What’s Cheech Smoking?

Re: “The Cheech You Don’t Know,” Cover Story, March 30

As a fan of Cheech and Chong back in the day, imagine my disappointment to learn that Cheech Marin is such a racist.

“The last gasp of uneducated white people in the tar pits” is NOT funny. It is insulting.

Shame on you, bro. Uncool.

David Long

Santa Monica

Don’t Expand Rent Control

Assembly Bill 1506, introduced on Feb. 17 by state Assemblyman Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) and coauthored by state Sen. Ben Allen (D- Santa Monica), would repeat current statewide limits

on rent control — effectively extending the practice to Culver City, El Segundo, Inglewood and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, including Marina del Rey.

This legislation would strengthen rent control in Santa Monica and West Hollywood and would extend it to single family homes, condominiums, duplexes, granny flats and all new construction. It would mandate that in the event of a rental unit becoming vacant, the apartment owner could not reset the new rent at market rate. This bill was apparently inspired by Santa Monicans for Renters’ Rights.

Westside readers should contact their state representatives to oppose AB 1506.

Michael Millman

Owner of a small apartment building in Mar Vista

FROM THE WEB:

Re: “Homeless in the Heart of Screenland,” News, March 30

We have a close friend who got a 60-day notice to quit along with all his neighbors in a building of about 30 or so apartments. I don’t remember what he said, since we were focusing on what he was going to do after 16 years of living there and paying his rent on time every month, never having any issues. What did Culver City do about that? When he called them, they said they did not have rent control or anything else that would prohibit an owner from evicting all his tenants.

People don’t “fall into homelessness.” They are pushed.

And they are not “the homeless.” They are people without a house. Referring to them as though homeless were a noun rather than an adjective is ridiculous. They are people.

HGFNBB

Re: “Loot Conquers All,” The Advice Goddess, March 30

It is actually traditional for the bride’s parents to pay for the wedding. If your parents are too cheap or too broke to pony up, then don’t have a big wedding! It’s ridiculous to expect your guests to “cover their plate.” You’re the ones getting married, not them.

Frank Turner