Knit yourself a pussyhat before this year’s Los Angeles Women’s March

The day after Donald Trump took the oath of office, hundreds of thousands of women took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles in a show of solidarity and resistance in the face of a president caught bragging about sexually assaulting women.

On Jan. 20 — exactly one year after Trump’s inauguration, this time in a post-#MeToo world — the Los Angeles Women’s March will once again fill the streets with a sea of empowering pink.

The most popular protest wardrobe accessory, then and probably now: the pink pussyhat.

Created by Los Angeles screenwriter Krista Suh and artist/architect Jayna Zweiman, the pussyhat was intended as a bold visual statement to help women reclaim the word.

Annette Corsino-Blair, co-owner of The Knitting Tree, is offering free classes ahead of this year’s march for anyone who wants to learn to knit their own pussyhat.

“Whatever I can do to support women to be more powerful and have more of a voice, I’m going to do it,” she says.

Though the pussyhat movement was a boon for yarn shops across the country, Corsino-Blair has found that not all women are on board.

“I had several women unsubscribe from us on social media because ‘I had chosen to become political.’ I guess at the base of it, it is political, but to me it’s really basic human rights stuff — like treating women with dignity and equality,” she says. “I can’t believe that any woman this day in age would say, ‘No, I don’t want equal rights, I don’t want a voice.’”

Like all fashion trends, Corsino-Blair says the pussyhat is evolving.

“I’m teaching the basic one from last year with a few modifications, but there are so many patterns online this year with cables and color-work. It’s kind of reflective of the whole movement. It’s so cool.”

— Shanee Edwards

Free pussyhat workshops happen at noon the next two Sundays (Jan. 7 and 14) at The Knitting Tree, 1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood (just a block from its border with Westchester). Call (310) 395-3880 or visit theknittingtreela.com.