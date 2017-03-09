A multicultural mix of female-driven film, music and poetry in Venice

International Women’s Day was Wednesday, but it’s not too late to celebrate. (And really, shouldn’t every day be a Women’s Day?)

On Sunday, The Arts and Cultural Bridge Foundation brings together eight Venice-based female artists from five different countries and national backgrounds for an afternoon of music, film, poetry, performance and visual arts at Beyond Baroque.

Cuban filmmaker Claudia Rojas debuts her documentary short “Window Seat,” about a young girl’s struggle to remain with her mother; writer Greta Cobar shares the history of International Women’s Day through the lens of her Romanian heritage; and Slovenian-born video artist Nataša Prosenc Stearns screens her socio-political film “Nightmares of the New World.” Chilean singer Jacqueline Fuentes, musician Bridget Graham, performance artist Amy Kaps, Puerto Rican-American poet Gloria Vando, printmaker Kay Brown and artist Emily Winters of the Venice Arts Council are also participating.

So gather you gal pals and feminist friends for a celebration of women everywhere.

— Christina Campodonico

The Arts and Cultural Bridge Foundation’s celebration of International Women’s Day happens from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd., Venice. Free. Visit artsculturalbridge.org for more info.