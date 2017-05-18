The controversial six-story complex slated for Venice Boulevard may go back to the drawing board if Bonin gets his way
By Gary Walker
It isn’t often that elected city leaders overturn a decision by one of their own appointed commissions, but Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin is asking his colleagues to do just that in order to halt the progress of a controversial six-story development planned for Mar Vista.
On May 12, Bonin filed a motion to set aside the city Planning Commission’s unanimous April 20 approval of a six-story residential and retail complex that would replace a two-story strip mall at the southeast corner of Venice Boulevard and Wasatch Avenue.
Bonin’s request is expected to get a vote before the council this week and needs 10 of 15 votes to pass. If successful, the council would then refer the project to its own five-member Planning and Land Use Management Committee for further review and discussion.
The 62,000-square-foot design proposed by Mar Vista-based developer Crimson Holdings would stand about 83 feet tall, dwarfing neighboring buildings and making it the tallest building on the stretch of Venice Boulevard that runs through the heart of Mar Vista.
The new structure at 12444 Venice Blvd. would contain 77 units of housing — seven of them set aside as affordable housing — as well as 2,100 square feet of ground-floor retail, with both ground-floor and subterranean parking.
Crimson Holdings managing partner Pamela Day has won over some residents who support the creation of more housing, but she’s clashed with others who, like Bonin, say the project is out of scale with the neighborhood.
Bonin has also objected that ground-level parking would run contrary to the city’s plans for pedestrian-friendly improvements to Venice Boulevard under the Great Streets program, which also includes upgrades to landscaping, crosswalks, bicycle lanes and bus stops.
“I will work with neighbors and do everything in my power to ensure that City Council has the opportunity to shrink the height of this project and move the parking underground so that the building better integrates with Venice Boulevard, which we are transforming into a pedestrian-friendly Great Street,” Bonin said last month.
Day could not be reached before press time.
Bonin said he’d stick with his earlier statement, except to add: “The parking has to go underground. I have made that clear to the developer, and she’s well aware of my concerns.”
This building design is way too big for the neighborhood. Pamela Day is not concerned about Mar Vista. It’s only about the money. Residents have been opposing this for months, by attending planning meetings, networking, petitioning, to please reconfigure the building so it blends in with the neighborhood. The people of the community are not saying don’t build. We are asking for a building that will not be a monstrosity, will not set precedence for more huge buildings to come, thus bringing more traffic to an already unbearable Centinela, Washington, Venice, Grand View and Inglewood. The city needs to start looking at an overall picture of what this and other planned buildings are doing to the community of Mar Vista’s quality of life and not just say yes because they can. With Playa Vista, the Cadillac project, and many other buildings going up, and then with the narrowing of auto lanes on Venice, the result is not for a better Mar Vista. The city needs to stop selling us out.