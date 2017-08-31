Say Yes In Your Backyard Too

Re: “No Middle Ground on Venice Median Project,” News, Aug. 3

If the Venice Community Housing Corporation and L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin’s carefully crafted political marketing plan has you convinced that the Venice-Dell-Pacific Median project is for a good cause, they’ve gotten their PR money’s worth. I wish we at VeniceVision.org and FightBackVenice.org had similar resources to hire the same team.

They’ve gotten your taxpayer dollars’ worth declaring “NIMBY,” but I’ll get some return by throwing it back as NOIMBY: Not Only In My Back Yard. Venice is currently slated for three sizable affordable housing projects on public lands within a tiny radius, unlike any other part of Bonin’s council district.

VCHC Executive Director Becky Dennison’s comments in the article are as misleading as all her other non-answers disguised as “answers” to most questions, including why the RFPQ was not released (a public document, by the way). They simply don’t want us to see it. Period.

Follow the money. Venice is potentially slated for three sizable affordable housing projects within a tiny three-mile radius. Venice residents should also know that tenants of the permanent supportive housing portion (50% of the project) are selected on the basis of who is neediest, with many needing constant services, medication and other supports that they, however, are not required legally to abide by. How healthy or helpful to the community — or the other 200 potential tenants, for that matter — can that truly be?

We all want to help, but we also want that help to make sense.

YIYBYT: Yes In Your Back Yard Too.

Zelda Lambrecht

Venice Vision

Venice is the New Beverly Hills

Re: July and August letters to the editor

I have read the many outraged letters in your paper demanding a halt to providing housing to poor people (such as in the Venice Median Project), demanding a prohibition of bike lanes so that commuters can drive faster, and calling for the immediate and public hanging of L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin.

And I fully agree. I think residence in Venice should be limited to yuppies who have moved here in the past five years, and who want the place squeaky clean but very cool, over-priced and filled with SUVs.

I’m all in favor of diversity and multi-culturalism, as long as everyone is making at least six figures a year and living in mini-mansions built on the graves of small untrendy houses.

Citizens, keep up the good work! We can be Beverly Hills II in no time.

John Schwartz

Venice

Feeling Squeezed in Playa del Rey

Re: “Road Diet Opposition Won’t Relent,” News, Aug. 17

Residents won’t relent because while there was traffic along Culver Boulevard and Pershing Drive prior to May, there was also a shoulder for vehicles to pull off the road in case of an emergency. Now the bike lines prevent that. Culver is an extremely dark, poorly lit road that now has bike lanes. If

safety is truly a concern, the bike lanes here should not be used after twilight.

Also, the slimming of the roads has further trapped Playa del Rey between LAX, the ocean, the wetlands and the SoCal Gas Co. facility. If there’s a catastrophic event and evacuation is required, Playa del Rey residents would have to patiently line up and inch toward safety. This “Bonin(street)care” would place his constituents in grave danger.

This situation needs to be examined with greater urgency and in totality of all circumstances.

Morgan Jackley

Playa del Rey

Re: “Road Diet Opposition Won’t Relent,” News, Aug. 17

I cannot tell you how frustrating it is to be a longtime resident of Playa del Rey/Westchester and to have attended the neighborhood council meeting to present our opinions about the road diet. There is clearly rage, energy and money behind the anti-road diet part of our community, although standing in line for about 45 minutes to have a chance to speak gave me a chance to talk with gentle people from both sides.

I for one among many (half of those who attended, by our count!) appreciate Bonin’s courage to address what has been a dangerous situation for everyone in our community.

We are not homes between highways. Culver Boulevard is a quiet, beach-adjacent street surrounded by one of the last natural areas in Los Angeles. Bicycles and walkers count as much as cars. I wish you could have heard the man who went on and on about how much

he loved driving his fast car through our streets as an

ending to his performance at the meeting.

We need community discussions, not lectures or demonstrations. I wonder if the people who are so angry and vocal have looked up the definition for the word “community.” That would be a nice start to this discussion. Yay, Councilman Bonin. I hope this meeting was just a blip on your radar screen and you hold your ground to support those of us who agree with you.

Wendy Zacuto

This situation is typical of the unbalanced approach wished for and too often procured by the new wave of pro-bicycle / pro-pedestrian “safety” organizations. You don’t start making drastic changes that will do little but stall traffic and frustrate drivers in order to “slow traffic down” and create a utopian safety atmosphere by, in effect, creating a monstrous traffic jam.

Vision Zero ideas must be applied with sensible restraint and good engineering that provides benefits for and is compassionate toward all three modes of transportation. Lest we forget, Vision Zero is the product of left-wing social welfare states in Europe where distances are shorter, cities are smaller, cars are much less frequently used, and bicycles are predominant.

John M. Baxter