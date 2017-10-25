Boys and Ghouls come out to play for a two-day ‘Marina Spooktacular,’zombie pub crawl and canine costume parades

By Christina Campodonico and Nicole Elizabeth Payne

“Trick or treat” is the hallowed mantra of All Hallows’ Eve, and Marina del Rey is playing up the light and dark sides of the holiday with this weekend’s “Marina Spooktacular.”

By day, Burton Chace Park hosts “Harvest Delights,” a bevy of fall-themed activities geared toward families and kids. Take a tour of a historic tall ship, go on a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt, wander through a hay maze, ride a mini-tractor or train, or visit the pumpkin patch to carve up a pumpkin with a master.

After 6 p.m., the park turns into a playground for the undead and those who like a fright.

“In the evening it gets a little spookier,” says L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors spokeswoman Carol Baker, “and that should be fun for older teenagers and preteens and the young at heart, who like to get scared.”

Attractions include two haunted tall ships (recommended for ghouls and goblins ages 13+ and those who don’t mind encountering a zombie or pirate), a cornstalk maze, and fortune telling by a tarot card reader.

Dance workshops offer activities that both the young and old can get behind. Embrace your inner beast or extrovert spirit animal when a “Thriller Dance Flash Mob” takes over the park at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday also offers the chance to sport your Halloween best and win prizes at costume contests for all ages, held at various times from 1 to 8 p.m. The baby costume contest (up to 2 years) happens at 1 p.m., the toddler costume contest

(3 to 5 years) happens at 1:30 p.m., youths (6 to 12 years) compete at 2 p.m., teens (13 to 17) at 2:30 p.m., and adults (18+) can strut their stuff at 8 p.m.

In the middle of it all, tap into the cultures of ancient Mesoamerica with an interactive music, dance and poetry jam session hosted by Danza Mexica Cuauhtemoc at 1 p.m. Sunday. Another costume contest for groups (i.e. couples, families and pets with complementary costumes) is held at 4 p.m. Sunday.

“We wanted to be able to provide something for everyone throughout the weekend,” says Baker.

“Marina Spooktacular: Harvest Delights and Nighttime Frights” happens from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 28 and 29) at Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey. Free. beaches.lacounty.gov/halloween

For more thrills and chills, check out these local Halloween-themed events:

Thursday, Oct. 26

LAX Coastal Young Professionals’ Boos Cruise 5:30 to 8 p.m. Happy Halloween! Join the LAX Coastal Young Professionals for a Halloween-themed happy hour with spooky spirits. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Hornblower Cruises & Events, 13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. $25. RSVP at laxcoastal.com

VR Haunted Carnival Get spooked in virtual reality as you make your way through CTRL Collective’s tech-infused fun house of virtual reality and augmented reality experiences. Food trucks, open bars, live music, deejays, an interactive photo booth, studio art displays, carnival games, mazes and a Ferris wheel complement the IRL experience. 10 % of proceeds benefit the CSSSA Foundation, which raises funds for The California State Summer School of the Arts. CTRL Collective, 12575 Beatrice St., Playa Vista. $35 to $110. Search “CTRL Collective Presents VR Haunted Carnival” at eventbrite.com

Friday, Oct. 27

Roosterfish: Back From the Dead 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Don’t miss the Westside’s biggest gay Halloween party. This spooky spectacle benefitting Venice Pride features deejays, dancing, a costume contest, a roaming photographer, cooling fans and free Wi-Fi for instant selfie posting. Best costume wins $500 (contest starts at midnight). 21+. Roosterfish, 1302 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice. $10. showclix.com/event/roosterfish-back-from-the-dead

Halloween Headlamp Night LAX 8 p.m. to midnight. Turn the lights out and the headlamps on for spooktacular climbing. Enter the costume contest from 8 to 10 p.m. for a chance at prizes for scariest, funniest, most creative, best duo/group and best handmade costume. Lead climbing only allowed on The Torch. Discounted day pass after 8 p.m. Sender One Climbing Los Angeles, 11220 Hindry Ave., Westchester. facebook.com/events/529724834036420

Admission Halloween Party 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Put on your Halloween costumes and kick off the weekend at Wilshire Restaurant. Sounds provided by KYWO, Troy Kurtz and Bianca Lewis. Wilshire, 2454 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica. $10 to $700. facebook.com/admissionla

Saturday, Oct. 28

Bear Scare Carnival & Car Show 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beethoven School presents a kid-friendly community event. Support your local school and enjoy carnival games, a haunted house, jumpers, live music, food and vendor booths. Trophies awarded for best in show and kid’s choice. Beethoven Street Elementary School, 3711 Beethoven St., Mar Vista. $20 car registration. friendsofbeethoven.org

Open School Fall Festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family-friendly fun includes a fairyland, bouncers, face painting, cakewalk, bake sale, raffle, dunk tank, crafts, carnival games and fun prizes. Open Magnet Charter School, 5540 W. 77th St., Westchester. opencharter.org

Spooky Saturday

Noon to 5 p.m. Come out for another year of family-friendly spooky fun and fundraising with class booths, giant inflatables, pumpkin activities, an eerie 3D blacklight experience, an unearthly petting zoo, food and a costume parade. Coeur D’Alene Elementary, 810 Coeur D’Alene Ave., Venice. $25 to $45. facebook.com/cdavenice

Harvest Hoopla

1 to 5 p.m. Celebrate Halloween and the arrival of autumn with this annual open house and fundraiser. Enjoy sourdough pizza baked in a wood-fired oven, learn contra dancing at 2:30 p.m. after a costume parade, and bring the kids for games and sing-alongs. Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 6700 W. 83rd St., Westchester. holynativityparish.org

Edison’s Fall Festival—Día De Los Muertos

1 to 5 p.m. Come out to experience a traditional Day of the Dead — a fun, multicultural, family-friendly festival with live music, dancing, carnival rides, games, prizes, arts and crafts, face painting, inflatables and delicious Mexican and Central American food. Edison Language Academy, 2402 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica. Free admission. (310) 463-4565; edisonamigos.com

Menace Beach

6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Creative collective Coldhands hosts its first Halloween bash with good vibes and good music. Live music performed Cristina Vane with DJ sets by DSD, Edit Murphy and Mood Ring. Must RSVP to attend. Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice. coldhands.life/menacebeach

5th Annual Santa Monica Zombie Crawl

6 p.m. to close. Zombies take over Santa Monica, crawling from bar to bar for deejays, dancing, contests and more. Food and drink specials last all night with wristband. Must dress like a zombie. Makeup artists will be on hand to help zombify the first 100 participants. $12 to $15. Search “Santa Monica Zombie Crawl” at eventbrite.com.

Boos & Booze Costume Party

7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Join all the local ghosts and ghouls at this all night party with drink, music and costumes. Prizes awarded for sexiest, scariest and most creative. Doors tribute band Peace Frog kicks off the night at 7 p.m. DJ Sean Q starts spinning at 10 p.m., and a costume contest begins at midnight. No cover with costume. Masks and face paint allowed, but you must be able to be identified with matching photo I.D. Surfside Venice, 23 Windward Ave., Venice. facebook.com/SurfsideVenice

Trick or Beatz Halloween Beatbox Battle

8 p.m. to 1 a.m. A beatbox battle with a Halloween theme with one simple rule: you must be in costume. Win $100 cash plus merchandise. Open mic follows. Timewarp Records, 12204 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista. $6 spectator; $20 to battle. (310) 636-8360

Thriller Night Halloween Bash

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Westside’s largest Halloween bash takes over 1212 Restaurant on Third Street Promenade. Two floors of bars, dancing, video mash-ups, costume contests and food and drink specials. 1212 Santa Monica, 1212 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica. $20 to $40. westsidethrillernight.eventbrite.com

Nightmare on 5th Street Halloween Bash

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. West End hosts its sixth annual Halloween party with EDM deejays, bars, a giant dance floor, glow party favors and more. Costume required. West End, 1301 5th St., Santa Monica. $15+ facebook.com/events/614015978988672

Venice Thriller

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. JOJX production company hosts another Halloween party with deejays and multiple art galleries going all night. Profits go to the National Compassion Fund to Support Victims of the Las Vegas Shooting. $20 to $50. Budman Studio, 361 Vernon Ave., Venice. venicethriller.com

Halloween 2017 @ 41 Ocean

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Celebrate Halloween on Saturday night with this premium open-bar ticketed event. Deejays Mark Hill and Toon keep the music spinning. 41 Ocean, 1541 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica. $130 to $3,000. Search “Halloween @ 41” Ocean at eventbrite.com.

LAPD Haunted House

6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. The West Los Angeles Community Police Station hosts a “Frightfully Fun Halloween Haunted House.” Come ready to be thrilled, but leave the costumes at home.

West Los Angeles Civic Center, Room 209, 1645 Corinth Ave., West L.A. Free. (310) 444-0737; westlacommunitycoalition.org

Haunted Canal 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Canal Club throws their 19th annual Halloween party, featuring a photo booth by Venice Paparazzi and $500 gift card giveaway at midnight. 2025 Pacific Ave., Venice. No cover. canalclubvenice.com

Sunday, Oct. 29

Makai’s Very Scareoke Costume Party

8 a.m. to midnight. Celebrate Halloween karaoke style. Try out your costume before Halloween and croon a spine-tingling tune. Compete for prizes. $5 spooky punch. Makai Lounge, 101 Broadway, Santa Monica. facebook.com/thekaraokekidla

Poor Dawg’s Howl-O-Ween

Dog Walk and Costume Contest 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Dog lovers join up to take a communal dog walk, play games and socialize. Complete each leg of the walk to win a prize. Starting at Annenberg PetSpace, the walk makes a few stops in Playa Vista, ending at HopDoddy in Runway at Playa Vista. Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, 12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista. Free. poordawghowl.eventbrite.com

Uncle Chuck’s Dog-O-Ween

4 p.m. to sunset. Prance your pup around in their Halloween best for this annual costume contest, offering prizes for Best in Show, Funniest, Most Creative and Best Family costume. 23rd Avenue and Ocean Front Walk, Venice. venicepaparazzi.com

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Nightmare on Main Street Halloween Bash

7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Bareburger partners with Ellas and Fellas for a Halloween Night party featuring a haunted photo booth, tarot card readings, live music by local party/tribute band Weekend Celebrity, a costume contest, a deejayed dance party, drink and food specials and an outdoor horror movie screening. Costume contest begins at 10 p.m.; 21+. Bareburger, 2732 Main St., Santa Monica. $15 to $150. Search “Nightmare on Main Street” at eventbrite.com.

Insects vs. Robots Annual Halloween Special

9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Freaks are welcome at Insects vs. Robots’ “Electric Ghoul Aid Acid Test V,” where the uniquely Venice five-piece premieres their new music video for “Theyllkillyaa” during an entrancing evening of “hints of folk, jazz, a few seconds of punk and then extended moments of spacy, tripped out weirdness.” Venice folk-punker Sunny War opens. 52 Windward Ave., Venice. 21+. $10. townhousevenice.com

EAT ART Halloween

6 p.m. to midnight. Wabi Sabi is teaming up with RYOT, Gem & Bolt mescal and local artists for a silent auction benefitting oazacatenecesita.com’s Mexico earthquake disaster relief efforts and featuring collectible Ben Cooper Halloween masks, as well as Halloween-themed artwork by Venice artist Rohitash Rao. DJ Toons spins beats, specialty cocktails are on the menu, and a memorial shrine and remembrance altar decorated by local artists will be on display. Wabi Sabi, 1635 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice. (310) 314-2229