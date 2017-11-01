Santa Monica continues a Día de los Muertos tradition

All Hallow’s Eve has come and gone, but there’s still time to honor the dead. On Saturday, the city of Santa Monica hosts its sixth annual Día de los Muertos celebration at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Musicians and dancers, performing regional dances and music from all over Mexico, take to the main stage throughout the day, including ballet folklorico troupe Grandeza Mexicana and all-female mariachi band Las Colibrí. A musical storyteller will share tales based on myths and legends

of The Day of the Dead, and artist Aldo Cruz will create a floral tapete (a carpet display of flowers) over the course of the day. Food trucks and vendors of traditional Mexican craft items round out the day of celebration and remembrance.

Those honoring loved ones can write a message on a communal memory wall and pay their respects at altars decorated in memory of those who have passed.

— Christina Campodonico

The celebration happens from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 4) at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1847 14th St., Santa Monica. Free. Visit smgov.net/dia.