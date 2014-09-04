A driver was killed on Wednesday afternoon in Mar Vista after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a wall outside the Mark Twain Middle School library.

No one else was hurt in the collision.

The driver was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner officials as 44-year-old Daniel Wang of Mar Vista. Wang was a member of Occupy Venice, said friend and Occupy organizer Rob Drew.

“Witnesses said the victim was driving at a high-rate of speed when he jumped the curb and crashed into a wall at the school,” Los Angeles Police officer Drake Madison said.

Wang had been driving eastbound along Victoria Avenue before the 5:33 p.m. crash, Madison said.

Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics pronounced Wang dead at the scene.

Mark Twain Middle School Principal Dr. Rex Patton said there were students on campus at the time but none were close enough to witness the collision.

“The wall near the library had extreme damage,” Patton said.

The library was not damaged, however, and remains open to students.

Patton said Mark Twain students are planning to create a memorial for Wang outside the school.

“We think this would be a nice gesture to [Wang’s] family,” he said.

The LAPD’s West Los Angeles Traffic Division is still investigating the cause of the crash, Madison said.

— Gary Walker