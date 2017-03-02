L.A. foodies gathered on Feb. 23 to celebrate the launch of Feastly’s new Venice location — a homey venue called The Bocca, located just off Abbot Kinney Boulevard at 509 Boccaccio Ave.

Feastly knows that food is entertainment, and they’ve created a unique service to deliver memorable experiences. The website and marketplace offers adventurous eaters a place to try meals prepared by pop-ups, supper clubs, freelance chefs and even home cooks.

Chefs who work with Feastly served up creative small-plate dishes. Michael Hung (Faith & Flower, Viviane) made bacon and caramelized onion tarts with Gruyere cheese and foie gras torchon; Darren Saypharaj (We Have Noodles) brought chicken and black truffle wonton and Koji roasted kabocha squash to the table; and Casey Felton and Armen Piskoulian (Banh Oui) teamed up to serve sesame shrimp toast.

Entrepreneur Noah Karesh started Feastly in 2013 as a way to connect eaters and chefs in an intimate setting: the chef’s home, giving Feasters the chance to eat delicious food in a totally special place and the chef another way to monetize his passion.

— Jessica Koslow