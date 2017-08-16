Apprenticeship program grooms workers to meet hiring target

As LAX moves forward with an unprecedented $14-billion redevelopment plan to modernize terminals, upgrade runways and connect the airport to light rail, airport officials are looking to train workers for construction jobs those projects will create.

On Saturday, the airport’s HireLAX initiative is hosting a mandatory orientation for its Apprenticeship Readiness Program, an eight-week job readiness program for positions offered by LAX contractors and unions. The effort aims to fulfill a 30% local hiring target for LAX projects.

Applicants must be at least 17½ years old and display “physical readiness” for construction work, and program supports extend to those who were formerly incarcerated, according to LAX Director of Public Relations Becca Doten.

Residents of Westchester, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Playa Vista, Playa del Rey, Marina del Rey and Venice are among those eligible for the program.

Upcoming projects include a 2¼-mile Automated People Mover that will connect light rail and a consolidated rental car hub to airport terminals by 2023.

The Aug. 19 Apprenticeship Readiness Program orientation takes place at Los Angeles Southwest College, 1600 W. Imperial Hwy., Los Angeles. Call (424) 646-7192 or search HireLAX at eventbrite.com to register.

— Joe Piasecki