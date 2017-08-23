Playa del Rey’s annual friendly footrace supports local student leadership programs

One day a year since 1988, Westchester-Playa locals and dedicated L.A.-area runners get up early on a Sunday morning and head to Dockweiler Beach en masse to run, jog or walk under the LAX flight path in support of a great cause. Word is they have a pretty great time doing it, too.

This Sunday the annual Jet to Jetty 5k and 10k run/walk returns to Dockweiler, this time also with a companion 10-mile bicycle race as well as a kid’s fun run closing out the morning’s activities. The racecourse follows the service road alongside the beach.

Proceeds of this weekend’s race benefit two local student leadership programs: Students Run LA, which trains at-risk secondary school students to complete the Sketchers Performance Los Angeles Marathon; and the Pacific Area LAPD Cadets program, which helps instill discipline, leadership, academic excellence and life skills in kids ages

9 to 12.

Arrive early to register, warm up and load up on complimentary beverages and snacks, including free pizza from Fresh Brothers Pizza. Also on hand is the Body Fat Test truck, which dunks you in a tank of water for 10 minutes to measure your body fat. A costume contest also happens at 7:40 a.m., so bring the best of your body and running gear to the race.

— Christina Campodonico

On-site registration begins at 7:30 a.m. in the expo area (Parking Lot 3) at Dockweiler State Beach, where Imperial Highway terminates at Vista del Mar. $30 to $40. Visit jettojettybeachrun.com.

Save