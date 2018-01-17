Affordable electric cars, reusable space rockets and 760-mph vacuum tube travel are revolutionary concepts, but super-entrepreneur Elon Musk’s latest plan — to tunnel commuters under gridlocked Los Angeles traffic — would be enough to qualify him for sainthood in our little corner of the world.

Musk’s latest venture, The Boring Co., wants to begin with a proof-of-concept tunnel stretching 6.5 miles from northeast Westchester to Brentwood, running primarily through the public right of way under Sepulveda Boulevard, right across Culver City.

The company will present its ideas to the City Council of Culver City and a public audience at just after 7 p.m. on Monday at Culver City’s City Hall.

City officials have already toured the company’s test tunnel at the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, said Councilman Jim B. Clarke, who expects the Jan. 22 meeting to focus on potential impacts to the public or lack thereof.

“When we were there about a month ago, there were still a lot of unanswered questions, and that may still be the case,” Clarke said. “This is informational. They still have to go through the [public approvals] process, and that would take months.”

According to The Boring Company, drilling 14-foot diameter tunnels about 28 feet below the surface would be virtually undetectable from above. The tunnels would create enough room for electrified wheeled platforms to move automobiles or commuter shuttles at speeds of 125 miles per hour or more.

“It’s very exciting,” Clarke said. “There’s a lot happening in transportation — drones flying overhead, autonomous vehicles on the ground and shuttles underneath.”

