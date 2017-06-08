‘Painfully Slow’ Progress in Ballona

Re: “Groupthink is Hurting Ballona,” Letters, May 18

Walter Lamb makes good points about the need to apply lessons learned from recent iceplant removals to future invasive plant removal efforts. While one could not have predicted the abundant rain this past season, a forward-looking plan for managing weeds should always be on hand.

More important for The Argonaut to report on is the painfully slow pace of the state’s restoration project. State and federal agencies issued a Notice to Prepare an Environmental Impact Report way back in July 2012, and this after 15 prior years of restoration studies. Five years later we are still waiting.

Though getting it right is laudable, the ongoing delay has made perfection the enemy of the good — and it calls into question the management performance of the agency project managers, their bosses, attorneys and hired consultants. The most patient of us are becoming increasingly impatient.

David W. Kay

Playa Vista

The Road to Disaster

Please see “Road Diet Resistance” in News

Who is the dumb wit that came up with the idea of removing traffic lanes on Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista?

Ron Goldman

Mar Vista

‘A Traffic Nightmare’

Re: “No Shortcuts to Safety,” News, June 1

I now know who the super genius, or rather super idiot, was that decided it was a good idea to reduce Vista Del Mar down to two lanes. It is now a traffic nightmare during rush hour and on weekends. Only last year crews were out there installing all the safety cones down the center median (which were never followed up with routine maintenance), and so that entire project was a big waste of taxpayer money.

Frank Flores

Manhattan Beach

Re: “No Shortcuts to Safety,” News, June 1

Great improvements to Vista del Mar. It was like running a gauntlet, with the narrow lanes, potholes, pedestrians and speeding cars. I’m amazed there weren’t more accidents and fatalities.

Susan Hartley

This feels like in an old Western movie where the rancher shuts off water access to the people downriver. There was no outreach to people in South Bay, who are most affected by it.

Dave

For folks in El Segundo, the lane reduction on Pershing Drive is terrible. There’s now only one decent route north: Sepulveda. So short-sighted.

Sam

Frankly, this feels like a “not in my backyard” attempt to divert traffic veiled in the guise of safety. John Norrman

I find that sad and disheartening that people put their commute time above the safety of our community. You aren’t allowed to use downtown streets in El Segundo, Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach as highways, so why shouldn’t Playa del Rey have the same safe streets that you have in your communities?

Julie Ross