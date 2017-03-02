I scream, you scream and, on Feb.9, Venice screamed for Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

The newly opened Jeni’s at 540 Rose Ave. started dishing out free artisan ice cream scoops at 7 p.m., and very quickly a line of smiling kids and adults began to wrap around the corner of Rose and Rennie.

Founder Jeni Britton Bauer greeted guests and signed copies of her cookbooks during the grand opening celebration.

The buzz about Bauer’s ice cream is that her recipes contain no synthetic flavorings, dyes or off-the-shelf mixes, and come in a variety of unique flavors. Favorites include Brown Butter Almond Brittle (crushed almond candy in a rich buttercream), Brambleberry Crisp (vanilla ice cream blended with oven-toasted streusel and a blackberry-blackcurrant jam), and Roxbury Road (milk chocolate ice cream with salty smoked almonds, house-made marshmallows and a swirl of caramel sauce).

— Jessica Koslow