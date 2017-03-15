Local bars roll out the green carpet Friday with St. Patrick’s Day specials galore

Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Brennan’s Pub

Live music on two stages runs from noon to 1 a.m., with corned beef, Irish coffee and green beer specials all day. After 8 p.m., it’s classic rock from The Dair Band and danceable alt/indie rock from Black Hips. Possible cover charge TBA.

4089 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey | (310) 821-6622

Circle Bar Saint Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

Start the night at Circle Bar, then roam on foot to find participating pubs serving $3 beers, $4 well drinks and $5 shots. Reserve tickets ($14 to $35) online, and check in between 2 and 10 p.m.

Circle Bar, 2620 Main St., Santa Monica | santamonicanightlife.com

Finn McCool’s

Knock back a few while listening to the Celtic tunes of Marian Thompson Griffin & The Bracken Band starting at 5 p.m., then Irish band The Lads take over at 9 p.m.

2702 Main St., Santa Monica | (310) 452-1734

Flogging Molly @ The Forum

The legendary Celtic rock band brings their hardcore Irish tunes and onstage shenanigans to The Forum, where a pre-party with green beer, Irish-inspired cocktails, corned beef and cabbage sandwiches, Irish chicken and waffles, and a Lucky Charms dessert bar gets going at 3 p.m. Tickets run $29 to $70.

3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood | floggingmolly.com

Joxer Daly’s

Live Irish-themed music starts at 9 a.m. with the Shenanigans, followed by the Praties from 1 to 4 p.m. and Oxalis from 5 to 8 p.m.; keep your eye out for leprechauns selling shots.

11168 Washington Blvd., Culver City | (310) 838-3745

Melody Bar & Grill

Party with Guinness Shepherd’s Pie, corned beef and cabbage, and St. Paddy’s Day drink specials from 11 a.m. to close, with live music by the band Paddy’s Day Rocker from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and deejays spinning from 9 p.m. into the next morning.

9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester | (310) 670-1994

Mo’s Place

Three is your lucky number at Mo’s — Miller Lite pints and shamrock kamikaze shots are just $3 each.

203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey | (310) 822-6422

90 West

Forget green eggs and ham. Green beer flows here on St. Patrick’s Day.

12740 Culver Blvd., Del Rey | (310) 821-4000

Prince O’ Whales

Irish music sets the mood for corned beef and cabbage specials.

335 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey | (310) 823-9826

The Shack

It’s corned beef galore with Joey’s Famous Corned Beef specials all day long. Choose a corned beef sandwich, plate or burger, then wash it down with a $4 Guinness pint, $5 Irish Car Bomb or $5 Jameson shot. Karaoke starts at 10 p.m.

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey | (310) 823-6222

Sonny McClean’s Irish Pub

Specials are under wraps here until the day of, but word from behind the bar is that they will involve mini-shots, Guinness and Heineken, along with the gastropub’s selection of 42 beers. Take your lager or stout to the beer garden out back and enjoy live music all day long.

2615 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica | (310) 449-1811

The Daily Pint

Choose from an assortment of real Irish beers and red ales on tap, including Guinness, Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale, Harp Lager and Smithwick’s.

2310 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica | (310) 450-7631

The Warehouse

Regular happy hour specials ($6 mai tais and margaritas) get an Irish makeover with the addition of green beer and corned beef.

4499 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey | (310) 823-5451

Whiskey Red’s

The Molly Maguires headline a St. Patrick’s Day extravaganza featuring a light buffet of Irish-inspired foods, $5 Jameson shots, $7 Guinness pints, $8 Irish Car Bombs and $4 Kilt Lifter Ale. Doors open at 5 p.m. Get your ticket ahead of time for $15 or pay $20 at the door. Search “St. Patrick’s Day Patio Party!” at eventbrite.com.

13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey | (310) 823-4522

Venice Ale House & The Rose Room

Embrace your inner Irish flower child with “Clover Power,” a St. Paddy’s Day celebration featuring DJ Cool Whip, drink specials, and glow-in-the-dark party favors from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Get $7 to $20 tickets ahead of time online or pay $20 at the door. Green attire required.

2 Rose Ave., Venice | santamonicanightlife.com

V Lounge

Pull out your shamrocks and lucky clovers for a St. Paddy’s Day bash featuring some of Santa Monica’s top deejays. $20.

2020 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica | santamonicanightlife.com