By Gary Walker
In an effort to alleviate what he called unintended consequences of a voter approved initiative that has disproportionally hit Westside schools, Los Angeles Unified School District board member Steve Zimmer is asking state lawmakers to consider amending Proposition 39.
Proposition 39 provides charter school operators with the right to use space within public school campuses where classrooms are vacant or underutilized.
That situation — commonly referred to as co-location — has prompted conflicts over facility use and accusations of student recruiting at several schools in the area.
Zimmer’s resolution was approved the LAUSD school board last month, meaning it’s now up to the state Board of Education, the state superintendent of public education and the Legislature to review for possible action.
“It had reached the point where I was very frustrated with folks coming to the school board with real complaints [about collocation] and us throw up our hands and say, “There’s nothing we can do. It’s a state issue,’” Zimmer explained. “That’s kind of a cop-out.”
Charter schools are publicly-funded but do not operate under the same regulations and union agreements as traditional public schools
The resolution asks state law makers to reexamine the impacts of the proliferation of charters and how co-locations have impacted charters as well as traditional schools.
It also calls on LAUSD Superintendent John Deasy to report back to the board this month on policies regarding “the solicitation of transitional school children on LAUSD grounds for the purposes attending charter private or other non-LAUSD schools.”
But Zimmer doesn’t mince words that the resolution stems from the wider battle for resources between public schools and charters. His resolution also calls for study of whether charters use co-location to poach students from public schools, where lower headcounts mean less state funding.
“We really are very much taking this moment to ask the district to use the full resources of this district to not only fight Prop. 39 in court but to basically petition the state for readdress,” Zimmer said.
Representatives from the California Charter Schools Association were present when Zimmer called for his resolution.
“LAUSD has lots of options for parents, and we believe that parents deserve to have as much information about what all of those options are,” said Sierra Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the charter association.
The impacts of Proposition 39 have become, in Zimmer’s words, “almost a LAUSD exclusive issue,” because while there are some co-locations across the state, there are far more in Los Angeles and especially in his district, which includes Mar Vista, Del Rey, Westchester and Venice.
One of the most difficult co-locations in recent years occurred with Ocean Charter at Walgrove Avenue Elementary School. The charter has since moved to Westchester Enriched Science Magnet, formerly known as Westchester High School.
Sandi Wise, a member of the Venice Neighborhood Council’s Education Committee, lives across the street from Walgrove and recalled people “illegally parking, double parking, illegal u-turning, blocking driveways and alleyways, littering, and loitering.”
Complaints about the situation “made no difference,” he said.
Jenkins said the California Charter Schools Association understands that co-locations don’t always work out well for everybody.
“We know that sometimes co-locations can be challenging to manage, but we believe that this can be handled at the district level,” she said.
Jenkins is also hopeful that a working group of LAUSD staffers and charter representatives created by Zimmer’s resolution will help establish best practices.
Zimmer said traditional public schools will only have more issues unless Proposition 39 is revised.
“We are on a collision course with Prop. 39 when it comes to facilities,” he said. “If we do not have a full revisiting of this law, we are going to have turmoil.”
Steve Zimmer should look into why Charter Schools are so successful and in great demand, I can tell you its simple, LAUSD School Education in most, not all, SUCKS – big time. Fix that and you will fix all your other problems. We are all “Waiting For Superman” and we “Won’t Back Down” (2 movies to watch) If what every teacher states, “its about the Kids” then walk away from your union, that will show us that its about the kids, and not about you and your benefits.
Absolutely. Zimmer needs to look at the root of the problem and the reason why so many L.A. parents are turning to charter schools. It is directly tied to the unions’ refusal to back any substantive reforms to teacher tenure rules, which make it nearly impossible to fire poor-performing teachers. The union doesn’t even want parents to have access to any data about teacher performance.
There’s a reason why LAUSD schools have vacant classrooms and are under-enrolled, while thousands of parents sit on charter school wait lists. Charters have more freedom to innovate and set their own curricula, and they have far more control over staffing decisions.
Meanwhile, parents at public schools in Zimmer’s district have to fight tooth and nail to get an elementary school teacher fired for being drunk on the job everyday. And instead of firing him, LAUSD just transfers him to a school with more poor and minority kids. Zimmer should be ashamed of this system, and that’s what he should be fighting in Sacramento.
The union may have control over lawmakers in Sacramento, but it’s harming its own interests in the long run. Parents want reform, and we will do whatever it takes and go wherever we have to in order to get a great public education for our kids.
If Zimmer is concerned about poaching, why not consolidate some of the LAUSD schools that are under-enrolled, and put different charter schools together on the vacated campuses?
Charters are no more successful than traditional Westside schools, they just take the cream of the crop from our public schools so it appears that way. They recruit the best and brightest, do not have emotionally disturbed students, ADHD students, or others with major needs, they do not have to follow the same rules and regulations that regular schools have to and can force the removal of “disruptive” children or “disruptive” parents for that matter. If they are going to exist…make them play be the same rules and take ALL students and keep them, take the same tests without cheating, and have all the same nonsense public school teachers have to deal with daily. Public money is being used in private fashion and that is wrong!
These are precisely the lies that are hurting children and families. You are spreading misinformation for your own political agenda. Disgusting hypocrisy. As a parent of a disruptive , ADHD special needs child who is thriving in a charter school after being psychologically abused by tenured LAUSD teachers, I know the truth. You are a liar.
School Board members need to set an example for the children they hope to teach. One lesion is how to get along, not give preference to your favorite pet, and how to educate all the children in your herd. This article makes it sound like Zimmer does not have any interest in giving a home to the charter school children in LAUSD, and instead let them fend for themselves. I don’t believe he believes that, but maybe I am wrong about voting for this board member. Such a shame to read this now ….
Also, Zimmer seems to think he can just change a law established by the people, Prop 1D was voted by the public, buy all parents, yet Zimmer would go against the voters wishes.
Aren’t the students in LAUSD approved Charters, students in LAUSD? It is a little bullyish (:-) ) to try to make the disadvantage, minority charters have less and be relegated to the back of the school. Seriously, Zimmer needs to support all the children of LAUSD, not just those schools his children attend.