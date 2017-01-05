For more background, see “The Other Side of the Seven Stories” (Aug. 3) at argonautnews.com.

Despite 99.9% of the neighbors in Mar Vista being against building a seven-story residential and retail building planned for the southeast corner of Venice Boulevard and Wasatch Avenue, and even despite L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin’s opposition to the project, the Los Angeles Department of City Planning has given its approval.

What right do they have to go against everyone that will be affected?

The system is broken and I’m expecting Bonin to prioritize finding a way to fix this broken development approval system — maybe even make a campaign promise, being that 2017 is an election year.

I believe the developers’ goals for investing in what they termed a “hell hole” that no one else wants to develop is to build the project, sell it and cash in — leaving Mar Vista residents to deal with the aftermath, which I’m sure will be more seven-story developments up and down Venice Boulevard.

I’m not really sure how Mayor Eric Garcetti and Bonin can see this as a “Great Street” unless their idea of a great street is one that looks like Wilshire or Santa Monica boulevards.

Maybe Mar Vista should reject the Great Streets concept and throw it back at Mayor Garcetti if his vision includes a seven-story building. Perhaps we should dig deep — follow

the money, as they say — and find the motivation behind

the Planning Department approving this?

Steve Wallace

Mar Vista

Re: “No Bullseye for Boat Central,” News, Dec. 15

Thank you, Michael Leneman and David Levine, for your thoughts on a terrible proposal. Boat Central would not only encroach over marina waters and impact launch-ramp operations and safety, it would also impact the viability of the adjacent Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve and remove the last remaining day-use free parking lot in Marina del Rey. All of the L.A. County Supervisors are responsible for promoting a flawed “visioning process” and not allowing a Marina del Rey Advisory Committee made up of independent residents and business owners.

Douglas Fay

FROM THE WEB

Re: “A Sneak Peek at The Mar Vista,” Food & Drink, Aug. 11

I am so excited for this and can’t wait to give it a try. I’m definitely a foodie, and fine dining is awesome to have in Mar Vista! Please make sure to add downhome goodness to your menu.

Susan Beaman (12/28/16)

Editor’s Note: The Mar Vista (12249 Venice Blvd.) celebrates its grand opening weekend on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7, with a performance by the Christopher Hawley Rollers from 10 to 11:45 p.m. on both nights.