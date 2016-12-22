Jingle Bell Rock

Venice local adds a burst of ragtime energy to the 57th annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Boogie on down to the Los Angeles Music Center on Saturday for the 57th annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration, showcasing music and dance traditions from around the globe and across that microcosm of the world that we call home.

As part of the celebration, Venice local Patrick Morrison leads a performance of the Grammy-nominated ragtime band California Feetwarmers. Known for their onstage antics, collaboration with blues artist Keb’ Mo’ and mastery of early swing and Dixieland blues, the Feetwarmers will play a mix of holiday favorites.

And there’s plenty more on the bill. Hailing from Culver City, the women’s choral ensemble Vox Femina will sing songs celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah. The Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company presents folkloric dances from the Tabasco region of Mexico, and dance company Kayamanan Ng Lahi performs festive dances from the Philippines. QVLN (pronounced Q-Violin) combines Brazilian beats with electric violin and Cuba L.A. transforms holiday standards into Latin jazz grooves. The Los Angeles Chamber Choir lends a classical note to the event with the singing of the 16th-century advent hymn “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming,” and the Harmonic Handbell Ensemble plays traditional handbell tunes.

Can’t make the drive? Watch from home during the broadcast from 3 to 6 p.m. on PBS SoCal KOCE or online at pbssocal.org. The special rebroadcasts from 9 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 24 and again at noon on Christmas Day.

— Christina Campodonico

The 57th annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration happens from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Los Angeles Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., Downtown L.A. Tickets are free. The wait line begins at 12:30 p.m. and doors open at 2:30 p.m., so bundle up.