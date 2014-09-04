A driver was killed on Wednesday afternoon in Mar Vista after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a wall outside the Mark Twain Middle School library.
No one else was hurt in the collision.
The driver was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner officials as 44-year-old Daniel Wang of Mar Vista. Wang was a member of Occupy Venice, said friend and Occupy organizer Rob Drew.
“Witnesses said the victim was driving at a high-rate of speed when he jumped the curb and crashed into a wall at the school,” Los Angeles Police officer Drake Madison said.
Wang had been driving eastbound along Victoria Avenue before the 5:33 p.m. crash, Madison said.
Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics pronounced Wang dead at the scene.
Mark Twain Middle School Principal Dr. Rex Patton said there were students on campus at the time but none were close enough to witness the collision.
“The wall near the library had extreme damage,” Patton said.
The library was not damaged, however, and remains open to students.
Patton said Mark Twain students are planning to create a memorial for Wang outside the school.
“We think this would be a nice gesture to [Wang’s] family,” he said.
The LAPD’s West Los Angeles Traffic Division is still investigating the cause of the crash, Madison said.
Dan was a good guy, an avid environmentalist. I doubt he was driving fast on purpose. Maybe there was a technical malfunction. Very sad.
Paul Scott, I believe the same thing about Dan. Knew him through the Learning Garden. Does anyone know what kind of model and year of the car he drove?
It’s Nissan Maxima 2009
Agree, this is a major tragedy; not negligence or recklessness, something was wrong with either the car or Dan’s health. I sincerely hope there is a proper investigation here.
Dan was a great guy, I can only hope that he did not feel any pain. I believe his beautiful spirit will live in our hearts.
Hi,M. Schulz，its Nissan Maxima 2009
I was thinking about the idea of a mechanical problem. Although I have driven that car before and it is easy to go fast but Dan was an excellent driver. We both had professional driving classes and knew how to avoid accidents. Like I said when I drove the car, I accidently hit the cruise control button and it put it into motion. That takes you back to the previous speed when you last used cruise control. I know he just got off the freeway, so I know he uses it there and well… just a thought.
Dan Wang was a kind and caring person. I know he was sad when he broke up with his long time girlfriend, mostly because of her two children to whom he was like their father. He also did not like the fact that his job was no longer on site at the business, but he had to work at home alone. He may not have been fully over his sense of loss. He may have been on meds. I am shocked and horrified at his death. He was a very intelligent and good person.
I miss him …. so much – when my family was homeless, we stayed in the Sequioa Forest “camping” – Dan came to visit us and brought helpful gifts. He was proud of himself that he only needed a small backpack of carefully chosen items to spend the week with us. He was very close to my entire family. This news was shocking. I’m still not over it 🙁 We love you, Hippie Dan! You are not forgotten <3
Dan had been my co-worker for many many years. I still remember vividly that we went out lunch to celebrate his 30th birthday. I never saw he had temper, and he always had smile on his face. We always chatted about tech news and new gadgets. My 7-year-old son was drown accidentally in swimming pool on 8/12/14 and Dan died in car accident within a month. What a tragic year in 2014!!! Dan, you will be missed!
David,
I am very sorry for your loss. I can’t imagine how much grief you must be going through. I am glad to see people leaving comments for him. I lived with Dan for 10 years. I miss him very much and miss his tech savy ways.
Remembering my best friend on the anniversary of his death 2 years ago. I miss you everyday. RIP. Cat
Dan was a great guy, so kind, and a beautiful heart~ I believe it was a vehicle malfunction, no doubt. Rest in peace, sweet Dan~