Annual hands-on assembly includes aerial photo opp

More than 4,000 Los Angeles-area school children are heading to Dockweiler State Beach on Thursday, May 18, for the 24th annual Kids Ocean Day Adopt a Beach Cleanup.

The Malibu Foundation for Environmental Education’s hands-on assembly teaches kids about the flow of trash from neighborhoods to the ocean and its impact on the global ecosystem.

Each year the group takes an aerial photo, the kids positioning themselves to spell out words or form symbols that send a message related to the day’s lessons.

A press conference begins at 10:30 a.m., with the helicopter flyover photo set for 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit kidsoceanday.org.

— Gary Walker