windward Ave., Venice. No cover. (310) 392-4040; townhouse-venice.com

Led Zepagain, 9:30 p.m. Earning a reputation as one of Southern California’s greatest tribute bands, Led Zepagain is widely regarded as the most authentic representation of Led Zeppelin active in the world today. Harvelle’s, 1432 4th St., Santa Monica. $20. (310) 395-1676; santamonica.harvelles.com

Saturday, Dec. 24

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 9 to 10:30 a.m. A 12-step program for anyone struggling with their relationship with food. Vineyard Christian Fellowship, Youth Center, 3838 S. Centinela Ave., Mar Vista. Free. Call to confirm holiday schedule. (310) 902-3040; foodaddicts.org

Music by the Sea, 1 to 4 p.m. A scenic harbor view is the backdrop for a reggae concert by Izmskzm. Fisherman’s Village, 13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. (310) 301-9900; visitmarinadelrey.com

Sunday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day Jingle & Mingle, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Create everlasting memories at Whiskey Red’s Christmas Day Champagne Buffet, including wine specials and visits from Santa. Reservations required. Whiskey Red’s, 13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. $49.95 for adults; $21.95 for children ages 5 to 12. (310) 823-4522; whiskeyreds.com

Killer Café, open 24/7. This local’s favorite is open Christmas Day serving comfort food, seafood or brunch. 4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. (310) 578-2250; killershrimp.com

The Toledo Show, 9:30 p.m. This long-running cabaret show continues to shake up Sunday nights — even Christmas — at Harvelle’s, 1432 4th St., Santa Monica. $10 plus a two-drink minimum. (310) 395-1676; santamonica.harvelles.com

Monday, Dec. 26

Seated Breath Meditation: Naam Yoga, 10:15 a.m. This class aims to calm and clear the mind through controlled breathing, mudras (hand-seals) and simple seated movements that promote balance and rhythm in our emotions, thoughts and physical bodies. Venice Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library, 501 S. Venice Blvd., Venice. (310) 821-1769; lapl.org

Nina’s Tango Practica, 6 to 9 p.m. Each Monday night learn the art of tango and enjoy a tapas tasting menu. Grand Casino Bakery & Café, 3826 Main St., Culver City. $12.95. (310) 945-6099; grandcasinobakery.com

Laughtears Salon, 6 to 9 p.m. Politics, art, culture discussion. Café Pier, 212 Pier Ave., Santa Monica. Free. (310) 306-7330; laughtears.com

All-Star Jam Session, 9 p.m. Hosted by C.C. Thomas Jr., Harvelle’s presents Music Jam Session Mondays. Harvelle’s, 1432 4th St., Santa Monica. Free. (310) 395-1676; santamonica.harvelles.com

Karaoke at Melody Bar & Grill, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Six-dollar mai tai cocktails loosen up vocal chords and inhibitions on Monday nights at Melody Bar & Grill, 9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester. (310) 670-1994; melodylax.com

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Gateway to Go Food Trucks, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A rotating lineup of some of the city’s best food trucks gathers each Tuesday at the Sky View Parking Lot, 6101 W. 98th St., Westchester. gatewaytola.org

Read with a STAR!, 3 to 5 p.m. Share books with STAR volunteer reader Judy. Kids can discover great stories and learn how to earn a free book to keep. Parents should call to confirm/RSVP. Westchester Loyola Village Branch Library, 7114 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester. (310) 348-1096; lapl.org

Gourmet Food Truck Night, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Each Tuesday a diverse array of tent vendors and gourmet food trucks take over the California Heritage Museum, 2612 Main St., Santa Monica. (310) 392-8537; californiaheritagemuseum.org

Go Club Beginners and Open Mic Komedy, 7 to 10 p.m. Learn to play Go with Santa Monica Go Club who meet here every Tuesday at 7 p.m. Open Mic Komedy begins at 9 p.m. Sign up at 8:45 p.m. UnUrban Coffee House, 3301 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. (310) 315-0056; unurban.com

Bachata Night at Wokcano, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Dance teachers Nicole Gil and Charlie Antillon lead a beginner lesson at 8 p.m., an intermediate class at 9 and social dancing from 10 until close every Tuesday at Wokcano, 1413 5th St., Santa Monica. $8. facebook.com/dancesalsala

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 7 to 8:30 a.m. A 12-step

program for anyone struggling with their relationship with food. Unitarian Universalist Community Church,

The Cottage, 1260 18th St., Santa Monica. Free. (310) 902-3040; foodaddicts.org

Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary, 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays. Make connections in your community each Wednesday at Whiskey Red’s, 13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. Call Brady Connell at (323) 459-1932 for breakfast reservations; or for more information call John Marcato at (310) 740-6469 or Michael Warren at (310) 343-5721

Westchester Storytime, 10:15 a.m. Each Wednesday morning kids ages 18 months to 4 years can participate in stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime lasts about 30 minutes followed by 15 minutes of free playtime with boardbooks and toys. Westchester Loyola Village Branch Library, 7114 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester. (310) 348-1096; lapl.org

Westchester Life Story Writing Group, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Memoir-writing workshop meets Wednesdays at the YMCA Annex, 8020 Alverstone Ave., Westchester. $10 donation per semester. (310) 397-3967

Toastmasters Speakers by the Sea Club, 11 a.m. to noon. In this workshop to develop better presentation skills, experienced Toastmasters present the fundamentals of public speaking in the relaxed, enjoyable atmosphere of a Toastmasters meeting. Pregerson Technical Facility, 12000 Vista del Mar, Conf. Room 230A, Playa del Rey. (424) 625-3131; toastmastersspeakers-bythesea@gmail.com

Guided Meditation for Mindful Relaxation, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Current research recognizes meditation can help the body, mind and spirit. Join Doug Frankel, who guides participants through the journey of meditation, demonstrating the most natural and effective techniques. New or advanced meditators welcome. Playa Vista Branch Library, 6400 Playa Vista Dr., Playa Vista. (310) 437-6680; lapl.org

Grand View Market Open Mic Night, 7 p.m. Every Wednesday night, Grand View Market serves up a side of entertainment to go with its juice bar, made-to-order deli sandwiches and Area 1 craft beer bar. Anyone can sign up to do a four-minute comedy set or perform two songs. There is an open mic strictly for musicians on Friday nights. Grand View Market, 12210 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista. (310) 390-7800

Rusty’s Rhythm Club, 7:30 to 11 p.m. Andy Cowan & The Nina Beck Trio play swing-era tunes and big band hits in varying tempos, plus some Sinatra and Big Band hits. A half-hour beginner swing dance class with a DJ starts at 7:30 p.m., followed by two sets of live music from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. and 10 to 11 p.m. $15 includes the class; $10 just to dance. Westchester Elks Lodge, 8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey. (310) 606-5606; rustyfrank.com

TRiPTease, 10 p.m. Enjoy a different show each week featuring burlesque dancers from all over Los Angeles, singers, comedians, magicians and more. Live music begins at 8:30 p.m. TRiP, 2101 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. $5. (310) 396-9010; tripsantamonica.com

Venice Underground Comedy and Bootleg Bombshells Burlesque Show, 9 and 11:30 p.m. Start the night with some of L.A.’s best comics, and finish it with a burlesque show featuring special guests Missy May & Erin Bridges. No cover. The Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy, 52 Windward Ave., Venice. (310) 392-4040; townhousevenice.com

House of Vibe All-Stars, 9:30 p.m. A group composed of talented producers, lyricists and musicians combine talents for a live show of electrifying music journeying through rock, jazz, hip-hop and R&B. Harvelle’s, 1432 4th St., Santa Monica. $7. (310) 395-1676; santamonica.harvelles.com

Thursday, Dec. 29

We Stand with Standing Rock Fundraiser, 9 p.m. Harvelle’s hosts a fundraiser for the most important cause of a generation. The night includes performances by musical guests Princess Frank, Father Bear, Herbert Bail Orchestra, Too Tight, Lantz Lazwell & The Vibe Tribe featuring Joe Con, Oh Diggz and a DJ spinning between acts. Harvelle’s, 1432 4th St., Santa Monica. $10. (310) 395-1676; santamonica.harvelles.com

Galleries & Museums

“100 Years of National Parks: The West,” through Saturday, Dec. 24. This is the fourth and final installment of a yearlong series celebrating the centennial of the National Park Service. The show highlights the 11 western states of the continental United States representing the vast diversity of geography, climate and beauty of the American West. The G2 Gallery, 1503 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice. (310) 452-2842; theg2gallery.com

Hilary Taub: “Recent Work,” through Saturday, Dec. 24. Approaching the figure from an abstract painter’s perspective, Hilary Taub works and re-works images allowing the final painting to emerge out of controlled chaos, leaving final interpretation to the viewer. First Independent Gallery, Bergamot Station G6, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 829-0345; figgallery.com

“Odd Eye,” through Dec. 31. Japanese artist Fuco Ueda creates surreal paintings of enigmatic girls in strangely beautiful incandescent dreamscapes suspended somewhere between the waking world and the beyond. Thinkspace Gallery, 6009 Washington Blvd., Culver City. (310) 558-3375; thinkspacegallery.com

“Jeffery Vallance: Now More Than Ever,” through Dec. 31. An immersive experience of mixed-media drawings, sculpture, and performance. Edward Cella Arts & Architecture, 2754 S. La Cienega Blvd., Culver City. (323) 525-0053; edwardcella.com

“Acid Test,” “Body Politic” and Bri Cirel, through Jan 7. Zach Johnsen’s “Acid Test” presents a snapshot at the moment of a man’s breakdown (or epiphany?) through frenetic figures floating against stark white backgrounds. Examining the evolution of the modern world in “Body Politic,” John Park observes how the synthesis and hybridization of ideas continues to assert themselves with ever increasing magnitude in every sphere of human existence. Bri Cirel’s work explores the disconnect between a woman’s image and the woman herself and how this relates to society’s view of women. C.A.V.E. Gallery, 55 N. Venice Blvd., Venice. (310) 428-6387; cavegallery.net