The Numbers Don’t Add Up

Re: “New Street Design is Improving Safety in Mar Vista,” Advertisement, Sept. 14

I’d like to share a few considerations about L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin’s Mar Vista road diet advertisement offering statistics related to traffic collisions and injuries along Venice Boulevard.

The pre-road diet average shown (taken over 12 months, May 2016 to May 2017) includes the wettest winter in years, and we all know how well Los Angeles drives in the rain.

The post-road diet average (taken over four months, May to August 2017) omits consideration of accident increases on adjacent roads by frustrated drivers seeking alternative routes. Acceptable collateral damage?

With the critical ratio of accidents to travelers omitted, the probability of getting hurt on Venice Boulevard may very well have increased.

Figures don’t lie, but liars figure.

Lucas D. Kanan

Westchester

Natural Creeks Can and Do Flood

Re: “And Finally, It Begins: Ballona Wetlands Restoration EIR is complete and will soon become public,” News, Sept. 14

If the flow of Ballona Creek is restricted by turning it into some kind of bayou, the water could back up in a major storm. Add a king tide and it could overflow into residential areas. I live in Mar Vista near the Sawtelle Channel, which would regularly flood the neighborhood before it was channelized around 1960; we’ve never had a problem since then. I’m worried that if they restrict the flow of Ballona Creek the water could fill the channel and back up into the city — who knows how far?

I can’t believe people are in denial about the damage to human life and property that flood waters can cause. Yes, we haven’t had a winter storm that lasted more than a couple of hours since maybe 2005, but that doesn’t mean it will never rain again. Think about Harvey and Irma and the rising water long after the storm had gone, not to mention Katrina.

John Isaacs

Mar Vista

The King’s Marina is Dead

Whatever happened to the federal mandate for recreation in L.A. County-managed Marina del Rey, especially for families that can’t afford expensive golf resorts and national parks like Yosemite? Instead we have apartment buildings constructed of lumber on one lot, the same under construction now on an adjacent lot, and a hotel to be constructed on the third (a former wetland). All of this creates a canyon along Via Marina, where the waters will no longer be visible … unless a family finds scarce parking and walks along the edge of the marinas.

The delightful small sailing boats will be relegated to a huge building, while yachts provide more funds for dock owners. The traffic congestion is already a subject of complaint by residents and non-residents. Thanks to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, Marina del Rey is no longer a recreational community. President Trump couldn’t have done a better job.

Yes, I’m a NIMBY; we NIMBYs have supported businesses in Marina del Rey and have paid high property taxes, so I am not ashamed to complain. In my book, both Dons (Knabe and Trump) have clawed at California. Keep the San Gabriels; Marina del Rey is dead.

Lynne Shapiro

Marina del Rey