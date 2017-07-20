Residents Are Losing Out to Commuters

Re: “Road Diet Disaster” and “Let’s Keep It Civil,” Opinion, July 6

There’s a fundamental question being missed in the debate about the number of car and bike traffic lanes on roads in Westside neighborhoods.

I have lived on the same street in Venice for 22 years. Until a few years ago, it was a quiet street with little traffic. But it runs parallel to Lincoln Boulevard and Walgrove Avenue, so people living in the marina, Playa Vista, Manhattan Beach and even further out now use it to commute to jobs in the Santa Monica area.

During the two daily rush hours we have endless cars zipping down the narrow street, and these cars often do not obey stop signs between Venice Boulevard and Lake Street. When they can, commuters drive at unsafe speeds. It has become difficult for residents to safely back out of their driveways.

Speeding and blowing stop signs are dangerous habits, especially so close to Penmar Park, but the LAPD and Councilman Mike Bonin’s office have done absolutely nothing about our years of complaints.

And so the quality of life in our community and the safety of our streets are increasingly degraded by people living outside of Venice, thereby raising the question: Why the hell should we sacrifice safety and quiet for the convenience of commuters who choose to live and work in locations requiring lengthy commutes and won’t consider public transportation?

I’m a Los Angeles taxpayer. I want the city to make living here comfortable for the residents of Los Angeles, not the drivers who are just passing through.

Jack Schwartz

Venice

Re: “The Future Heart of Del Rey: A developer reimagines Marina Marketplace as a residential and retail campus with 658 new apartments,” News, July 13

I strongly oppose this development. There are already way too many cars traveling on Glencoe Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard, and Walgrove Avenue south to Washington Boulevard is a night-

mare. We are heading into an auto standstill like we have never seen. Please don’t add more traffic to our neighborhood.

Tina Eavers