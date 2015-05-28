Oxford Basin Refugees in Mar Vista

Re: “Trouble in Paradise,” opinion, May 14

Even before reading this piece, I’d had it in mind to send in an epilogue about the demise of the Oxford Lagoon habitat.

I live in Mar Vista, and in my apartment are three young, stir-crazy cats. I set up a bird feeder in the yard so they can “bird-watch” for their entertainment. The feeder visitors have mostly been sparrows and, as the drought has deepened, occasionally finches. Doves eat at the base of the feeder pole.

A new bird came in January. He is a dapper gent in black tie and tails, but he didn’t go to the seed feeder. At the library I found a book that identified him as a black phoebe — a riparian bird. He is a flycatcher who feeds on insects that breed in and fly above the water. I supposed he came from Ballona Creek because of the drought. Then I read in The Argonaut about the ravaging of Oxford Lagoon.

A few days later there arose a great noise from the sparrows and finches, emanating from two dense shrubs adjacent to the cinder block wall that divides this yard from the next. Perched atop the wall was a Cooper’s hawk — not a regular denizen of Mar Vista. It flew off when I came to the door. I saw it several times in the next few days, sitting on a telephone pole or in a nearby Redwood. Then one day, as I went to check the mail, the hawk flew down like a lightning bolt upon one of the doves. The hawk paused, securing its grip while the dove struggled in its talons. Feathers flew and the hawk flew off with its dinner.

Early this year there were seven or eight doves. Now there are two or three. A resident of the Oxford Lagoon has found a place to feed, but where will it nest to rear young?

I assume the imminent end of L.A. County Supervisor Don Knabe’s final term has created the “urgency” for redevelopment that we have seen. With Janice Hahn running to take over his seat, I wonder what her priorities are.

Megan Joan Rossiter

Mar Vista

The Marina is Dead; Long Live the Marina

“A Bigger, Busier Fisherman’s Village,” news, May 21 How disgusting. How very, very disgusting.

The air, wind and water are being murdered — just as all that flies (birds, butterflies) and all sea life (sea lions, fish) and all of the boating (sail, motor) that comprise a marina are murdered or left to die. Just as Fisherman’s Village has been treated over the years; unattended and left to die. Let’s not forget the murder of trees (past, present and planned) that are necessary for anything that breathes to continue doing so.

I’m not sure what Michael Pashaie, “one of the owners of Gold Coast Village LLC,” means when he is quoted as saying, “…before we bought the property.” Bought the property? I thought all property in Marina del Rey is leased from Los Angeles County by developer-lessees who then then sublease to tenants, both commercial and residential.

Actually, I believe that the land on which Marina del Rey sits is owned by We the People, the citizens and taxpayers of Los Angeles County.

Just as the air, wind and water is being murdered, of course.

Since humans need air and water, We the People probably won’t even survive the continued construction phases — this has been going on for quite some time, in case you haven’t noticed! I am already gasping, coughing and gagging from the heavy equipment fumes and all that accompanies that equipment in the process of “improving” Marina del Rey. I use my beautiful Marina del Rey for my “walks for emotional and physical health,” and am now in the process of being murdered along with the air, wind, water, birds, butterflies, sea life, trees, etc.

Marina del Rey is dead. The city lives on, out to and over the water.

How disgusting. How very, very disgusting.

Roslyn E. Walker

Marina del Rey

The High Cost of Growth

Re: “New Apartments Slated for Downtown Westchester,” news, April 30

In all the articles I see about Playa Vista and about this planned 136-unit in Westchester, I don’t see anyone talking about the impacts they’re going to have on our already depleted water reservoirs.

Mayor Eric Garcetti wants to add 100,000 new housing units to Los Angeles in the middle of the worst drought California has seen in decades, if not centuries.

How can city government justify the additional strain on our fire departments, police, hospitals and utilities?

L.A.’s infrastructure — water lines, power grids and public transportation — is old and outdated. Continue to add thousands of people to an already strained network, just for the tax revenue no doubt, and water conservation will become water rationing.

Dorothy Rayburn

Culver City

Times Worth Remembering

Re: “Marina del Rey’s Golden Anniversary,” special issue, April 9

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the publication of a truly perspicacious edition of The Argonaut. I proffer a heartfelt appreciation to your staff on the production of an outstanding historical literary voyage in Marina del Rey.

I submit this rambling missive so that other may happily recall additional moments experienced in and around Marina del Rey.

The clubs: Tiffany’s, Jockey Club, Flanagan’s, Dragon Fly Lounge, Admiral’s Dinghy, Big Daddy’s, Pop Corn.

A sad Friday evening sharing stories with a fellow Notre Dame alumnus and then to hear later that he challenged (unsuccessfully) a large tree on Glencoe Avenue with his Mercedes-Benz. That was Stacey Toran, a defensive back for the Los Angeles Raiders.

The private parties: John De R’s penthouse condo at MCC; Rick K’s bashes in Playa del Rey, clubhouse parties at Mariners Village and the Cliff House apartments; monthly “meet and greet” parties (ladies drank free) at Meadows Apartments (Culver City) … and Sunday afternoon pool parties with free ice cream sundaes at the Meadows with Reggie Theus (NBA) Roger Mosely (“Magnum P.I.”) attending.

Yes, Marina del Rey was a destination during the glorious 1970s and ‘80s for the young, aspiring and partying. So many memories — and a few broken hearts and missed opportunities — but generally the time of our lives.

David R. Frederick

Marina del Rey