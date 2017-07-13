Half a Year is Far Too Long

Re: “Counting Down the Days,” News, July 6

My comments that appeared in your story about short-term vacation rental regulations only partially represented the point of view in the statement I sent. I want to make perfectly clear that Keep Neighborhoods First is extremely concerned about a cap of 180 days being provided to short-term rental hosts in Los Angeles.

As I stated in my email, regulations must include a cap on the total number of days hosts are permitted to rent short-term. This cap must be low enough as to not economically incentivize landlords to rent short-term instead of long-term. The current draft has a cap that is much too high. We believe the right number is 60 to 90 days per year.

As indicated by Airbnb’s own study titled “The Impact of Home Sharing in Los Angeles,” hosts in Los Angeles only share their home 60 nights a year on average. A 60-day to 90-day cap would easily accommodate those that engage in true home-sharing and push commercial operators out of the market. Unnecessarily increasing the cap beyond this number would economically motivate landlords to turn more affordable apartments into short-term rentals.

We are looking to the L.A. City Council to do the right thing. We are also counting on our local press to report fully and accurately.

Judith Goldman, Co-Founder, Keep Neighborhoods First,

Venice

Now Every Hour Is Rush Hour

Re: “Let’s Prevent Tragedy, Not Embrace It,” Guest Opinion, June 29

I am absolutely disgusted The Argonaut would provide Mike Bonin with three quarters of a page to defend his idiotic traffic ideas. I have lived in Playa del Rey for over 20 years and none of his arguments make sense.

Sadly, there have been a few deaths on Culver Boulevard over the years, but people die on the freeways nearly every day. Funny how the city spent millions to add more lanes to the 405, not reduce them.

I don’t own a car and don’t need one, because I live next to the wonderful South Bay bike path — which runs parallel to Culver! But I do drive a company truck and have never seen a cyclist on Culver since Bonin wreaked his havoc.

Finally, I don’t remember any of my neighbors clamoring over the traffic on Culver because it was a fact of life that only tightened up in the rush hours. Now it’s bad all day long.

Bonin says “I refuse to solve [the South Bay’s] 405 Freeway traffic problem on the backs of the people I represent.” Well, those people are miserable and so are the Playa del Rey business owners that relied on those two rush hours for income. Now drivers are afraid to stop and shop because they don’t want to lose their place in the traffic queue.

Joe Mock

Playa del Rey

FROM THE WEB

Re: “Road Diet Disaster,” Opinion, July 6

I am all for increased pedestrian safety and increased bicycle use for commuting, but the changes on Vista del Mar and Culver Boulevard have not made it safer for either and, in fact, have created many more unsafe conditions (U-turns and drivers finding “new” lanes where they don’t exist). Not to mention, this traffic is a real thing. It’s absurd. Yes, there are other routes — but the traffic is way worse now there, too!

Teresa Lang

For those of us who sometimes have to travel to and from Playa several times a day for work, this is seriously damaging our lives. … I deeply regret my past support of Mike Bonin and Eric Garcetti. We have been betrayed.

Veronica Chevalier

I live in PdR. I support safer streets. I’m not paid to do so, but would simply like my residential street not to be used as a high speed freeway.

K Clarke