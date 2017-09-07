Keep Motors off the Bike Path

Re: “Lookout, Landlubber! Clueless kayakers and paddleboarders should start heeding boat traffic,” Opinion, Aug. 24

The use of high-speed electric bicycles on the beach and Ballona Creek bike paths also warrants investigating. Electric bicycles seem to go more than 35 miles per hour, putting pedestrians — especially children — at risk. Bike paths are for recreational use and manual-powered travel; I doubt they were intended for motorized vehicles. Surprised I haven’t heard of a major incident yet.

Jay Berkowitz, Los Angeles

Safer Streets Task Force is a Diversion

Re: “Road Diet Opposition Won’t Relent,” News, Aug. 17

I am writing to express serious concern that the new Playa del Rey Safer Streets Task Force convened by L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin to review recent traffic lane closures did not include the appointment of David Voss, an 18-year elected volunteer on the Westchester-Playa Neighborhood Council.

David has extensive knowledge of local history and the ins and outs of the lane reductions, from the actions of the city Department of Transportation to the impact on local businesses. His years of service would make including him on the task force as much a no-brainer as restoring the eastbound lane on Culver.

Since the announcement of the Task Force membership last week, there has been tremendous chatter on Next Door, with many Playa residents suggestion the task force will be incapable of being impartial given the strengths of the individuals “for” lane reductions and the omission of Voss. I have voiced similar concerns to Bonin’s office and have yet to get a response. I don’t really expect one, as I am increasingly convinced that the task force is a diversion vehicle contrived to diminish local outcry against the lane closures. Voss’ admission is exhibit A for this thesis.

Fred Wallace, Playa del Rey

The Proud Bird has Crash-Landed

Re: “Change is Good: The Proud Bird’s more casual reboot features a menu that’s worth the trip,” Food & Drink, Aug. 31

The remodel of the Proud Bird has ruined it. A fine upscale restaurant has been turned into a food court, no longer a place to celebrate a special event. And an inconveniently laid out, poorly managed and very noisy food court to boot.

On Aug. 19, two friends and I visited the remodeled Proud Bird for the first time. We arrived at about 6:30 p.m. and chose the barbeque station. We were prevented from ordering by a backlog, apparently caused by understaffing. The two cashiers were diverted to assembling orders. One of them said she would be just a minute, but was away from the cash register for a much longer time.

Just as we were about to leave, a cashier asked me for my order and said the food would be ready in 10 minutes. We ordered, and the food arrived in less than 10 minutes. I had to order drinks at a different location and get utensils at a third location, which was inconvenient. Finally, we sat with our food at one of the food-court-style long tables.

The food is good, as Richard Foss wrote. But the noise level is exceptionally high, making conversation very difficult and ruining the dining experience. We decided to buy desserts and take them back to my house, where we can converse with ease. We bought the only desserts we saw sold there: small, square cakes (three for $5) offered at the drink station, where again it took a long time to get our order taken.

The cakes were good, too, but the downsides of the new configuration — especially the noise level — rule out the remodeled Proud Bird for a return visit.

James Kallis, Westchester

FROM THE WEB

“Ride the Light Fantastic: Bicycles become dazzling vehicles of transformation in the Venice Electric Light Parade,” Arts & Events, Aug. 31

The Friday ride is, in my opinion, far more locals-friendly and far less egocentric than the Sunday ride. Luckily there are options for everyone.

Jenny Sue