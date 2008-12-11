A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Pacific officer was arrested Sunday, December 7th for an alleged attempted rape of a fellow officer following a sanctioned holiday party at a hotel near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), police said.

LAPD officer Eduardo Bermudez, 29, was arrested by LAPD Internal Affairs Division detectives at 8 a.m., the day after a sanctioned party for the department’s Pacific division was held at an LAX-area hotel, police said.

The officer, who has served in the department for two years, was off-duty when he allegedly attempted to rape a female officer at an unofficial after-party at the hotel, which several LAPD employees had attended, LAPD spokeswoman Karen Smith said. Police did not disclose which division of the department the alleged victim works in. No other officers were involved in the incident, Smith said.

When the allegations of criminal activity were reported, police said “proper notifications were made” and on-duty police supervisors and Internal Affairs Division investigators were called.

Bermudez was booked for attempted rape at the men’s Central Jail and was released after posting a $100,000 bond, Smith said.

The incident is under investigation by the LAPD Internal Affairs Division.

Bermudez is currently on paid leave at his home, Smith said. He is scheduled to appear in court in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, January 6th.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the LAPD Internal Affairs Division at (213) 473-3870, or (877) 527-3247 (877-LAPD24-7) on weekends and after hours.