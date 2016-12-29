Jan. 4 is ‘Day of The Doors’

Celebrate with Densmore and Krieger under the Venice sign



For many Angelenos, The Doors are already hometown heroes.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will make that official on Wednesday, when he declares Jan. 4 “Day of The Doors.”

The occasion commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Doors’ debut album release on Elektra Records, so it’s only appropriate that the day commences where the music began — Venice, where Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek met one day on the beach in the summer of ’65. The rest, of course, is rock ‘n’ roll history.

A public event honoring the band starts at 5 p.m. beneath the Venice sign at Windward and Pacific avenues. L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin will help officiate the event, co-sponsored by the Venice Chamber of Commerce (see venicechamber.net for more info).

Founding band members John Densmore and Robby Krieger are expected to attend, as our family members of the late Manzarek and Morrison.

“Very apropos that The Doors are jumpstarting our 50th in Venice, where we started,” Densmore said in a statement. “Our songs sprang up out of the Pacific like beautiful, edible silver fish.”

Sounds like music to L.A. ears.

— Christina Campodonico